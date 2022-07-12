Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc's (LON:IDHC) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 38% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (LON:IDHC). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Integrated Diagnostics Holdings' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Integrated Diagnostics Holdings is:

49% = ج.م1.5b ÷ ج.م3.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.49.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Integrated Diagnostics Holdings' Earnings Growth And 49% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Integrated Diagnostics Holdings has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 10.0% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, Integrated Diagnostics Holdings' considerable five year net income growth of 31% was to be expected.

We then compared Integrated Diagnostics Holdings' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 16% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Integrated Diagnostics Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Integrated Diagnostics Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 90%, meaning the company only retains 10% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Moreover, Integrated Diagnostics Holdings is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of six years of paying a dividend. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 71% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Integrated Diagnostics Holdings' performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

