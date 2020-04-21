By integrating with SAP Fieldglass® solutions, the payment optionality solution from Qwil enables contingent workforce suppliers to decide how and when they get paid

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qwil announced that its Qwil Supplier Payment Optionality solution is now available on SAP® App Center , the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. The Qwil solution integrates with the SAP Fieldglass solution to deliver options for contingent workforce suppliers to decide how and when they get paid.

"The integration of our Supplier Payment Optionality with the SAP Fieldglass vendor management solution, provides payment options that help businesses get paid how and when they want," stated Johnny Reinsch, co-founder and CEO, Qwil. "Through our partnership with SAP, we are able to provide the outstanding benefits of our solution to tens of thousands of suppliers in the SAP Fieldglass ecosystem. Now these suppliers can choose their payment terms, putting them in the driver's seat for the cash flow of their business on any given day."

The payment optionality solution helps customers of SAP Fieldglass solutions attract more niche and diverse contingent workforce suppliers and increase adoption of contingent workers while enabling global payments with ease. For example, in smaller foreign markets, invoices in one currency can be converted to local currency, expediting global deployments of contingent workers.

Qwil is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

At SAP App Center, businesses can discover approximately 1,800 partner solutions that integrate with and extend SAP solutions. The solutions are SAP-validated and can be sorted by SAP product line, industry, solution type and use-case scenario, creating a seemingly endless supply of opportunities. Find, try, buy and manage SAP partner solutions digitally at www.sapappcenter.com .

Qwil is an automated global payment and funding solution. Suppliers can take all, some or none of their earnings at the invoice, as early as Net1, for a client specific fee, on any approved invoice with no impact to workflow or cash flow.

