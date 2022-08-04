Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (LON:IDHC) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:IDHC) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Integrated Diagnostics Holdings's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2022, Integrated Diagnostics Holdings had ج.م98.1m of debt, up from ج.م93.0m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has ج.م2.66b in cash to offset that, meaning it has ج.م2.56b net cash.

How Healthy Is Integrated Diagnostics Holdings' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Integrated Diagnostics Holdings had liabilities of ج.م2.49b due within 12 months, and liabilities of ج.م1.21b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ج.م2.66b as well as receivables valued at ج.م471.2m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by ج.م573.3m.

Since publicly traded Integrated Diagnostics Holdings shares are worth a total of ج.م10.3b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Integrated Diagnostics Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On top of that, Integrated Diagnostics Holdings grew its EBIT by 55% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Integrated Diagnostics Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Integrated Diagnostics Holdings has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Integrated Diagnostics Holdings recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 80% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Integrated Diagnostics Holdings has ج.م2.56b in net cash. The cherry on top was that in converted 80% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in ج.م1.8b. So is Integrated Diagnostics Holdings's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Integrated Diagnostics Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

