Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger 'thrilled to be launching the Silicon Heartland in Ohio'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Williams, The Columbus Dispatch
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pat Gelsinger
    American businessperson, CEO of Intel.

Intel's promise to invest $20 billion to build two semiconductor plants in Licking County could be just the start for what the Silicon Valley giant has in mind for Greater Columbus, the company's CEO told The Dispatch.

The plants, also called fabs, will employ 3,000 workers, and 7,000 construction workers will be needed to build them, Intel said in officially announcing its plans after months-long rumors of a massive economic development project on the horizon.

"We want to grow this to be a megafab location that is one of, if not the biggest of, any semiconductor location on the planet," CEO Pat Gelsinger told The Dispatch in an interview Thursday.

The factories will be built on 3,190 acres in Jersey Township that New Albany is annexing. The nearly 1,000 acres that Intel plans to use can accommodate as many as eight chip factories, representing the state's biggest economic development project in history.

Intel and Ohio: Here's how Ohio won a bid by Intel to build the world's largest chip factory

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger

That could mean $100 billion in investment over the next decade and 10,000 workers. Each Intel job could mean another 10 additional jobs, Gelsinger said.

"This is just one of those catalytic programs that literally is going to take New Albany from a wonderful little town to becoming one of the high-tech mega-centers on the planet," he said.

Building a 'mini-city' around the Intel superconductor Jersey Township location

Beyond the factories and suppliers, neighborhoods will be started along with restaurants, schools and safety forces, he said.

"This is building a mini-city when you start talking about those numbers, and creating a magnet for other tech companies to come around us," Gelsinger said.

Intel said Air Products, Applied Materials, LAM Research and Ultra Clean Technology have indicated they plan to establish a presence in the region, and that more companies are expected.

Intel's superconductor factory: What we know about the factory coming to Columbus area

"We're thrilled to be launching the Silicon Heartland in Ohio," Gelsinger said.

Intel plans to break ground on the project by the end of 2022.

"When this goes into production in the second half of 2025, there will not be more advanced chips being manufactured anywhere in the world," Gelsinger said.

Intel chips to be used in PCs, servers, cars, and more

It is Intel's first new manufacturing site in 40 years.

The investment will help boost production to meet the surging demand for advanced semiconductors, powering a new generation of products from Intel and serve the needs of its customers.

The chips that the plants will produce will be used for everything from personal computers, servers, cloud devices to cars to manufacturing and industrial products, he said. The plants will make Intel chips along with chips for customers.

"Our objective is get moving as fast as humanly possible on getting this project underway," Gelsinger said. "There is a global semiconductor shortage. I need more capacity."

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine receives a fist bump from Intel President and CEO Pat Gelsinger during an announcement that Intel will be investing 20 billion dollars building two computer chip factories in Jersey Township, in Licking County, during a live televised a presentation at the Midland Theatre in Newark, Ohio on January 21, 2022.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine receives a fist bump from Intel President and CEO Pat Gelsinger during an announcement that Intel will be investing 20 billion dollars building two computer chip factories in Jersey Township, in Licking County, during a live televised a presentation at the Midland Theatre in Newark, Ohio on January 21, 2022.

Ohio made Intel feel welcome in bid for superconductor location, CEO says

Gelsinger said he didn't expect Ohio to win the competition for the site.

The company chose Ohio over 35 to 40 sites across many states, and Gelsinger said the state made Intel feel welcome.

"I want to give a lot of credit to the governor and lieutenant governor. They pursued us very aggressively," he said.

Ultimately, Ohio stood out because of its manufacturing history, workforce, location, access to talent throughout the Midwest, and its military ties.

"We have found great success in bringing the highly disciplined military folks into our highly disciplined, high-tech manufacturing," he said.

Intel has picked this Licking County for an initial $20 billion investment.
Intel has picked this Licking County for an initial $20 billion investment.

To support the development of the new site, Intel is pledging an additional $100 million toward partnerships with Ohio universities, community colleges and the U.S. National Science Foundation to build a pipeline of talent and bolster research programs in the region.

