Inta Bina Group Berhad's (KLSE:INTA) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Inta Bina Group Berhad (KLSE:INTA), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Inta Bina Group Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = RM18m ÷ (RM390m - RM226m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Inta Bina Group Berhad has an ROCE of 11%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 5.0% generated by the Construction industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Inta Bina Group Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Inta Bina Group Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 21%, but since then they've fallen to 11%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Inta Bina Group Berhad's current liabilities are still rather high at 58% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

In Conclusion...

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Inta Bina Group Berhad is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 22% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Inta Bina Group Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Inta Bina Group Berhad that you might be interested in.

While Inta Bina Group Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

