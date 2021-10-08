Insurer Cigna to sell some businesses to Chubb for nearly $5.8 billion

A screen displays the logo fro Cigna Corp. on the floor at the NYSE in New York
(Reuters) - Health insurer Cigna Corp said on Thursday it entered into an agreement with insurance firm Chubb Ltd to sell its life, accident, and supplemental benefits businesses in seven countries for $5.75 billion in cash.

As part of the deal, Chubb will acquire the businesses in Hong Kong, Indonesia, South Korea, New Zealand, Taiwan and Thailand, in addition to Cigna's interest in a joint venture in Turkey, the company said https://refini.tv/2Yw61fX in a statement.

In South Korea, Chubb will buy and plans to continue to operate the business under the LINA Korea brand, Cigna said.

"The addition of Cigna's business, which is overwhelmingly A&H (accident and health), will rebalance our global portfolio towards this important region," Chubb Chief Executive Officer Evan Greenberg said.

The deal is not subject to a financing condition and Cigna expects to realize about $5.4 billion of net after-tax proceeds.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

