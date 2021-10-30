Insurance office employee accused of fraud

Oct. 30—WELLS — An insurance office employee in Wells allegedly pocketed payments from customers who were never issued insurance policies.

Jackie Jo Wetzel, 53, was charged with felony counts of insurance fraud, theft and forgery Thursday in Faribault County District Court.

Wetzel was the office manager for a Farmers Insurance Agency, according to a court complaint. The owner of the company called police after customers reported they had not received proof of insurance after they paid Wetzel in cash.

An investigator found Wetzel had taken nearly $10,000 from seven customers between 2017 and 2020, the charges allege.

Wetzel allegedly admitted to pocketing around $7,000 from customers. She also allegedly admitted to making fraudulent insurance cards to give to some customers and making a fake insurance policy for herself so she could buy a vehicle.