  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Intel CEO: 'We will pursue opportunities with Apple'

Brian Sozzi
·Editor-at-Large
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is staying hopeful that the frayed relationship with former long-time partner Apple could be salvaged.

"We will pursue opportunities with Apple," Gelsinger said on a conference call updating the company's business plans Tuesday evening.

Recall it was late 2020 when Apple made the long-awaited decision to use chips designed in-house for its Macs. The tech giant's M1 chips are based on Arm architecture as opposed to Intel's x86 chips. The decision effectively ended Apple's roughly 15-year relationship with Intel.

Recently, the tech blogosphere has taken shots at Intel's' new "Go PC" ads in an apparent dig at Apple.

Gelsinger is also holding out hope that it makes strong strategic sense for Intel to continue to make its own chips internally as opposed to outsourcing the process.

The company — which has been pressured to outsource more of its chipmaking — revealed a plan to invest $20 billion to build two new factories in Arizona.

Gelsinger said during the conference call that he views Intel's internal chipmaking as a key strategic advantage. The comments on production echo those made by Gelsinger to investors soon after he started at Intel as CEO in late February.

To bring home the point, Gelsinger was joined on the digital stage by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and IBM CEO Arvind Krishna. Both expressed confidence in Gelsinger's plan to keep chipmaking in house.

Intel shares (INTC) rose about 3% in after-hours trading.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

What’s hot from Sozzi:

Watch Yahoo Finance’s live programming on Verizon FIOS channel 604, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, Pluto TV, and YouTube. Online catch Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, and LinkedIn.

Recommended Stories

  • Intel doubles down on chip manufacturing with $20 billion investment

    Intel plans to build two new chip factories in Arizona.

