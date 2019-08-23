Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI): Immense Growth Potential?

Based on Integrated Research Limited's (ASX:IRI) earnings update on 30 June 2019, it seems that analyst expectations are fairly bearish, as a 10% rise in profits is expected in the upcoming year, against the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 15%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of AU$22m, we should see this rise to AU$24m in 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Integrated Research in the longer term?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 2 analysts covering IRI is skewed towards the positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To understand the overall trajectory of IRI's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

From the current net income level of AU$22m and the final forecast of AU$31m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for IRI’s earnings is 11%. EPS reaches A$0.18 in the final year of forecast compared to the current A$0.13 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 22%, which is expected to expand to 24% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Integrated Research, I've compiled three essential aspects you should further examine:

