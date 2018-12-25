Is Integrated Waste Solutions Group Holdings Limited’s (HKG:923) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm?

Zero-debt allows substantial financial flexibility, especially for small-cap companies like Integrated Waste Solutions Group Holdings Limited (HKG:923), as the company does not have to adhere to strict debt covenants. However, it also faces higher cost of capital given interest cost is generally lower than equity. While zero-debt makes the due diligence for potential investors less nerve-racking, it poses a new question: how should they assess the financial strength of such companies? I recommend you look at the following hurdles to assess 923’s financial health.

Is financial flexibility worth the lower cost of capital?

There are well-known benefits of including debt in capital structure, primarily a lower cost of capital. But the downside of having debt in a company’s balance sheet is the debtholder’s higher claim on its assets in the case of liquidation, as well as stricter capital management requirements. Either 923 does not have access to cheap capital, or it may believe this trade-off is not worth it. This makes sense only if the company has a competitive edge and is growing fast off its equity capital. 923 delivered a negative revenue growth of -15%. While its negative growth hardly justifies opting for zero-debt, if the decline sustains, it may find it hard to raise debt at an acceptable cost.

SEHK:923 Historical Debt December 25th 18 More

Does 923’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Since Integrated Waste Solutions Group Holdings doesn’t have any debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t have any solvency issues, which is a term used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. But another important aspect of financial health is liquidity: the company’s ability to meet short-term obligations, including payments to suppliers and employees. At the current liabilities level of HK$27m, it appears that the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of HK$262m, leading to a 9.79x current account ratio. However, a ratio above 3x may be considered excessive by some investors.

923 is a fast-growing firm, which supports having have zero-debt and financial freedom to continue to ramp up growth. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Going forward, its financial position may be different. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how 923 has been performing in the past. You should continue to research Integrated Waste Solutions Group Holdings to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

