Integrated Passive Devices Market revenue to cross USD 2 Billion by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Europe integrated passive devices market accounted for a revenue share of around 18% in 2019 and is expected to witness 7% growth rate during the forecast period driven by rising government support and initiatives to accelerate semiconductor manufacturing in the region.

According to latest report “Integrated Passive Devices Market By Material Type (Silicon, Glass), Passive Devices (Baluns, Filters, Couplers, Diplexers, Customized Integrated Passive Devices), Application (RF IPD, Digital & Mixed Signal, Electrostatic Discharge/Electromagnetic Interference), Industry Verticals (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Aerospace & Defense, Medical & Healthcare), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of integrated passive devices will cross $2 billion by 2026.

Integrated passive devices offers several features such as reduced package footprint, improved performance, reduced interconnection complexity, better reliability, and improved component tolerance & output. These features will accelerate the adoption of integrated passive devices in various IoT and AI-enabled devices, smart consumer wearables, and infotainment & navigation systems in automotive. The integration of IPDs will help automobile and consumer electronics device manufacturers to reduce the system cost and achieve small footprint packages that are required, fueling the integrated passive devices market growth.

The diplexers segment accounted for a market share of more than 15% in 2019 due to increasing adoption of these devices in the telecommunication industry and in 5G communication systems. Integrated passive devices with diplexers and filters are used for several frequency bands and lumped-elements circuits used for impedance matching. Diplexers are integrated into antennas, global positioning systems (GPS), and front-end modules of wireless base stations, cellular infrastructures (2G, 3G, WCDMA, LTE), automotive telematics, and IoT applications. These devices offer high-performance, low insertion loss and stable & reliable temperature performance.

The automotive industry held over 17% integrated passive devices market share in 2019 and is predicted to expand at over 8% CAGR during 2020-2026. The growth is majorly attributed to the rising use of integrated passive devices in car electronics for wireless communication. Cost effectiveness of IPDs propels the use in automotive electronic applications including electronic control unit (ECU), digital speedometers, and intelligent headlights, among others.

The other segment by material type will grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The growth is majorly attributed to its increasing adoption in high-saturated electron semiconductor materials for medical treatment, information storage, communications, military application, lasing, and sensing, among others. The GaAs and Alumina packaged IPDs offer prevention of device from moisture, enhancing thermal and electrical performances of equipment. To cater to the high demand in the industry, companies are continuously innovating new products.

The Europe integrated passive devices market accounted for a revenue share of around 18% in 2019 and is expected to witness 7% growth rate during the forecast period. The growth is majorly driven by rising government support and initiatives to accelerate semiconductor manufacturing in the region. The European Union has introduced a research and innovation program “European Union’s Horizon 2020” with the funding of around USD 94 billion to attract foreign and local players for the semiconductor industry. Also, in November 2019, the European Union along with SEMI announced its funding initiative to encourage Microelectronics Training, Industry and Skills (METIS) in the region. It will help the government to support emerging verticals in the region such as industry 4.0, artificial intelligence, and autonomous driving. These initiatives will boost the growth opportunity for the market in the region.

The electrostatic discharge/electromagnetic interference (ESD/EMI) application segment held a market share of over 40% in 2019 and will observe growth of over 8% through 2026. Integrated passive devices with ESD /EMI provide flexible designs enabling better solutions such as fast rise time and low voltage discharges with improved performance and robustness in less development cycle. Also, the ESD.EMI integrated passive devices aid to improve signal reception and prevent from transmission loss, accelerating their demand in mobile phone applications.

Some of the key players operating in the integrated passive devices market are Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, ON Semiconductors., Johnson Technology, 3DiS Technologies, and STATS ChipPAC Ltd. The companies operating in the market are extensively focusing on new product innovations to gain competitive edge in the industry. Also, continuous research and development and strategic collaboration will help the companies in the market to cater to new industry verticals and accelerate their market position.

Some major findings of the integrated passive devices market report include:

The proliferation of 5G technology is accelerating the adoption of integrated passive devices. IPD offers high-speed and reliable communications for high frequency wireless and mobile communications.

The increasing trend toward vehicle electrification and vehicle to vehicle communications will accelerate the growth opportunities for the integrated passive devices market. These devices offer high energy efficiency, durability, and performance, increasing their integration into GPS systems and various infotainment systems.

The market players are integrating new techniques and innovations into silicon-based integrated passive devices, such as 3D passive components, dielectric metals, and thick layers, to achieve high capacitance and insulation

Rising trend toward miniaturization in consumer durables is accelerating the growth opportunities for the market. IPD offers high chip connectivity, smaller footprint, and low power consumption, increasing its integration into smart wearable devices.

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the integrated passive devices market, with prolonged lockdown and various trade restrictions imposed by governments across the globe. This has resulted in decline of business operations in consumer electronics, automotive, and other sectors, declining the demand for integrated passive devices.

