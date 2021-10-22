Intel’s 12% Slide Erases More Than $26 Billion From Market Value
(Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. shares plummeted to their lowest close since December on Friday, after the chipmaker reported third-quarter results and detailed a spending plan that it said would pressure profitability over the next few years.
Most Read from Bloomberg
The Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From Singapore
Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in Italy
Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern Architecture
One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next Summer
The stock fell 12%, its biggest one-day percentage decline since July 2020, marking the sixth straight quarter where Intel’s results were met with a negative reaction. The drop to $49.46 a share erased $26.6 billion in value, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, cutting its market capitalization to about $201 billion. For the first time, Intel is smaller than Broadcom Inc., which has a market valuation above $212 billion.
The Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index fell 1.2% on Friday, though some names are expected to benefit from Intel’s spending plans. Semiconductor capital equipment stocks were especially strong, with Applied Materials Inc. up 1.9% and KLA Corp. up 2.2%. Lam Research rose 0.2%.
Applied Materials gets about 8.8% of its revenue from Intel, according to supply-chain data compiled by Bloomberg, while Lam gets a little more than 8% and KLA derives about 7.8%.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc., a primary rival to Intel, rose 0.4% on Friday.
At least four Intel analysts downgraded the stock after the report. Mizuho Securities cut its view to neutral, writing that the “capital-intensive Foundry shift adds uncertainty to its likelihood of catching up to leading-edge by executing on its core PC/Server roadmap.” Morgan Stanley cut the stock to equal weight, as the capital spending plan “requires underwriting a growth forecast that seems challenging.”
The consensus rating for the stock -- a proxy for its ratio of buy, hold, and sell ratings -- stands at 3.30 out of five, down from 3.43 over the weekend, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The average price target is $57, compared with $63 on Sunday. The current average points to upside of 16%.
(Updates to market close)
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Colombia’s Rain Shaman Got Paid to Stop the Storms, Until He Couldn’t
How Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and Gwyneth Paltrow Short-Circuit Your Ability to Think Rationally
These Out-of-Work Americans Tell Us Job Market Turmoil Is Anything But Transitory
Jane Fraser Has a Plan to Remake Citigroup While Tormenting Rivals
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.