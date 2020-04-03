What Is Integral Diagnostics's (ASX:IDX) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Integral Diagnostics (ASX:IDX) share price has dived 35% in the last thirty days. The recent drop has obliterated the annual return, with the share price now down 9.1% over that longer period.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Integral Diagnostics Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 18.95 that there is some investor optimism about Integral Diagnostics. As you can see below, Integral Diagnostics has a higher P/E than the average company (12.1) in the healthcare industry.

ASX:IDX Price Estimation Relative to Market April 3rd 2020 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Integral Diagnostics shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Integral Diagnostics saw earnings per share improve by 8.8% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 27% per year over the last five years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Integral Diagnostics's P/E?

Integral Diagnostics's net debt is 23% of its market cap. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Bottom Line On Integral Diagnostics's P/E Ratio

Integral Diagnostics trades on a P/E ratio of 18.9, which is above its market average of 13.3. Given the debt is only modest, and earnings are already moving in the right direction, it's not surprising that the market expects continued improvement. Given Integral Diagnostics's P/E ratio has declined from 29.3 to 18.9 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.