IntegraFin Holdings (LON:IHP) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At UK£0.032

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) will increase its dividend on the 30th of June to UK£0.032, which is 6.7% higher than last year. This takes the annual payment to 3.5% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. IntegraFin Holdings' stock price has reduced by 32% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

IntegraFin Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, IntegraFin Holdings was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 3.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 67% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

IntegraFin Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, the dividend has been unstable but with a relatively short history, we think it may be a bit early to draw conclusions about long term dividend sustainability. Since 2019, the first annual payment was UK£0.064, compared to the most recent full-year payment of UK£0.10. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 16% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. IntegraFin Holdings has impressed us by growing EPS at 12% per year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

We Really Like IntegraFin Holdings' Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for IntegraFin Holdings that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

