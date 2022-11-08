Insurer That Sparked Perpetual Bond Slump to Repay After All

(Bloomberg) -- The South Korean insurer that last week triggered a perpetual bond rout in Asia with its convention-defying move to delay early repayment has reversed its decision.

The surprise about-face follows a selloff in Korean perpetual bonds that spread to several financial giants across Asia last week, in a wakeup call to investors that a wave of financial companies could follow suit as interest rates rise.

Heungkuk Life Insurance Co. decided to exercise the call option for its $500 million perpetual note issued in 2017 on Nov. 9 saying “unnecessary concerns” about solvency got raised after the postponement, according to a filing to the Singapore Exchange.

The insurer apologized for the financial market turmoil caused by its previous decision in a separate statement in Korean on Monday.

The firm had shocked markets last week by taking the unusual step of saying it would delay buying back the bonds, in the first such case for Korea’s issuers since 2009. At that time, it said it planned issuance of dollar hybrid securities to repay the existing bond, but that it postponed that offering due to market conditions.

Heungkuk plans to repay the debt via its own capital and repo transactions, a spokesman said. The exact amounts haven’t yet been decided upon.

Having surged the most on record on Monday, the price of Heungkuk Life’s $500 million perpetual bond declined 0.1 cents on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

A spokesman for the Financial Supervisory Service denied a report by Seoul Economic Daily that said Governor Lee Bok-hyun had strongly pursued the reversal after Heungkuk’s announcement to delay exercising the option affected Korean bonds overseas.

That passage did not appear in a later version of the paper’s article online, and there was no explanation why it had been removed.

Lee had told reporters earlier on Monday the strains in South Korea’s credit market were ‘manageable.’ Heungkuk’s situation needed to be monitored given expectations for the insurer to call its bond and the company has funds available.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.