  • Intel Spending Billions to Revive Manufacturing, Chase TSMC

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. unveiled an ambitious bid to regain its manufacturing lead by spending billions of dollars on new factories and creating a foundry business that will make chips for other companies. The stock jumped about 5%.The plan, launched Tuesday by new Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger, is an aggressive move that puts Intel into direct competition with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s most-advanced chipmaker.Gelsinger will spend an initial $20 billion on two new plants in Arizona to support Intel’s attempt to break into the foundry business. Intel plans even more factories in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere, with the CEO pledging that the majority of the company’s chips will be manufactured in-house.Intel dominated the $400 billion industry for decades by making the best designs in its own cutting-edge factories. That strategy crumbled in recent years as the company missed deadlines for new production technology, while most other chipmakers tapped foundry specialists to make their designs.Intel’s factories now trail TSMC and Samsung Electronics Co., which make chips for Intel competitors, such as Advanced Micro Devices Inc., and big Intel customers including Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc.The plan will give Intel “a unique ability to have leadership products, with the leadership supply chain and leadership cost structure across every portion of our business,” said Gelsinger, who re-joined the company earlier this year. “We are off to the races, we’re going to be at parity and then to move to sustained leadership, over time.”Gelsinger’s predecessor considered abandoning Intel’s in-house manufacturing entirely and some investors wanted the company to cut costs by outsourcing production. The new plan scraps those approaches and represents an expensive, multiyear re-commitment to Intel’s manufacturing heritage.During a presentation on Tuesday, Intel forecast capital expenditure of as much as $20 billion in 2021, up from $14 billion last year. The company also projected revenue this year that missed Wall Street estimates.The company’s problems came to a head last year with a delay in its latest 7-nanometer production process. That followed similar missed deadlines for the previous 10-nanometer standard.Read more: Intel ‘Stunning Failure’ Heralds End of Era for U.S. Chip SectorOn Tuesday, Intel said the latest manufacturing technique is now progressing well, helped by a simplified process. “Even though the stumble on 10 and seven was embarrassing for a company like ours, it’s fixed,” Gelsinger said in an interview. “We understand what the problem is.”Intel will use TSMC chip foundries for some of its needs, including parts of its most important products, Gelsinger also said. While that’s a step beyond what it currently does, the company will still produce the majority of its products internally.The world’s largest chipmaker is creating a new unit, called Intel Foundry Services, that aims to “become a major provider of U.S. and Europe-based foundry capacity to serve the incredible global demand for semiconductor manufacturing.”To support this effort, Intel will begin a “significant” expansion of its manufacturing capacity, beginning with two new plants adjacent to its site in Chandler, Arizona. TSMC is also considering building a plant in the area. Intel will announce further capacity expansions in the U.S., Europe and other global locations later this year. The Santa Clara, California-based company currently has factories in Ireland, Israel and China.TSMC slipped after the news, while shares of semiconductor equipment makers rallied on expectations of increased spending by Intel.Gelsinger’s plan is a rallying cry for those who want Intel -- and the U.S. -- to reassert technology leadership. China is investing hundreds of billions of dollars to develop its own semiconductor industry and there are renewed calls for the U.S. government to support domestic production.Read more: The World Is Dangerously Dependent on Taiwan for SemiconductorsThere’s considerable ground to make up for Intel and the U.S., though. Some analysts doubt the company can catch TSMC soon, or ever. Doing so will require a heavy investment. TSMC will spend as much as $28 billion in 2021. That’s twice what Intel spent last year.“We are excited to be partnering with the state of Arizona and the Biden administration on incentives that spur this type of domestic investment,” Gelsinger said in a statement. He later noted that Intel will pursue its plan with or without government incentives.Intel tried and failed to get into the foundry industry before. That effort failed because its manufacturing process was too tied to its own chip designs, which are primarily high-performance computer microprocessors. That made Intel factories ill-suited to other types of chips, particularly smartphone components that need to be more energy efficient.“Our past attempts were somewhat half-hearted,” Gelsinger said. The new foundry unit will report directly to the CEO as a standalone business with its own profit-and-loss requirements, he added.Gelsinger also addressed the potential for conflicts between Intel’s own chip efforts and this new business. Under the plan, Intel’s factories will potentially provide production and license technology to companies that compete with its own products.Intel is committing “serious” production capacity and leading chip technologies to IFS, the CEO said. “Customers will get the best we’ve got to offer” he added. “We’re going about this in a much more aggressive holistic fashion.”Gelsinger is making other radical changes. IFS will make chips for other companies, based on Intel’s X86 technology. Previously, only AMD was able to create chips using this dominant computing standard. Intel will also embrace rival standards from Arm Ltd. and an open-source alternative called RISC-V.Read more: Silicon Valley’s Next Revolution Is Open Source SemiconductorsChip manufacturing is unique in that the process of making the tiny components has a large influence on the characteristics and performance of the end product. The best production technology shrinks the transistors on chips so they can store more information, crunch data more quickly, use less power or be cheaper.Intel revenue rose 8% to a record $77.9 billion in 2020 as the company filled orders for chips in computers needed to work and study from home during the pandemic. This year, analysts predict sales will fall 5%, the first decline since 2015.(Updates with CEO comment on government incentives in 17th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Yellen says no plans to lengthen maturity of U.S. Treasury issuance

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said at a hearing on Tuesday that there are no current plans to lengthen the maturity of Treasury debt issued. The average maturity of the Treasury's public debt portfolio dropped significantly last year as the Trump administration relied extensively on short-term Treasury bill issuance to finance emergency measures to support the economy. In response to a question from Representative Andy Barr, who asked whether the Federal Reserve or Treasury intended "to lengthen the maturity of government debt before interest rates rise," Yellen said: "Treasury has been looking at this question and has no current plans to do that."

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise to recover some earlier losses

    Stock futures opened higher Tuesday evening to recover some losses from earlier in the day.

  • Stimulus checks are being spent at an impressive clip: JPM

    Consumers appear to be spending their new stimulus checks pretty quickly.

  • Intel to spend $20 billion on U.S. chip plants as CEO challenges Asia dominance

    Intel Corp will greatly expand its advanced chip manufacturing capacity as the new chief executive announced plans to spend as much as $20 billion to build two factories in Arizona and to open up its factories to outside customers. The move by CEO Pat Gelsinger on Tuesday aims to restore Intel's reputation after manufacturing delays sent shares plunging last year. The strategy will directly challenge the two other companies in the world that can make the most advanced chips, Taiwan's Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) and Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

  • Rich Americans avoid taxes even more than anyone realizes, analysis finds

    Unreported income for the top 0.1% is 1.8 times higher than previously estimated, while it is 1.3 times higher than originally calculated for the top 1%.

