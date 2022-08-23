Intel, Brookfield to invest up to $30 billion in Arizona chip factories

The Intel Corporation logo is seen in Davos
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Intel Corp and Canada's Brookfield Asset Management on Tuesday agreed to jointly fund up to $30 billion for the U.S. chipmaker's leading-edge chip factories in Arizona.

The move comes after U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this month signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law, which included provision of $52.7 billion in subsidies for U.S. semiconductor production and research.

Brookfield's infrastructure affiliate will invest up to $15 billion for a 49% stake in the expansion project, while Intel will retain majority ownership and operating control of the two chip factories meant to make advanced chips in Chandler, Arizona.

Intel finance chief David Zinsner said the arrangement between the companies "builds on the momentum from the recent passage of the CHIPS Act in the U.S".

The investment is part of a deal between Intel and Brookfield in February this year to explore project finance options to help fund new Intel manufacturing sites.

Last month, Intel slashed its annual forecasts due to falling PC demand.

After Pat Gelsinger took over the reins of the company in early 2021, Intel had announced multi-billion dollar investments across Europe and in the United States.

They were aimed at increasing Intel's chip production after the industry went through an over two-year long supply crunch that derailed production of cars to computers.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Recommended Stories

  • Wanted: 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants

    Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there's also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing operation near the state's capital, announced by Intel earlier this year. Before that happens, the 1,000-acre site must be leveled and the semiconductor factories built.

  • The Stock Market May Have Just Sent an Important Signal

    The slump in the stock market could continue while the dollar becomes stronger as Wall Street waits for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech later this week and as concerns about inflation and a slower economy rise. U.S. stocks fell sharply to start the week on on Aug. 22 with the S&P 500 down 2.14% and the Nasdaq down 2.55%. The S&P 500's decline was the largest in two months.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. That said, you can still find stocks trading at deep discounts, stocks whose share price has been pushed down – perhaps by fundamentals, perhaps by market conditions, perhaps by plain

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From Earlier This Year Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • The Fed will issue its final big rate hike next month before pivoting as inflation cools, setting stocks up to rally through year-end, JPMorgan says

    JPMorgan forecasts that US CPI year-over-year inflation will fall from its recent peak of above 8% to just 3% by July 2023.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Meet Jake Freeman, the college senior who cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock, writes academic papers, and loves taking baths

    Freeman discussed his massive bet on the meme stock, his worries about the retailer's business, and his personal interests on Reddit and Twitter.

  • Hidden Cost of Free Trading? $34 Billion a Year, Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Last year, five US professors opened two brokerage accounts and placed identical orders to test an algorithm. The next day, one was down by $150. The other was up $12.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyTh

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Bought 3 New Supercharged Growth Stocks

    You won't find all of the Oracle of Omaha's holdings in Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Picks Up These 3 Small EV Stocks

    Electric vehicles (EVs) have become the car sector’s fastest growing segment, more than doubling last year to reach 6.8 million vehicles globally. This gives EVs a market share greater than 8%, triple where it stood in 2019, before the COVID pandemic. The market has found support from political policy, but more importantly, from improvements in battery technology and manufacture that are slowly making EVs more competitive on price. Not wanting to miss out on a compelling opportunity, billionaire

  • Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    PSP Investments cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft in the second quarter, and bought more Walmart shares.

  • Investors should avoid Occidental Petroleum as Warren Buffett's move could mirror his soured 2008 bet on ConocoPhillips, Bank of America says

    "This would not be the first time Berkshire Hathaway has publicly made a call on oil prices: but its track record has not always worked out so well."

  • Why Ford's Latest Layoffs Require a Closer Look

    The automaker is cutting down its employee count aggressively, but it doesn't mean the company is in trouble.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks that were recently downgraded by analysts. If you want to see some other stocks receiving downgrades, go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Despite a strong upswing seen recently in late-July, U.S. stocks were subdued at the start of August, amid […]

  • Here’s Why Argosy Investors Bought AT&T (T)

    Argosy Investors, an investment management company, recently released its second-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Year to date, the fund returned -25.4% in select accounts compared to -20% for the S&P 500. The main reason for the fund’s underperformance was the poor performance of its most significant holdings. For […]

  • One Upcoming Stock Split Flying Under Investors' Radars

    So far in 2022, we've witnessed several market titans undergo a stock split, including Amazon and Alphabet. However, one company with an upcoming stock split that's seemingly flying under the radar is Nintendo.

  • APE Stock Halted, Slides; AMC Plummets In Volatile Open For New Dividend Share

    "The value of your AMC investment will be the combination of your AMC shares and your new APE units," said CEO Adam Aron.

  • Does Vanguard Owe You Money? It's Paying Investors Millions

    Some investors will be getting a bit of money back soon, the result of a big settlement between financial firm Vanguard and the Massachusetts Secretary of State. The $6.25 million settlement has to do with allegations that the firm failed … Continue reading → The post Does Vanguard Owe You Money? It's Paying Investors Millions appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Judge rules against Ben & Jerry's in fight over Israel sales

    A federal judge on Monday rejected a request by Ben & Jerry’s to block a plan by its corporate parent to allow its products to be sold in east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank against the wishes of the Vermont ice cream maker's independent board of directors. U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Carter said Ben & Jerry’s failed to show that the decision by London-based consumer goods conglomerate Unilever would hurt Ben and Jerry’s social mission or confuse its customers. “The products sold in Israel and the West Bank will use no English trademarks, instead displaying new Hebrew and Arabic language Ben & Jerry’s trademarks," the decision said.

  • The stock market is on the verge of flashing a sell signal that could lead to a swift 7% decline, Fairlead's Katie Stockton says

    "The VIX gapped up today after holding up near 20. With no resistance until ~35, a greater increase in volatility appears likely," Stockton said.