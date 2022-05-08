Integral Diagnostics Limited's (ASX:IDX) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 6.4% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Integral Diagnostics (ASX:IDX). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Specifically, we decided to study Integral Diagnostics' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Integral Diagnostics is:

8.1% = AU$22m ÷ AU$267m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.08 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Integral Diagnostics' Earnings Growth And 8.1% ROE

At first glance, Integral Diagnostics' ROE doesn't look very promising. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 8.2%, we may spare it some thought. Having said that, Integral Diagnostics has shown a modest net income growth of 15% over the past five years. Given the slightly low ROE, it is likely that there could be some other aspects that are driving this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 0.1% in the same period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is IDX fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Integral Diagnostics Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 77% (or a retention ratio of 23%) for Integral Diagnostics suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Additionally, Integral Diagnostics has paid dividends over a period of six years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 62%. However, Integral Diagnostics' ROE is predicted to rise to 14% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Integral Diagnostics has some positive attributes. Namely, its high earnings growth. We do however feel that the earnings growth number could have been even higher, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings and paid out less dividends. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

