Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A AU$0.07 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Integral Diagnostics' shares on or after the 2nd of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 6th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.07 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.13 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Integral Diagnostics has a trailing yield of 2.7% on the current share price of A$4.58. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Integral Diagnostics can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 36% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Integral Diagnostics's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years. Integral Diagnostics is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Integral Diagnostics has delivered 26% dividend growth per year on average over the past five years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Has Integral Diagnostics got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Integral Diagnostics has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past five years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. Integral Diagnostics looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Integral Diagnostics for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Integral Diagnostics you should know about.