  • Intel invests $20 billion in two Arizona factories, 7nm chips coming in 2023

    Intel is pushing to make itself more of a chip fabricator with a $20 billion investment in two Arizona plants.

  • Analyst Ratings for Apple

    Analysts have provided the following ratings for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago Bullish 0 0 5 1 Somewhat Bullish 0 2 9 1 Indifferent 0 0 2 2 Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0 Bearish 0 0 0 0 In the last 3 months, 25 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Apple. The company has an average price target of $155.16 with a high of $175.00 and a low of $116.00. This current average represents a 11.63% increase from the previous average price target of $139.0. Analyst Ratings: What Are They? Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions. Analysts also give out recommendations like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on their overall evaluations of the corres ponding company. A "buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth, recommending traders to purchase the stock. Contrastingly, a "sell" means that an analyst believes the stock will trend downwards in that same time frame. A "hold" suggests that investors should not buy more of or sell any of the specified stock due to that analyst's prediction of stagnation. Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders. Latest Ratings for AAPL DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021Evercore ISI GroupMaintainsOutperform Mar 2021WedbushMaintainsOutperform Feb 2021RBC CapitalAssumesOutperform View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaUnusual Options Activity Insight: Apple10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Fmr. White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney on Biden econ plans, SALT deduction debate

    Fmr. White House Chief of Staff and Exegis Capital Founder Mick Mulvaney joined the Yahoo Finance Live panel to talk stimulus, taxes and more.

  • How Intel’s new CEO can revive the chipmaker’s fortunes

    Pat Gelsinger, who got his start at Intel, will offer his long-term vision for the company at an analyst event.

  • Intel’s New CEO Is Spending $20 Billon to Double Down on Chip Manufacturing

    Amid a global shortage of semiconductors that has hit the output of consumer goods ranging from autos to videogame consoles, (INTC) CEO committed the chip maker to spending billions to expand its manufacturing footprint. Despite recent issues with perfecting techniques for fabricating the most advanced chips, Gelsinger said Tuesday that Intel (ticker: INTC) planned to spend $20 billion to build two manufacturing plants in Arizona, committing the largest U.S. chip maker by sales to improving and growing its manufacturing capabilities for years to come. The decision to do so comes only weeks into Gelsinger’s tenure as CEO, and amid increased U.S. government interest in securing domestic semiconductor manufacturing supply.

  • Adobe Beats First-Quarter Targets, Hikes Guidance On Record Cloud Software Sales

    Digital media and marketing software maker Adobe late Tuesday beat Wall Street's targets for its fiscal first quarter and raised its full-year guidance. ADBE stock rose after hours.

  • Inaction on guns 'makes Congress complicit' -Sen. Blumenthal

    One day after the Boulder shooting - the second in a week in the U.S., following the deadly spree in Atlanta - Blumenthal said, "America awoke today to another nightmare. Stunning, shocking, savage, but unsurprising."He argued that his Republican colleagues offered little more than "thoughts and prayers" in such instances, but said Congress must take action by passing gun laws, because "inaction has made this horror completely predictable."

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices

  • President Meghan Markle? Sussexes team up with member of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign

    ‘Close friend’ said last year that ‘if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president’

  • Trump accuses media of ignoring Biden fall on Air Force One: ‘The whole thing is incredible’

    ‘It wasn’t really one, it was three, and it wasn’t mentioned for the most part in the lamestream’ said Trump

  • Biden Cabinet near complete but hundreds of jobs still open

    President Joe Biden’s Cabinet is nearly complete with the confirmation of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. The process of building out a government, according to Paul Light, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, is “nasty, brutish, and not at all short.” Biden has about 1,250 federal positions that require Senate confirmation, ranging from the head of the obscure Railroad Retirement Board to more urgent department positions such as assistant and deputy secretaries.

  • Top Fox producer dies of Covid

    Former staffer praised as ‘immensely gifted’ and ‘one of a kind’ following career at network

  • Epstein’s former mansion in New York to undergo ‘complete makeover - physically and spiritually’, following sale

    New York mansion was most expensive estate in Epstein’s property portfolio