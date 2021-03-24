  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Intel CEO: Semiconductor shortage will take 'a couple years' to fix

Brian Sozzi
·Editor-at-Large
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is realistic about when the semiconductor shortage weighing on everything from U.S. auto production to computer availability will abate.

"I think it takes a couple of years," Gelsinger told Yahoo Finance Live. Gelsinger blamed the shortage on very strong demand for computing equipment — from laptops used for work from home to tech in new cars — during the COVID-19 pandemic. "We can't build fabs overnight, it takes a couple of years to get built up."

Intel (INTC) is stepping up big-time to help address the chip shortage.

The company — which has been pressured to outsource more of its chipmaking — announced Tuesday during a business update its plan to invest $20 billion to build two new factories in Arizona. Intel also committed to making chips for other companies in a bid to increase industry capacity.

"There is an extraordinary demand for semiconductors as we're seeing basically, the world is becoming more digital in every aspect," Gelsinger said.

Besides Intel, the Biden administration may be close to lending a hand following their new review of the industry. President Biden said in late February he will push for $37 billion in funding to increase chip manufacturing in the country.

Said Gelsinger of the potential government support, "It's a major, major statement by the administration. The winds are flowing in the right direction. Our strategy that we announced is simply to align with those directions in a very substantial way."

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

What’s hot from Sozzi:

Watch Yahoo Finance’s live programming on Verizon FIOS channel 604, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, Pluto TV, and YouTube. Online catch Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, and LinkedIn.

Recommended Stories

  • Can you pay your taxes with bitcoin or other crypto?

    The IRS doesn't accept bitcoin, ethereum, or any other virtual currency, according to an agency spokesperson. Here's how you can pay.

  • GameStop analysts 'frustrated', 'skeptical' over lack of turnaround plan details

    A lack of details over GameStop's (GME) turnaround plan, no guidance for the year ahead, and no Q&A during its conference call has left some analysts frustrated and skeptical following the company's fourth quarter earnings results.

  • Cowen lowers Nike price target but remains bullish long term

    Cowen Equity Research lowered its price target for Nike (NKE) from $173 to $163, following the Swoosh brand's unexpected revenue miss as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain disruptions.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise to recover some losses, Intel shares jump

    Stocks rose on Wednesday, with each of the three major indexes on track to recover some losses from Tuesday.

