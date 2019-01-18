Is Integrated Payment Technologies Limited’s (ASX:IP1) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future?

Integrated Payment Technologies Limited (ASX:IP1), which has zero-debt on its balance sheet, can maximize capital returns by increasing debt due to its lower cost of capital. However, the trade-off is IP1 will have to follow strict debt obligations which will reduce its financial flexibility. While IP1 has no debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t necessarily mean it exhibits financial strength. I will take you through a few basic checks to assess the financial health of companies with no debt.

Is IP1 growing fast enough to value financial flexibility over lower cost of capital?

Debt capital generally has lower cost of capital compared to equity funding. But the downside of having debt in a company’s balance sheet is the debtholder’s higher claim on its assets in the case of liquidation, as well as stricter capital management requirements. IP1’s absence of debt on its balance sheet may be due to lack of access to cheaper capital, or it may simply believe low cost is not worth sacrificing financial flexibility. However, choosing flexibility over capital returns is logical only if it’s a high-growth company. IP1 delivered a negative revenue growth of -16%. While its negative growth hardly justifies opting for zero-debt, if the decline sustains, it may find it hard to raise debt at an acceptable cost.

ASX:IP1 Historical Debt January 18th 19 More

Can IP1 pay its short-term liabilities?

Given zero long-term debt on its balance sheet, Integrated Payment Technologies has no solvency issues, which is used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. But another important aspect of financial health is liquidity: the company’s ability to meet short-term obligations, including payments to suppliers and employees. With current liabilities at AU$598k, it seems that the business has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 4.18x. Having said that, a ratio above 3x may be considered excessive by some investors.

As a high-growth company, it may be beneficial for IP1 to have some financial flexibility, hence zero-debt. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Going forward, its financial position may change. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for IP1’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I recommend you continue to research Integrated Payment Technologies to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