These partnerships will span a range of activities, from collaborative research projects to building semiconductor-specific courses for associate and undergraduate degree programs.

Manufacturers and policymakers have been eager to bring production of semiconductor chips back to the U.S. as a result of a global supply chain crunch during the pandemic.

Currently, 12% of the world's chips are made in the U.S., down from 37% in the 1990s, according to industry officials. About 80% are made in Asia.

'Getting more digital': Expectations for the demand of chips as industries change

Demand for chips is expected to continue to grow throughout the economy, including cars as the industry moves from gas-powered vehicles to electric and to autonomous, he said.

"As you go across every industry, name any aspect of your life or your family's life that is not getting more digital," Gelsinger said.

Bringing production back to the U.S. is vital, he said.

"This critical commodity of semiconductors is more important for the next several decades than oil and the location of oil reserves has been for the last several decades," he said.

"Let's build these things where we want them," Gelsinger said. "It's in our economic interest. It's in our national security interest."

How fast Intel can develop the sites depends on Congress, which is debating legislation that would provide incentives to bring chip-making back to the U.S.

The Senate passed the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act in June that provides $52 billion in federal investments for research, design and manufacturing. The legislation is pending in the House.

mawilliams@dispatch.com

@BizMarkWilliams

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger: Ohio semiconductor plant to bring 'mini city'

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Intel to invest $20 bln in Ohio chip plant site

    Intel will invest $20 billion in a massive new manufacturing site in Ohio.The 1,000-acre site near Columbus will be used to develop and make semiconductor chips.The complex would also be a job maker, with 3,000 permanent roles on the way.And it's just the first step in what could be an eight-factory mega-complex costing $100 billon. CEO Pat Gelsinger said the site would be a "new epicenter" for advanced chipmaking in the U.S.Intel is trying to win back its position as maker of the smallest and fastest chips from the current leader, Taiwan's TSMC.It is also a potential boost for the U.S. government's efforts to raise the country's supply of semiconductors, and its aim to make more in America.However, it won't do much to alleviate the current global crisis over chip supplies, with the new plants taking years to build. Intel says output from the first two factories will begin in 2025. It's already broken ground on two other new plants in Arizona.

  • Intel announces new microchip plant in Ohio, following similar move in Arizona

    The Ohio project includes two semiconductor fabrication plants. Intel is building two fabs in Arizona, where Taiwan Semiconductor will also build.

  • Intel is spending $20 billion to build a massive chip-making facility in Ohio

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is expecting it to become "the largest silicon manufacturing location on the planet."

  • Kenya's River Yala: Mystery and heartbreak of the dead bodies

    At least 19 corpses have been found dumped in western Kenya and relatives want to know how they died.

  • Adele’s Las Vegas cancellation is a disaster – for her and the music industry

    On a personal level, it's hard not to feel desperately sorry for Adele. The 92-second video she posted in Instagram last night explaining her decision to postpone her Las Vegas residency – due to start today – laid bare her disappointment. Her eyes blotchy and her voice cracking, the 33-year-old singer said preparation for the show has been “absolutely destroyed” by Covid and what she called delivery delays.

  • Intel's move into Ohio brings new tech kudos, competition for talent

    Intel Corp’s plan to build a $20 billion chip-making complex on the outskirts of Columbus, Ohio is the clearest sign of a burgeoning tech sector in the U.S. Midwest, a development that is sure to raise corporate competition for workers and resources. The Intel investment is the state's largest ever, but the Columbus suburb of New Albany, where Intel will build two chip factories, already has seen an influx of data centers, including from Amazon.com Inc, Facebook parent Meta and Alphabet Inc's Google. Just last August, Google raised its investment in New Albany by $1 billion.

  • Amid ‘Chipageddon,’ Intel To Invest $20 Billion in New Ohio Chip Factories

    Intel announced today that it would invest more than $20 billion in the construction of two new chip factories near Columbus, Ohio, amid a global chip shortage that many have referred to as...

