Insurer LIC Slumps in Debut After Record $2.7 Billion India IPO

Insurer LIC Slumps in Debut After Record $2.7 Billion India IPO
Nupur Acharya, Ashutosh Joshi and Filipe Pacheco
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- State-run insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India dropped early in its Mumbai trading debut after a record initial public offering that priced at the top of the range and was oversubscribed nearly three times.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The shares plunged as much as 9.4% to 860 rupees in Mumbai, versus their IPO price of 949, before paring about half of the losses. The offering raised $2.7 billion, with buyers including sovereign funds in Norway and Singapore, and millions of small-time Indian investors.

LIC’s weak debut comes even as stocks in India and the broader Asian market rallied on Tuesday. The sale of equity in the 65-year-old behemoth, which is synonymous with insurance in India, was oversubscribed nearly three times, riding on the enthusiasm of policyholders who received a 60-rupee discount and bid multiple times for the shares on offer.

“Though LIC’s listing has been below the issue price, given the attractive valuation and stability in the markets, we expect some buying interest in the stock both from retail and institutional investors,” said Hemang Jani, head of equity strategy at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

READ: Faith of Millions of Small Investors Put to Test With LIC Debut

Should the stock fail to recover, its poor listing is set to disappoint millions of small-time investors who bid enthusiastically for the issue because of their long and emotional association with the insurer and its products.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government decided to push ahead with the IPO despite a slowdown in global fundraising as the war in Ukraine and rising interest rates stoked volatility and sapped investor appetite for equities. Funds from the IPO are critical to bolstering government finances and meeting a budget deficit goal.

LIC’s is the fourth-largest deal among global IPOs priced this year. It comes when there is a dearth of large-size offerings in financial hubs from New York to London and Hong Kong. There hasn’t been any listing exceeding $1 billion in Hong Kong or Europe so far this year.

The S&P BSE IPO Index, a gauge tracking the performance of Indian shares for the first two years after listing, has fallen about 25% so far in 2022 after nearly tripling in the previous three years.

The weak start also brings back memories of market debuts by a number of large public-sector companies that fell below issue price on listing. New India Assurance Co., listed in November 2017, finished its first session 9% below the listing price. In fact, of the 21 state-run firms that have debuted since 2010, half are still trading below their respective IPO price.

READ: Foreigners Make a Last Minute Dash for India’s Biggest IPO (1)

Macquarie Capital Securities (India) Pvt. started coverage of LIC’s stock with a neutral rating and a price target of 1,000 rupees.

“The call here is whether LIC will be able to diversify the product mix in favor of high margin non-par products,” analysts led by Suresh Ganapathy wrote in a report Tuesday, noting that the insurer has lost market share in individual business over the past several years due to lack of a “diversified product portfolio and excessive focus on single premium and group business.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • French unemployment slips to 14-year low in first quarter

    Unemployment in France dipped slightly in the first quarter to the lowest rate in 14 years, official data showed on Tuesday, giving President Emmanuel Macron a boost ahead of legislative elections. The unemployment rate slipped to 7.3% from 7.4% in the previous three months, the INSEE statistics agency said. It was the lowest level of unemployment since the second quarter of 2008, apart from an anomalous, unrepresentative drop at the start of the pandemic when jobseekers could not look for work during a nationwide lockdown.

  • Indian insurance giant slumps after country's biggest-ever IPO

    Indian state-owned insurance giant LIC slumped on its market debut Tuesday following the country's biggest-ever initial public offering, opening seven percent below the offer price.

  • New Oil Traders Fill the Void as Top Names Abandon Moscow Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- With the world’s largest oil traders scaling back Russian crude exports, the market is trying to figure out who is going to fill the void.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’The answers in

  • Daimler Truck raises revenue outlook amid record-high order backlog

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Daimler Truck Holding increased its forecast for 2022 revenues to 48 - 50 billion euros ($52.21 billion) from 45.5 - 47.5 billion, it said on Tuesday, with a record-high order backlog enabling it to push up prices. The truckmaker still expected to make between 500,000 and 520,000 vehicles this year, as previously forecast - but positive exchange rate effects and high demand meant it could boost its revenue from the same number of unit sales, it said. "Daimler Truck expects the macroeconomic conditions for global demand for trucks to remain favourable in 2022," the truckmaker said in a statement.

  • U.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell back toward session lows in the last hour of trading Monday as investors assessed the latest signs of economic malaise in the US and China. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’

  • Woodside sees slim risk of big share selloff by BHP investors

    Woodside Petroleum does not expect heavy selling of the company's shares by BHP Group investors if Woodside's acquisition of BHP's petroleum business goes ahead in June, Chief Executive Meg O'Neill said on Monday. Woodside shareholders are set to vote on Thursday on a $40 billion merger to create a top 10 global independent oil and gas producer. BHP shareholders will hold a 48% stake in the enlarged group to be called Woodside Energy.

