Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) Shares Boosted in Q4

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge SMID Cap Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy outperformed the Russell 2500 Growth benchmark. On an absolute basis, the strategy gained in nine of the 10 sectors it was invested in the quarter. Industrials, health care, and consumer discretionary sectors were the leading contributors while communication services detracted from the performance. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

ClearBridge SMID Cap Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) is a surgical instrument, neurosurgical products, and wound care products. On March 2, 2023, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) stock closed at $55.09 per share. One-month return of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) was -7.58%, and its shares lost 18.45% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has a market capitalization of $4.497 billion.

ClearBridge SMID Cap Growth Strategy made the following comment about Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART), a supplier of surgical instruments and implants, was boosted by a broad rebound in health care equipment providers after a difficult year as well as an increase in medical procedures as the economy and health care sector normalize from the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Pixabay / Public Domain

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 20 hedge fund portfolios held Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 26 in the previous quarter.

Story continues

We discussed Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) in another article and shared the list of best medical device stocks to buy. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.