Intel agency says U.S. should consider joining South America in fight against China's illegal fishing

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
·4 min read

The U.S. should consider leading a multilateral coalition with South American nations to push back against China's illegal fishing and trade practices, a U.S. intelligence agency has recommended in a document obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: China's illegal fishing industry is the largest in the world. Beijing has made distant-water fishing a geopolitical priority, viewing private Chinese fishing fleets as a way to extend state power far beyond its coasts.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A senior U.S. administration official confirmed to Axios that several agencies across the government are "taking a look at this in light of the president's priorities," which include "deepening cooperation with allies and partners on the challenges we face to our economy and national security."

What's happening: Huge fleets of hundreds of Chinese vessels have had boats fish illegally in the territorial waters of South American countries, including off the Galapagos Islands.

  • The activity has depleted stocks and disrupted food chains, in a practice referred to as illegal, unreported or unregulated (IUU) fishing.

  • South American nations say these fleets are a challenge to their economic and environmental security, but their navies often lack the resources to effectively monitor and patrol their own waters.

  • Last year, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru stated they would join forces to defend their territorial waters from incursions by Chinese vessels.

Details: "South American countries probably would welcome a coalition effort to increase trade pressure on China and enforcement of fishing standards," officials from the Office of Intelligence and Analysis wrote in a Feb. 5 document labeled sensitive but unclassified.

  • "Unilateral pressure by the United States would likely result in China enforcing similar sanctions, just as Beijing did by enacting a new law to counter U.S. restrictions on technology firms," said those from the office, an intelligence agency within the Department of Homeland Security.

  • Several offices and agencies are working together on this effort, including the U.S. Coast Guard, the Office of Naval Intelligence, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the State Department, according to the document and government sources.

The document assessed with "high confidence" that Chinese fishing in South American waters would also "cause continued economic harm to U.S. domestic fisheries as a result of anticompetitive tactics."

  • It assessed with "medium confidence" that China is likely to "continue exploitative fishing practices in South American waters despite recent actions by governments and an intergovernmental organization to limit these activities."

  • It also assessed with "medium confidence" that South American countries would welcome a coalition to increase the enforcement of fishing standards.

What they're saying: "There’s a lack of understanding of this problem, that it’s a global problem, that fisheries are quite stressed," the senior administration official told Axios.

  • The Trump administration "started some work on the counter-IUU issue globally on China’s role since they’ve emerged as the biggest perpetrator on this," said the official, who added the Biden administration continues to see this as a priority.

Background: Former Chinese President Hu Jintao called for building China into a great maritime power, and in 2013 China's State Council elevated the fishing industry to the level of a strategic industry.

  • The Chinese government provides subsidies to the fishing industry, which enables boats to cover the fuel costs of sailing to distant coasts, including near West Africa and South America.

  • "China’s leaders see distant water fleets as a way to project presence around the world, so that when it comes time to set up regulatory frameworks, that they will have a big say in how those frameworks are set up," said Tabitha Mallory, CEO of the consulting firm China Ocean Institute and affiliate professor at the University of Washington.

  • The aim is to be "present all over the world’s oceans so that they can direct the outcomes of international agreements that cover maritime resources," said Mallory, "including not just fishing but seabed mining, the Arctic" and other key issues and regions.

The U.S. government has paid closer attention to China's increasingly global deep-water fishing fleets in recent years.

  • The Maritime Security and Fisheries Enforcement (SAFE) Act, passed in December 2019, established a "whole-of-government approach" to combating IUU fishing.

  • In May 2020, President Trump issued an executive order to combat illegal deep-sea fishing and help promote U.S. competitiveness in the industry.

  • In September 2020, the State Department added fish caught by China's distant water fishing fleets to its list of goods produced with forced labor — a potential concern also raised in the DHS document.

The bottom line: “Other countries need to weigh in on these issues too," Mallory said. "Anything that the U.S does alone will be seen by the Chinese as simply part of the backdrop of rising power competition."

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • A Beijing diplomat’s feisty words to the US in Alaska now adorn patriotic merchandise

    Remarks made by Yang Jiechi, a top Chinese diplomat who attended the talks in Alaska with foreign minister Wang Yi, have been made into popular nationalist memes and merchandise.

  • U.S. will not 'rule out any actions' on China -WH

    White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, speaking to reporters at a briefing on Monday (March 22), said the United States cannot rule out any further actions on China and that it continued to have concerns about human rights related to China's Xinjiang region.

