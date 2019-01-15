Should IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio?

Dividends can be underrated but they form a large part of investment returns, playing an important role in compounding returns in the long run. Recently, IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) has started paying dividends to shareholders. Today it yields 2.0%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at IntegraFin Holdings in more detail.

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

Does IntegraFin Holdings pass our checks?

The company currently pays out 64% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a payout ratio of 66% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of around 2.9%. In addition to this, EPS should increase to £0.12.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view IntegraFin Holdings as a dividend investment. Last year was the company’s first dividend payment, so it is certainly early days. The standard practice for reliable payers is to look for 10 or so years of track record.

In terms of its peers, IntegraFin Holdings generates a yield of 2.0%, which is on the low-side for Capital Markets stocks.

Next Steps:

Now you know to keep in mind the reason why investors should be careful investing in IntegraFin Holdings for the dividend. On the other hand, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still be offering some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. There are three pertinent factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for IHP’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for IHP’s outlook. Valuation: What is IHP worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether IHP is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