  • Biden Team Eases Cuba Stance on Flights, Remittances, Visas

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration on Monday announced a sweeping reversal of Donald Trump’s hard-line approach to Cuba, expanding flights to the island, ramping up visa processing and allowing more support for local businesses and remittances inflows.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very

  • India's biggest-ever IPO falls 7% on market debut

    India's biggest-ever IPO, state-owned insurance giant LIC, fell seven percent from its flotation price of 949 rupees when it made its market debut Tuesday.

  • GTA publisher Take-Two signals drop in demand from pandemic highs

    Rivals Electronic Arts and Activision Blizzard also marked a weak quarter, while Roblox Corp forecast net losses for the "foreseeable future". "As the return to normalcy continues to unfold, the impact to our business, operations and financial results will depend on numerous evolving factors that we are not able to predict," Take-Two said in a statement. For the full year, Take-Two expects adjusted sales of $3.75 billion to $3.85 billion, while analysts were expecting $3.96 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

  • India's LIC shares sink in debut after disappointing, albeit record, IPO

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -Shares in Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) slid 5% in their market debut on Tuesday, a fresh setback for the state-owned giant after its IPO, while record-breaking, raised far less for the government than initially envisioned. The country's biggest insurer and its largest domestic financial investor was trading at around 900 rupees per share on Tuesday morning compared with its IPO price of 949 rupees, valuing it at around 5.7 trillion rupees or $73 billion. The share price decline is in line with a slump in the broader market since LIC's IPO opened for subscription on May 4.

  • Oil Steadies After Four-Day Surge as US Product Markets Run Hot

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after closing at the highest level in almost eight weeks as traders weighed strength in key products markets and data from China that signaled a possible easing of some anti-virus lockdowns.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMusk Says Twitt

  • Richest Asian Is Also Busiest Dealmaker With a $17 Billion Spree

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian billionaire Gautam Adani became the richest person in Asia this year. Now, a vast empire-building exercise is making him one of the region’s busiest dealmakers. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out

  • Ukraine Latest: US Senate Nears Passing $40 Billion Aid Package

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Senate overwhelmingly voted to move toward passage of a $40 billion package of military and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, bringing the legislation closer to approval in Congress in the next few days.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMusk

  • Dyal Said to Be in Talks for Stake in Real Estate Firm DivcoWest

    (Bloomberg) -- Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s Dyal Capital is in talks to acquire a minority stake in real estate investment firm DivcoWest, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out

  • Take-Two Tops Earnings Estimates, But Gives Tepid Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. gained in late trading after fourth-quarter earnings topped analysts’ estimates, boosted by games such as NBA 2K22, though a forecast for the coming year suggests that an industrywide slump is poised to crimp sales.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Ve

  • BOJ deputy vows to maintain monetary stimulus despite price pressures

    The Bank of Japan must maintain current monetary stimulus to create sustainable increases in prices, corporate profits, jobs and wages, its deputy governor said on Tuesday, dismissing speculation about an early exit from accommodative settings. With inflation in Japan far below levels in the United States and elsewhere, the BOJ is lagging well behind other major central banks in dialing back crisis-mode stimulus. However, surging global commodity prices and the weakening yen have boosted the cost-push inflation, raising speculation among investors that the BOJ may shift away from its current stimulus policy.

  • Climate change is hurting insurers - report

    Climate change is hurting the insurance industry and only 8% of insurers are preparing adequately for its impact, consultants Capgemini and financial industry body Efma said in a report on Tuesday. Insured losses from natural catastrophes have increased 250% in the last 30 years, with perils such as wildfires and storms, seen as particularly impacted by climate change, causing an even faster rise in insured losses, the report said. Insurers' main catastrophe risk in the past was typically from hurricanes in U.S. states such as Florida and Texas, Seth Rachlin, global insurance industry leader at Capgemini, told Reuters.

  • Fun Is a Miserable Business in Inflationary Britain

    (Bloomberg) -- Chris Keen runs Inflatebounce, an indoor arena the size of a football pitch that’s full of bouncy castles and other play equipment for kids. He has a novel idea to address the energy costs that are driving inflation to the highest rate since he was one himself.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Say

  • Analysis: Food inflation pain puts emerging markets between rock and hard place

    Like for millions of people in developing and emerging market countries around the world, shopping for staple foods has turned from a necessity into a luxury for Selcuk Gemici. The 49-year-old, who works in an auto repair shop in Turkey's largest city Istanbul and lives with his wife and two children in his father's house, says fresh produce is often out of reach with his family living on pasta, bulgur and beans. Global food prices have climbed for two years, fuelled by COVID-19 disruptions and weather woes.

  • We're Happy That Hayden Christensen is Happy

    Christensen is out and about promoting his return as Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi, and we have to say—he seems to be at peace.