  • South China Sea dispute: Huge Chinese 'fishing fleet' alarms Philippines

    The Philippines asks China to withdraw more than 200 ships from disputed waters in the South China Sea.

  • Russia's top diplomat dons anti-lockdown mask bearing profane slogan

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov donned an anti-lockdown mask during a visit to China on Monday which bore a profanity-laden slogan that his ministry said suited him "just right". The English-language slogan on the black mask had all the vowels removed and read "FCKNG QRNTN" to express the wearer's attitude to COVID-19 quarantines. Russia's foreign ministry said journalists had given Lavrov the mask in honour of his 71st birthday on Sunday.

  • Zoom paid $0 in federal taxes on $664 million in pandemic profits, mostly by paying executives stock options

    Zoom shaved $300 million off its tax bill last year by paying executives in stock options, for an effective tax rate of 0.8%.

  • EU sanctions remain on the table, Germany warns Turkey ahead of EU summit

    European Union sanctions against Turkey remain on the table, Germany warned on Monday, after Ankara decided to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention, a pact designed to counter violence against women, and to close down the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP). European leaders will discuss strained ties with Turkey at an EU summit later this week, with a view to updating a 2016 migrant deal under which Ankara curbed entries into Europe in exchange for EU financial support. Last year, the EU threatened Turkey with sanctions after tensions over a decades-old dispute between Ankara and Athens in the Mediterranean flared up again, but relations have since thawed and the EU has put sanctions plans on hold.

  • Lego collector recreates Vietnam street scenes in miniature

    In a room crammed from ceiling to floor with boxes, cabinets and drawers of Lego bricks, Hoang Dang intently builds a bright blue, yellow and red fishing boat with a Vietnamese flag and eyes at its prow. The industrial designer has loved Lego for as long as he can remember, but started collecting it seriously a few years ago on an overseas study trip to Detroit, amazed by the range of sets available in the United States. Hoang is most inspired by scenes close to home in Vietnam, painstakingly recreating his childhood house, a temple in Hanoi's Old Quarter and a 1990s living room during Lunar New Year, all in intricate and colourful miniature detail.

  • Interior withdraws Trump-era opinion that stripped tribal ownership in Missouri River

    The Interior Department under newly confirmed Secretary Deb Haaland has withdrawn an opinion by the Trump administration that concluded the portion of the Missouri River that flows through the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation belongs to the state of North Dakota.Why it matters: Withdrawing the opinion could mean the return of this portion of the Missouri River to the jurisdiction of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, the Three Affiliated Tribes of the Fort Berthold Reservation.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"The flooded uplands are held in trust for the benefit of the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation," the memo concludes.What they're saying: “The previous administration's M-Opinion overturned decades of existing precedent holding that the Missouri riverbed belonged to the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara (MHA) Nation," an Interior spokesperson told Axios in a statement."Today's action will allow us to review the matter and ensure the Interior Department is upholding its trust and treaty obligations in accordance with the law," the statement concluded.The big picture: The move comes just days after Haaland was sworn in as Interior Department secretary, becoming the first Native American to serve in any president's Cabinet.Native American groups pushed hard for Haaland to be nominated, arguing the former congresswoman would add a unique and necessary perspective to the Cabinet agency as a person from their community.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Russia says U.S. rebuffal of Putin-Biden talks after killer allegation is a missed opportunity

    Russia said on Monday that a U.S. refusal to organise live online talks between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden after the U.S. president said he believed his Russian counterpart was a killer amounted to a serious missed opportunity. Putin said last week that he and Biden should hold such talks in the coming days after diplomatic ties sank to a new post-Cold War low following Biden's comments in an ABC interview.

  • GameStop Q4 Earnings Not To Be As Impressive As The Increase In Shares

    Gravity-defying GameStop, which has seen a stellar rise in its stock price of more than 2,640% in 2021, is not expected to report impressive results on Tuesday when it will announce both fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 earnings after the market closes.

  • AP sources: Iran threatens US Army post and top general

    Iran has made threats against Fort McNair, an Army post in the U.S. capital, and against the Army’s vice chief of staff, two senior U.S. intelligence officials said. The intelligence also revealed threats to kill Gen. Joseph M. Martin and plans to infiltrate and surveil the installation, according to the officials, who were not authorized to publicly discuss national security matters and spoke on condition of anonymity.

