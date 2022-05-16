Integra LifeSciences Holdings (NASDAQ:IART) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Integra LifeSciences Holdings (NASDAQ:IART), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Integra LifeSciences Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.085 = US$287m ÷ (US$3.7b - US$316m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, Integra LifeSciences Holdings has an ROCE of 8.5%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 8.7%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured Integra LifeSciences Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Integra LifeSciences Holdings here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Integra LifeSciences Holdings in recent years. The company has consistently earned 8.5% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 80% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Integra LifeSciences Holdings has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 25% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Integra LifeSciences Holdings (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should know about.

