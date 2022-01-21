Intel announces $20 billion semiconductor factory in Ohio amid chip shortage

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joey Garrison and Mark Williams, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

WASHINGTON — Intel, the world's largest semiconductor manufacturer, is set to announce plans Friday to build a new $20 billion factory outside of Columbus, Ohio, a move President Joe Biden will hail as a major sign of progress of his administration's work to boost U.S. production of the critical microchips.

Biden is expected to make the project, planned for New Albany, Ohio, a focus of remarks Friday morning at the White House touting improvements to supply-chain bottlenecks.

The president will also urge Congress to pass the CHIPS for America Act, which would provide $52 billion to incentivize future semiconductor investments.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a shortage of semiconductor microchips, which power thousands of products such as cars, cell phones, appliances, gaming consoles and medical devices. The shortage depleted vehicle inventory, producing global supply chain issues and increasing consumer prices on automobiles and other goods.

Increasingly, the U.S. has relied on foreign import of computer chips. Currently, 12% of the world's chips are made in the U.S., down from 37% in the 1990s, according to industry officials. About 80% are made in Asia.

'REALLY AWESOME CHRISTMAS PRESENT': Intel picks Greater Columbus for what could be the world's largest semiconductor operation

HISTORIC TURN: Toyota outsells GM for first time – but can it keep the crown once chip shortage ends?

The Ohio project, which will be Intel's first new manufacturing site in 40 years, includes two semiconductor fabrication plants, or what the company calls fabs. It eventually could involve eight factories and $100 billion in investment over the next decade, including Intel and its suppliers and partners.

Construction is expected to start this year, with the first chips being produced by 2025.

“Ultimately, we hope to establish the largest semiconductor manufacturing site on the planet,’’ Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and Senior Vice President Keyvan Esfarjani told Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted in a letter last month.

Since the beginning of 2021, the semiconductor industry has announced $80 billon in new projects in the U.S., according to the White House. The Ohio project is expected to create 3,000 construction jobs and an additional 7,000 construction jobs.

Follow Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Intel plans $20 billion semiconductor plant in Ohio amid chip shortage

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How does the Intel semiconductor plant compare to other manufacturing projects in Ohio?

    To get a sense of the scale of Intel's investment, we take a look at other high-profile manufacturing projects in Ohio, both past and recent.

  • Flag on the field on voting rights: Faith leaders urge NFL to move 2023 Super Bowl from Arizona

    In their fight to protect voting rights, faith leaders plan to urge the NFL to pull the Super Bowl out of Arizona because of restrictive voting laws.

  • FBI Reportedly Raided Rep. Henry Cuellar’s House As Part Of Azerbaijan Probe

    The Texas Democrat, who has served in Congress since 2005, has said he will cooperate with “any investigation."

  • Exclusive: Intel Reveals Plans for Massive New Ohio Factory, Fighting the Chip Shortage Stateside

    As part of an effort to regain its position as a leading maker of semiconductors amidst a global chip shortage, Intel is committing $20 billion to build a manufacturing mega-site in New Albany, on the outskirts of Columbus, Ohio, the company exclusively confirmed to TIME. The chip maker says it will build at least two semiconductor fabrication plants, or fabs, on the 1,000-acre site, where Intel will research, develop, and manufacture its most cutting-edge computer chips, employing at least 3,000 people. Intel’s announcement is the largest private-sector investment in Ohio history and a bright spot in what has been a dismal few decades for manufacturing in Ohio and the Midwest.

  • Intel picks Columbus area for largest chip factory in the world

    Intel has picked Jersey Township in the Greater Columbus region to develop what could be the world's largest computer chip operation.

  • Intel to Announce U.S. Manufacturing Plans on Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. will announce Friday the next step in Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger’s plan to build up semiconductor production in the U.S., seeking to restore the chipmaker’s edge in manufacturing technology.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessS. Africa Covid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant AlertStock Rout Boosts Appeal of Bonds; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapThe comp

  • Stocks, Oil Fall as Investors Cut Risk

    Investors are contending with the prospect of higher interest rates and disappointing reports from Netflix and Peloton.

  • The Klan Was the Original ‘Election Police’

    AlamyDays after blocking the advancement of vital voting rights legislation and corrupting the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Republican politicians are advancing their undemocratic agenda by advocating for the creation of “election police.”Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking for $5.7 million to create an Office of Election Crimes and Security. In Georgia, former senator and gubernatorial candidate David Purdue promises a new Election Law Enforcement Division. Other Republicans pushing Tru

  • Intel to build massive $20 billion chip manufacturing plant in Ohio

    Intel will open a new manufacturing mega-site near Columbus, Ohio, costing at least $20 billion, Time magazine first reported on Thursday night.Why it matters: There's been a global chip shortage during the pandemic, which has impacted the manufacturing of products including vehicles and consumer electronics.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBulking up chip manufacturing in the United States is a key geopolitical strategy due to t

  • Beloved Boise race will require COVID vaccines this year. Here’s how runners are reacting

    Some race participants said they’re excited to return to run in-person. Others called the decision “discrimination at best.”

  • 'We were doing fine with Trump': After a year in office, Joe Biden's home town turns against him

    In his home town of Scranton, Pennsylvania, they're praying for Joe Biden.

  • U.S. trade chief Tai says world can't return to 2019 trading system

    Speaking in a virtual panel of the World Economic Forum, Tai cautioned against a backward-looking "return to normalcy" after two years of COVID-19-induced disruptions. "I think that it is time for us to acknowledge that our goal really shouldn't be to try to go back to the way the world was, say in 2019, but to take lessons, very hard earned lessons, very painful lessons that we have experienced over the past two years and take this opportunity to build toward something that is different and better," Tai said. Key to this will be to strengthen and diversify supply chains, she said.

  • Semiconductor Stock Could Bounce Towards Fresh Record

    The 40-day moving average has served as a springboard for MU several times before

  • China Looks to Resell LNG as World Grapples With Gas Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s biggest buyer of liquefied natural gas, kicked off an unprecedented effort to resell its supply, alleviating global fuel shortage fears that have sparked record prices this winter.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapIs Covid Becoming En

  • Pipeline company threatens to cut off gas supply to Texas’ biggest power generator

    At least 400,000 homes and businesses could be impacted.

  • The Fertilizer Crisis Is Getting Real for Europe Food Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- As Europe’s farmers prepare to spread fertilizers on fields after winter, sky-high nutrient prices are leaving them little choice but to use less and try to pass on the cost down the food chain.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessS. Africa Covid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant AlertStock Rout Boosts Appeal of Bonds; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapFor growers of staples like

  • Oil Markets May Be Even Tighter Than Forecasters Say

    (Bloomberg) -- The oil market is getting tighter and there may be even less slack in the system than forecasts suggest.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsThe latest outlooks from the Interna

  • Toyota Land Cruiser customers in Japan face four-year wait

    The firm also said it will slow production at up to 11 plants in Japan due to rising Covid infections.

  • President Biden's war on meat and poultry: Column

    The Biden administration has painted the meat and poultry industry as the villain for the recent rise in prices in grocery stores.

  • Oil prices may soon rise to $100 a barrel. Here’s why

    Oil has been rallying to start the year, with no shortage of bullish factors working to lift prices to their highest levels in more than seven years, raising expectations that the per-barrel cost of the commodity will soon reach $100.