Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.'s (NASDAQ:IAS) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. With the latest financial year loss of US$52m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$11m, the US$1.2b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Integral Ad Science Holding's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

See our latest analysis for Integral Ad Science Holding

According to the 7 industry analysts covering Integral Ad Science Holding, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$13m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 65% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Integral Ad Science Holding given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 30% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Integral Ad Science Holding to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Integral Ad Science Holding's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important factors you should further research:

  1. Valuation: What is Integral Ad Science Holding worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Integral Ad Science Holding is currently mispriced by the market.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Integral Ad Science Holding’s board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

