Integrated project delivery gains from new CRB office in Toronto

TORONTO, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CRB, a leading global provider of design, engineering and construction services for life sciences and advanced technology clients, announced today it has opened its newest office in the Toronto area. The location is CRB's first in Canada, addressing a critical growth market and expanding the company's international footprint.

The office joins 18 CRB locations across North America and Europe and supports the company's innovative ONEsolution™ project delivery offering, in which every aspect of a project is handled by one team with a unified vision for meeting client expectations. ONEsolution™ gives clients a single source of responsibility, cost and schedule certainty, transparent communication and streamlined coordination across the project's lifecycle — from architectural, engineering development and design through to construction and commissioning.

"Canada's concentration of biotech and pharmaceutical talent, research and development and intellectual property makes it one of the world's most important life sciences growth markets," said Ryan Schroeder, president of CRB. "Opening our new space in the Toronto area sends a strong message that we're ready to help clients regardless of geography, and with care, responsiveness and difference-making project delivery."

Located west of downtown Toronto in Mississauga, home to a high number of life sciences companies, the office will be overseen by Daniel Lachapelle, a CRB Regional Team Leader with deep experience in Canada's life sciences and construction industries. Lachapelle is a member of the Board of Directors for the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) Canada Affiliate.

Lachapelle's 30-plus years of biopharma experience includes a tenure as CEO of the Life Sciences & Chemicals Division of M+W Group before joining CRB in 2018. His resume includes leadership of design, construction and fabrication groups for top EPCM firms, and he holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and a certificate in advanced management from McGill University in Montreal. He also holds a certificate from the Artificial Intelligence: Implications for Business Strategy program at the MIT Sloan School of Management.