  • Intel doubles down on chips

    Vijay Rakesh, Mizuho Analyst joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss Intel’s turnaround effort with $20 Billion investment plan.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    President Biden ran for office on a platform that included, among other issues, a sudden shift in direction from his predecessor’s fiscal policy. Biden’s plans included sharp increases in spending – as exemplified by the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill passed this month – and addressing the inequality gap. Part of the strategy could mean higher tax rates for those at the top – a reverse of Trump’s corporate and wealthy individual friendly 2017 tax law. As part of the plan, Biden and the Democrats are looking to increase the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%. The worry is, increases in taxes will put pressure on future corporate profits, perhaps by as much as 7%. That, in turn, will put downward pressure on stock values, as investors pull back in response and seek returns elsewhere. The easiest way to mitigate such concerns is to simply shift portfolio priorities from growth to dividends. While usually regarded as defensive stocks, dividend plays can make up an important part of any portfolio. Bearing this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the latest scoop on two dividend stocks that offer investors more than just a dividend. Yes, the yield is there – at almost 7% or higher – but these stocks also offer Strong Buy ratings from the Street’s analysts and considerable upside potentials. In fact, some analysts see that upside exceeding 40%. Let’s dive in and look at the details. Enbridge, Inc. (ENB) We’ll start our look in the Canadian energy sector, where Enbridge is that country’s largest distributor of natural gas. Enbridge boasts a series of ‘bigs’ in the energy transport industry, including a 25% market share in the movement of North American crude oil, and the distribution of 20% of the natural gas used by US consumers. Enbridge also operates the third-largest natural gas utility in North America, counting by total customers. Enbridge saw big gains in earnings in its Q4 report, showing GAAP EPS increasing by 138% year-over-year to 88 cents per share. The C$2.25 billion in cash from operations was also a significant year-over-year gain. These strong quarterly results came even as the full-year results showed declines from the end of 2019. Enbridge finished Q4 with C$2.2 billion in distributable cash flow, up 10% from C$2 billion in 4Q19. For the full year 2020, this metric – which is used to fund the dividend payment – came in at C$9.4 billion, a modest gain from the 2019 value of C$9.2 billion. These funds were put to good use; the company raised its quarterly dividend in 1Q21 by 3%, to 83.5 Canadian cents per common share. For US investors, this comes to 65 cents per share. Enbridge has a long history of reliable dividend policy, and has made 26 consecutive annual increases. The current dividend yields 7.27%. No company exists in a vacuum, and Enbridge has gotten a boost from a recent transaction in the western Canadian oil sands. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners made a large purchase of midstream oil capacity from that region, in what was taken as a vote of industry confidence. Evercore ISI analyst Todd Firestone wrote of the transaction, “…it should boost other Canadian operators, in particular ENB (O/P). We also would add an important caveat in that it is clear ‘moat’ type assets will be increasingly valued and this is all the more clear given where political/environmental challenges are set to evolve; this should favor long haul pipes (NGLs at the top), fractionation, and export, and on the down the line with gathering assets at the other end of the spectrum.” In other words, Enbridge’s exact niche should see a boost. In line with this stance, Firestone rates ENB an Outperform (i.e. Buy), with a $55 price target suggesting room for 52% upside growth in the year ahead. (To watch Firestone’s track record, click here.) Firestone’s upbeat outlook on this stock is no outlier – Enbridge has received 12 Buy ratings, for a unanimous Strong Buy analyst consensus. The shares are selling for $36.82 and their $42.91 average price target implies a one-year upside of ~17%. (See ENB stock analysis on TipRanks) Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL) For the second dividend stock, we’ll stick with the energy industry. The oil and gas companies have a long reputation for paying out strong dividends. Brigham Minerals owns mineral rights to several of the United States’ most productive hydrocarbon production regions, including the Bakken Shale of North Dakota and the Delaware and Midland basins of Texas. The company is also active in Colorado and Oklahoma. In its most recent quarterly report, Brigham showed a 10% quarter-over-quarter increase in mineral and royalty revenues, to reach $23.8 million. This supported an increase in the dividend, to 26 cents per common share. The current dividend increase is the second since the company had to lower the payments in response to the COVID epidemic and is indicative of returning confidence. At the new rate, the dividend yields 7.05%. Despite running a net loss, Brigham has seen strong share appreciation over the past year. In the last 12 months, the stock is up by 92%. The share gains, plus the high dividend yield, give investors two sources of return on this stock. Brigham is in the process of adjusting its dividend to hit a targeted payout ratio – a move that management is using to ensure the payment’s reliability, while also allowing a cash allowance for operations. Raymond James analyst John Freeman spells this out in his recent note on the stock, saying, “As we expected, the company reduced its payout ratio another 5% to 90%, resulting in an in-line distribution of $0.26/share. Recall that the long-term payout ratio target is unchanged at 75-80% range as MNRL seeks to retain cash flow to fund future acquisitions.” Freeman believes this is a positive move for the company, and adds, “Barring any extraneous circumstances, our base case assumes additional 5% step downs in each quarter until reaching the 75% target in 3Q21.” The analyst puts a Strong Buy rating on MNRL shares, and his $20 price target implies an upside of 45% for the next 12 months. (To watch Freeman’s track record, click here.) This is another stock with a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating, this one based on 4 recent Buy-side reviews. Brigham Mineral shares are trading for $14.47 and have an average price target of $18.75; this gives a one-year upside potential of 32%. (See Brigham’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Is PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Worth US$28.6 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    How far off is PPL Corporation ( NYSE:PPL ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take...

