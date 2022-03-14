Intel calls news conference on Europe investments for Tuesday

FILE PHOTO: The Intel Corporation logo is seen on a display in a store in Manhattan, New York City
·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - U.S. chip company Intel has called a news conference for Tuesday to provide updates on planned investments in the European Union.

In its invitation to the conference call, Intel said that Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger would speak about the company's current plans for investments in research and development as well as manufacturing of semiconductor chips.

A source told Reuters last month that Intel had chosen the east German city of Magdeburg as the site for a new multibillion-euro European chip factory.

The company said in September it could invest as much as $95 billion in Europe over the next decade and announce the locations of two major new European chip fabrication plants by the end of 2021, but no announcement has been made.

The source told Reuters last month that Intel was likely to consider France and Italy for new locations in Europe as it plans to build a design centre and packaging plant.

(Reporting by Nadine Schimroszik, Writing by Maria Sheahan, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Recommended Stories

  • Intel’s Lagging Notebook Shipments Are ‘Yellow Flag,’ Analyst Says

    Citi estimates that Intel's consumer notebook shipments for February are down more than expectations.

  • Tencent Dives on Report of Record Fine for Money-Laundering

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. extended losses to close more than 10% lower after the Wall Street Journal reported it faces a record fine for violating Chinese anti-money laundering regulations.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll F

  • My Retirement Portfolio Dropped 25% During the Tech Stock Correction -- 3 Reasons That's Just Fine

    With the S&P 500 index dropping over 10% in just the last three months, investors received a not-so-subtle reminder of the perfectly normal declines that occur in the market. According to Compound Capital Partners, the S&P 500 index sees intra-year corrections of 10% almost every other year and 20% drops every four. On top of the broad market's decline, the technology-focused NASDAQ Composite index dropped over 15% year to date, and many investors have felt the pain -- myself included.

  • What China’s COVID-19 outbreak means for Apple iPhone production

    Wedbush Securities Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss supply chain issues, Apple supplier Foxconn halting operations in Shenzhen, Docusign earnings, the state of Big Tech, and the outlook for tech M&A.

  • Is Tilray Making a Colossal Mistake?

    Cannabis producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) looked like a promising investment when it announced in 2020 that it was merging with then-rival Aphria. The reason I'm losing hope in Tilray is that it has been making aggressive moves that might jeopardize its overall operations. While the deal with Aphria was smart since the company was a low-cost producer, recent announcements involving MedMen and Hexo are less encouraging.

  • Fully vaccinated will need fourth dose later this year, and new variant dubbed ‘deltacron’ detected in Europe

    Fully vaccinated people will need a fourth shot later in 2022, according to the head of Pfizer Inc., who said that COVID-19 is not going to just go away in the coming years.

  • AutoStore's robot feud with Ocado goes to High Court in London

    Norwegian robotics firm AutoStore's legal action against British rival Ocado comes to the High Court in London on Tuesday when its patent infringement claim is heard. The two pioneers in warehouse storage technology are facing off in multiple jurisdictions around the world to protect their intellectual property. Ocado licences its technology, like AutoStore, and uses it for its British grocery delivery service.

  • U.S. working to help Iraq get missile defense capabilities - Sullivan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday condemned Iran's ballistic missile attack on Iraq's northern Kurdish regional capital of Erbil, and said Washington was working to help Iraq get missile defense capabilities to defend itself. Sullivan told CBS's "Face the Nation" program that no U.S. citizens were harmed in the attack, and no U.S. facilities were hit, but the United States would do whatever it takes to defend its people, interests and allies. "We are in consultation with the Iraqi government and the government in Iraqi Kurdistan, in part to help them get the missile defense capabilities to be able to defend themselves in their cities," Sullivan said.

  • China Locks Down Shenzhen, Province of 24 Million Over Covid

    (Bloomberg) -- China placed the 17.5 million residents of Shenzhen into lockdown for at least a week and forbade people from leaving Jilin, the first time the government has sealed off an entire province since the area surrounding Wuhan was isolated in early 2020.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Sh

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 6% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 6% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 6% Yield. Monthly dividend stocks are a steady source of passive income for people who plan their retirement around dividends. In this […]

  • How stocks performed during previous Fed rate hike cycles

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains today's stat of the day on how the S&P 500 performed during the previous eight rate hike cycles.

  • COVID-19: China issues lockdowns amid Omicron outbreak

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani discusses the current outbreak of COVID-19 in China and what it means for the country's zero-COVID policy.

  • Elon Musk: Ditch dollar, buy stocks — but I'm not selling my bitcoin

    Tesla boss tweets the impact of inflation on his firms and gjves advice on which assets he thinks are better to own in today's climate.

  • Germany’s Lindner Rejects Russian Oil, Gas Ban: Tagesspiegel

    (Bloomberg) -- German Finance Minister Christian Lindner remains opposed to a boycott of Russian oil and gas, even with leading members of his Free Democratic Party saying restrictions should be imposed to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, the Tagesspiegel newspaper reported on Sunday.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring Robredo

  • Cheap Gas: Why Does Costco Have Lower Prices Than Other Stations?

    As the Biden Administration recently banned all Russian imports of gas, oil, and energy, gas prices could continue to rise here in the states. Even though Russian oil accounts for only 3% of U.S....

  • China locks down tech hub Shenzhen, home to main Chinese maker of Apple's iphones

    Pandemic restrictions in two of China's largest cities, Shenzhen and Shanghai, imposed Sunday have forced Apple suppliers including Foxconn to suspend production, per Nikkei Asia.Why it matters: The seven-day lockdown of key port city and southern tech powerhouse Shenzhen and the partial lockdown of financial hub Shanghai and other Chinese cities in response to a COVID-19 spike will exacerbate supply chain and inflation issues, per Axios' Dan Primack.Get market news worthy of your time with Axio

  • Energy boss: US gas exports can 'easily' replace Russian

    The CEO of the largest natural gas company in the US says American exports to Europe can 'easily' replace Russian supply

  • Apple's top iPhone assembler is halting work at its China HQ and a key manufacturing plant because of a COVID-19 lockdown, reports say

    Foxconn's suspension of operations in Shenzhen threatens to exacerbate global supply-chain disruptions, including the production of iPhones.

  • Argentina halts export registration for soy oil, meal

    Argentina has halted registration of export sales of soy oil and meal, the South American country's government said in a statement on Sunday, drawing swift condemnation from the industry in the world's top exporter of processed soy products. The decision by Argentina, the top global exporter of both soybean meal and oil, will likely roil the world soy market, which has seen prices spike on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Chinese tycoon's 'big short' on nickel trips up Tsingshan's miracle growth

    Chinese tycoon Xiang Guangda has to find a way to bail his Tsingshan Holding Group out of a crisis after its bet on nickel prices backfired, fuelling more volatility in a metal essential for the electric vehicles industry. One of the world's top nickel producers faces massive losses on its short positions after prices soared over $100,000 per tonne last week and forced the London Metal Exchange to halt nickel trading. Tsingshan has to either pay off the outstanding short positions, which could be as high as $8 billion, or prove it has sufficient deliverable nickel to repay in kind.