  • Doctors protest in Myanmar as crackdown claims more lives

    While their protest was left alone, security forces used violence elsewhere and shot dead at least one person. About 100 doctors, nurses, medical students and pharmacists, wearing long white coats, lined up on a main road in Mandalay to chant slogans and voice their opposition to the Feb. 1 coup that toppled the elected civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Mandalay has been a major center of opposition to the takeover, and later in the day engineers there held what has been dubbed a “no-human strike,” an increasingly popular tactic that involves lining up signboards in streets or other public areas as proxies for human protesters.

  • Tesla Scores The World's First 8,000-Ton Casting Machine For Its Cybertruck: Report

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has secured an order for the world’s first 8,000-ton casting machine that will be used to produce the Cybertruck, according to a report by Electrek. What Happened: Idra, an Italy-based die casting technology company, said it has officially received an order for an 8,000-ton casting machine, as per the report. While Idra did not confirm Tesla was behind the order, the company said it won the order from a “leading global manufacturer for new energy vehicles.” See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock During the conference call for Tesla’s fourth-quarter financial results in January, CEO Elon Musk said the electric vehicle maker will be using an 8,000-ton casting press for the rear body casting of the Cybertruck, Electrek reported. Idra already makes the 6,000-ton casting machine used for the Model Y. The new machine is expected to be deployed at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Texas, where the Cybertruck will be built. See Also: Why Tesla's Charging Stations Are A Key Advantage For Its Future Why It Matters: Musk has previously said Tesla wants to simplify manufacturing and increase output. The die casting technique has enabled Tesla to produce a two-piece rear and front body casting for the Model Y, as opposed to the 70-plus pieces that were required to be produced before the technique was introduced. Musk said earlier this month that an updated version of the upcoming Cybertruck will be unveiled in the next quarter. The highly anticipated vehicle was first unveiled in November 2019 and was put up for sale on the Tesla website for $39,900 without added incentives. Price Action: Tesla shares closed about 0.3% higher on Friday at $654.87. Read Next: Russian Hacker Pleads Guilty To Offering M Bitcoin Bribe To Tesla Employee Photo courtesy: u/Kruzat via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaRussian Hacker Pleads Guilty To Offering M Bitcoin Bribe To Tesla EmployeeTesla On Geely's Mind As It Launches A High-End EV Line: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Brie Bella Shows Off Her 'Treasure Marks' After Having 2 Children

    Brie Bella shares son Buddy Dessert, 7 months, and daughter Birdie, 3, with her husband Daniel Bryan

  • Forget GameStop and Sundial: These Growth Stocks Can Triple Your Money

    Meanwhile, 2021 has been all about realizing the power of retail investors. Over the past two months, retail investors on Reddit's WallStreetBets chatroom have banded together to fight back against institutional investors and hedge funds. The goal of these retail investors has been to create a short squeeze, which sends short-sellers scurrying for the exit as targeted stocks shoot "to the moon," as the Reddit crowd would say.

  • Korean Government Approves Crypto AML Rule Set to Come Online Thursday

    Crypto companies have until September to register with financial regulators.

  • Salary hikes at TCS indicate Indian IT is thriving

    Besides TCS, other IT majors like Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Tech have also all announced salary hikes since October 2020.

  • Rick Pitino 'in heaven' at Iona, has no interest in returning to the 'so-called big-time'

    Rick Pitino led Iona to the NCAA tournament this season, his first back in the sport since he was fired from Louisville in 2017.

  • China, U.S. to work on climate, Beijing says after rancorous meeting

    China and the United States will set up a joint working group on climate change, China's official Xinhua news agency said, in a potentially positive takeaway from what was an unusually rancorous high-level meeting. The top Chinese and U.S. diplomats, in their first meeting of Joe Biden's presidency on Thursday and Friday, publicly rebuked each other's policies at the start of what Washington called "tough and direct" talks in Alaska. But the Chinese delegation said after the meeting the two sides were "committed to enhancing communication and cooperation in the field of climate change," Xinhua said on Saturday.

  • U.S. sanctions two more Chinese officials over alleged Xinjiang abuses

    The United States on Monday announced sanctions on two more Chinese officials in connection with serious human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region, where Washington says ethnic Muslims are the victims of genocide. The U.S. Treasury Department named the officials as Wang Junzheng, secretary of the Party Committee of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC), and Chen Mingguo, director of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau (XPSB).