  • CRISPR Therapeutics Could Suffer Further Steep Losses

    In this daily bar chart of CRSP, below, we can see that prices have made a deep correction to test the 200-day moving average line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weak since early January telling us that traders of CRSP have been more aggressive sellers. In this weekly bar chart of CRSP, below, we can see that prices made a large and impressive base in the $45-$30 area before rallying sharply in the past 12 months.

  • Razer CEO on how the gaming giant smashed sales and cash pile records

    The global gaming ecosystem giant smashed records and has unveiled some pandemic specific innovations that it says will transform our way of living.

  • Asian woman dragged by car in San Francisco in shocking attack

    Coronavirus pandemic has seen wave of Anti-Asian hate crimes across US

  • Mitch McConnell calls voting rights bill a ‘solution in search of a problem’ as GOP mounts ‘despicable’ effort to restrict ballot access

    Republican Senator Mitch McConnell has criticised a sweeping voting rights proposal as a “solution in search of a problem” despite more than 250 proposals in statehouses across the US to restrict ballot access. More follows...

  • President Meghan Markle? Sussexes team up with member of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign

    ‘Close friend’ said last year that ‘if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president’

  • US sinks below Mongolia and Argentina in global ranking for freedom

    Racial inequality, money in politics, and rise in polarisation reasons for 11-point drop for US in global freedom rankings

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices

  • Lauren Boebert ridiculed for claims no gun laws could have stopped Colorado shooter

    ‘No current gun laws would have stopped this, that's correct,’ wrote a critic, ‘And that's also the problem’

  • ‘Putin’s chef’ defends himself as a ‘squeaky clean person’ after FBI adds Russian oligarch to Most Wanted list

    Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his innocence on social media after US officials announce $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest

  • Belgium imposes new lockdown to fight third COVID-19 wave

    Belgium will close schools, non-food stores and hairdressers for four weeks from Saturday, in a sharp renewed lockdown designed to contain a rising third wave of COVID-19 infections. A year on from the first pandemic shutdown, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told a news conference that the variant of the virus first discovered in Britain had become dominant in the country and led to a doubling of COVID-19 patients in hospitals. Belgium is one of 19 EU countries with rising infections.

  • Pressure is mounting to ditch the filibuster and pass gun reform after back-to-back mass shootings in the US

    The dual tragedies have again reinvigorated calls for federal gun control and activists have zeroed in on ditching the filibuster as a first step.

  • What is Telegram? A quick guide to the fast and secure messaging platform

    Telegram is a cross-platform messaging service with enhanced security and privacy thanks to various levels of encryption.

  • Myanmar airs allegations of bribery against Suu Kyi

    PLEASE NOTE: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES Myanmar's military broadcast a video of a top official accusing former leader Aung San Suu Kyi of taking bribes, on Tuesday (March 23).In the testimony, the former city chief of Yangon alleges he gave Suu Kyi money, gold bars, and even silk "whenever needed". Spokesman Zaw Min Tun also downplayed the number of casualties from the widespread crackdown on people protesting against miltary rule.He said that only 164 demonstrators were killed.However, a tally by local activists is higher.They put the number just above 260 people since the military coup on February 1st.The spokesman also accused protesters of widespread destruction of property.That comes as friends and family mourn the deaths of protesters.Including two teenage boys - the youngest known civilians killed in the military crackdown.One of them is 14-year-old Tun Tun Aung.Radio Free Asia Burmese reported he was shot by security personnel at his front door on Monday, when he went out to fetch some drinking water for his mother who had to witness an open casket funeral for her son only a day later."I said to him 'my son, you are so young. If you want to follow (the protest), I will accompany you and cheer you on.' But now, this breaks my heart."The junta has tried to justify the coup by saying last year's election won by Suu Kyi's party was a fraud - an accusation rejected by the electoral commission.