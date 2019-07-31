Should IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio?

Dividend paying stocks like IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) tend to be popular with investors, and for good reason - some research suggests a significant amount of all stock market returns come from reinvested dividends. Unfortunately, it's common for investors to be enticed in by the seemingly attractive yield, and lose money when the company has to cut its dividend payments.

IntegraFin Holdings has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so investors might be curious about its 1.4% yield. Some simple analysis can reduce the risk of holding IntegraFin Holdings for its dividend, and we'll focus on the most important aspects below.

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. In the last year, IntegraFin Holdings paid out 82% of its profit as dividends. Paying out a majority of its earnings limits the amount that can be reinvested in the business. This may indicate a commitment to paying a dividend, or a dearth of investment opportunities.

Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. This company has been paying a dividend for less than 2 years, which we think is too soon to consider it a reliable dividend stock. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 19% over that time.

A shrinking dividend over a one-year period is not ideal, and we'd be concerned about investing in a dividend stock that lacks a solid record of growing dividends per share.

Dividend Growth Potential

The other half of the dividend investing equation is evaluating whether earnings per share (EPS) are growing. Over the long term, dividends need to grow at or above the rate of inflation, in order to maintain the recipient's purchasing power. It's good to see IntegraFin Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 19% a year over the past 5 years. Earnings per share are growing nicely, but the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends. This might be sustainable, but we wonder why IntegraFin Holdings is not retaining those earnings to reinvest in growth.

Conclusion

When we look at a dividend stock, we need to form a judgement on whether the dividend will grow, if the company is able to maintain it in a wide range of economic circumstances, and if the dividend payout is sustainable. IntegraFin Holdings's payout ratio is within an average range for most market participants. Unfortunately, there hasn't been any earnings growth, and the company's dividend history has been too short for us to evaluate the consistency of the dividend. IntegraFin Holdings might not be a bad business, but it doesn't show all of the characteristics we look for in a dividend stock.

