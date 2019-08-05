Is Integra LifeSciences Holdings (NASDAQ:IART) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

View our latest analysis for Integra LifeSciences Holdings

What Is Integra LifeSciences Holdings's Debt?

As you can see below, Integra LifeSciences Holdings had US$1.40b of debt at June 2019, down from US$1.48b a year prior. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$176.4m, its net debt is less, at about US$1.22b.

NasdaqGS:IART Historical Debt, August 5th 2019 More

How Strong Is Integra LifeSciences Holdings's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Integra LifeSciences Holdings had liabilities of US$315.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.55b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$176.4m as well as receivables valued at US$304.7m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.39b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Integra LifeSciences Holdings is worth US$5.34b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Integra LifeSciences Holdings's debt is 3.4 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 5.3 times over. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. One way Integra LifeSciences Holdings could vanquish its debt would be if it stops borrowing more but conitinues to grow EBIT at around 15%, as it did over the last year. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Integra LifeSciences Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.