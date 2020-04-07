When Will IntegraGen SA (EPA:ALINT) Turn A Profit?

IntegraGen SA's (EPA:ALINT): IntegraGen SA engages in the genome analysis, and development and commercialization of molecular diagnostic tests for oncology and autism in France. The €8.7m market-cap company’s loss lessens since it announced a -€1.1m bottom-line in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of -€1.1m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on ALINT’s investors mind, I’ve decided to gauge market sentiment. I’ve put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for ALINT, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

See our latest analysis for IntegraGen

According to the industry analysts covering ALINT, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of €600k in 2021. So, ALINT is predicted to breakeven approximately a couple of months from now! In order to meet this breakeven date, I calculated the rate at which ALINT must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 112% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

ENXTPA:ALINT Past and Future Earnings April 7th 2020 More

I’m not going to go through company-specific developments for ALINT given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that by and large biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing I’d like to point out is that ALINT has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 21% of equity. This means that ALINT has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital,and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of ALINT to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – ALINT’s company page on Simply Wall St. I’ve also compiled a list of pertinent factors you should further examine:

Historical Track Record: What has ALINT's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on IntegraGen’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.