An insurrectionist wore a jacket to the Capitol riot with his company's phone number on the back, FBI says

A pro-Trump mob is seen after breaching the Capitol building on Wednesday. John Minchillo/AP

Federal prosecutors arrested Troy Faulkner on charges related to the January 6 Capitol riot.

They were able to easily identify him, the FBI said.

Faulkner attended the insurrection wearing a jacket with his phone number on the back.

One of the people who stormed the Capitol building during January's failed insurrection wore a jacket advertising his phone number on the back, according to an FBI affidavit.

Troy Faulkner, who was arrested and jailed Friday on several charges, apparently attempted to overthrow the US government while wearing a jacket advertising his Ohio painting company.

The fashion statement made it easy for FBI agents to identify him through public YouTube videos, according to the affidavit, which redacts the full phone number.

"On the back of his jacket, there is the name of a company 'FAULKNER PAINTING' and the telephone number 'XXX-XXX6985,'" the FBI agent wrote. "Your affiant was able to confirm through the Ohio Secretary of State's website that FAULKNER did own a painting business in his name consistent with the company's logo on the back of the jacket."

According to the FBI affidavit, Troy Faulkner wore a jacket to the insurrection that advertised his phone number. Department of Justice

In the affidavit, the FBI included a viral tweet making fun of Faulkner for wearing the jacket.

Prosecutors also confirmed his identity by checking his Facebook account, where he also advertises the painting business with the same phone number.

Prosecutors obtained copies of a Facebook comment where Faulkner said "we're fighting against the government." And on his Facebook page, Faulkner posted images in support of "White Lives Matter" and about Hunter Biden. His account also prominently features the quote "why dose god wait for people to die before he judge's them [sic]."

Faulkner smashed one of the Capitol building's windows during the January 6 riot, according to the affidavit. On January 13, the affidavit says, he called the FBI and admitted to his conduct.

In an interview with Patch published on January 14, Faulkner expressed regret.

"I don't glorify what I did, nor am I proud of it," he said.

Faulkner's attorney didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

