IntegraFin Holdings (LON:IHP) sheds 4.3% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) share price down 12% in the last month. But that shouldn't obscure the pleasing returns achieved by shareholders over the last three years. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 48% in that time.

While this past week has detracted from the company's three-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

IntegraFin Holdings was able to grow its EPS at 16% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. We note that the 14% yearly (average) share price gain isn't too far from the EPS growth rate. Coincidence? Probably not. This observation indicates that the market's attitude to the business hasn't changed all that much. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, IntegraFin Holdings' TSR for the last 3 years was 57%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

IntegraFin Holdings shareholders are up 4.9% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately this falls short of the market return of around 25%. At least the longer term returns (running at about 16% a year, are better. Even the best companies don't see strong share price performance every year. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that IntegraFin Holdings is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

