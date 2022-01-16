Integra LifeSciences Holdings (NASDAQ:IART) jumps 4.4% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind five-year shareholder returns

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. But Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 66% over five years, which is below the market return. The last year hasn't been great either, with the stock up just 1.6%.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Integra LifeSciences Holdings achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 25% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 11% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how Integra LifeSciences Holdings has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Integra LifeSciences Holdings shareholders gained a total return of 1.6% during the year. But that was short of the market average. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 11% per year for five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Integra LifeSciences Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

