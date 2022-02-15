Intel to buy Israeli chipmaker for $5.4 billion

Intel on Tuesday said it has agreed to buy Israel's Tower Semiconductor for around $5.4 billion in cash, or $53 per share (60% premium to Monday's closing price).

Why it matters: America's largest chipmaker is seeking to significantly expand its specialty manufacturing capability, at a time of surging semiconductor demand.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

It's also Intel's second major purchase of an Israeli tech company, having previously bought Mobileye for $15.3 billion.

Elsewhere: AMD said it completed its $35 billion all-stock acquisition of San Jose, Calif.-based chipmaker Xilinx.

The bottom line: "Tower has been investing in equipment at its manufacturing sites in Israel, Texas and Japan to boost capacity for 200 and 300 millimetre chips. The company serves 'fabless' companies — which design chips but outsource manufacturing, as well as integrated device manufacturers, and offers more than 2 million wafer starts per year of capacity," Reuters' Steven Scheer writers.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free