  • CELEBRITY DISH: Adele postpones Vegas shows

    Poet Taylor joins Good Day DC to help break down the top celebrity stories of the day.

  • Ariana DeBose Shares Behind-the-Scenes Videos from Hosting SNL : 'The Universe Delivered'

    West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose gave fans an intimate look at the week leading up to her Saturday Night Live performance, posting an array of candid videos and pictures on Instagram Thursday

  • Gold Mining Stock Long Call Has Limited Risk And Unlimited Upside

    Investors who think Newmont stock will continue to rally and don’t want to risk significant amounts of capital can use long call options rather than buying the stock outright.

  • Bitcoin crashes 10% to a six-month low below $38,000, as cryptocurrencies follow tech stocks lower

    Ethereum tumbled to below $3,000 as confidence evaporated from the cryptocurrency market Friday.

  • Better Blockchain Stock: Block vs. Riot Blockchain

    The distributed ledger technology enables cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to be mined, decentralized apps (dApps) to be developed, and digital media to be converted into non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Two companies that are capitalizing on that market's expansion are Block (NYSE: SQ) and Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT). Block, the company formerly known as Square, operates two main businesses.

  • U.S. suspends 44 U.S flights by Chinese carriers after China action

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government said on Friday it would suspend 44 China-bound flights from the United States by four Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some U.S. carrier flights over COVID-19 concerns. The suspensions will begin on Jan. 30 with Xiamen Airlines’ scheduled Los Angeles-to-Xiamen flight and run through March 29, the Transportation Department said. The decision will cut some flights by Xiamen, Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines.

  • John Deere Is Facing a Farmer Revolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Farm equipment giant John Deere boasted record profits in 2021 as the global pandemic made consumers and countries more reliant than ever on a functioning agricultural sector. Also last year, unionized workers demanded a piece of the company’s growing pie, and after a strike forced John Deere to provide better compensation to the men and women who make its products.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash

  • Qatar releases video of scarred jets in Airbus dispute

    PARIS (Reuters) -Qatar Airways took a spiralling $4 million-a-day dispute with Europe's Airbus to social media on Friday, publishing a video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mKN0SpWeILo&feature=youtu.be of the scarred exterior of grounded A350 jets that the airline said underscored "serious and legitimate safety concerns." The two companies have been locked for months in a dispute over deterioration to paint and anti-lightning protection on the long-haul jets, which Airbus has acknowledged needs attention while insisting it does not put safety at risk. Qatar Airways hit back with the first official images of jets grounded by its national regulator in a bid to keep the spotlight on technical matters after Airbus accused the state-owned airline of engineering the dispute to obtain compensation.

  • The entire staff of a bagel shop in California quit after their manager was fired, a report says

    The workers alleged their manager was unfairly fired. Noah's NY Bagels told KCRA it was looking into the matter.

  • When it comes to the current job market, maybe employees are not the problem

    OpEd: I’m beginning to think that maybe it’s not the workers who are at fault here.

  • Intel to Announce U.S. Manufacturing Plans on Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. will announce Friday the next step in Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger’s plan to build up semiconductor production in the U.S., seeking to restore the chipmaker’s edge in manufacturing technology.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueTech Leads Stocks to Worst Week Since March 2020: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedAmerican Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Manage

  • Some former Emirates employees say officers known internally as 'weight police' monitor and punish cabin-crew members deemed too heavy

    Some former Emirates staff say image is crucial to the airline and that there's an internal group of officers ensuring workers meet its standards.

  • Chinese woman told by Lowe's customer to go back to her country is scolded by store employee for filming

    A Lowe’s in Illinois has come under fire after a Chinese woman and Springfield resident claims another customer told her to go back to her country. Xuna Hu says she was shopping for two fire pits when the other customer tried to get Hu to hand over one of the pits, leading up to the alleged racist encounter at a Lowe’s branch on Wabash Avenue on Jan. 17. "I was like alright, I’ll just give you one then,” Hu told WICS Channel 20.