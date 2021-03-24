Intel chief Pat Gelsinger: Too many chips made in Asia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Leo Kelion - Technology desk editor
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pat Gelsinger
Pat Gelsinger plans to make Intel a major supplier to third-party chip designers

Intel's new chief executive has told the BBC it is not "palatable" that so many computer chips are made in Asia.

The majority of processors are currently manufactured in the region, with Taiwan's TSMC and South Korea's Samsung the dominant players.

US-based Intel plans to set up a new division to make chips for other companies based on their own designs.

Until now, its focus had been on manufacturing its own chips in its factories across the world.

Pat Gelsinger has said Intel will invest $20bn (£14.6bn) in two new fabrication plants in the US state of Arizona, in addition to a major expansion of an existing Irish facility in County Kildare.

"Having 80% of all supply in Asia simply isn't a palatable manner for the world to have its view of the most critical technology," Mr Gelsinger said.

"Every smartphone, every telemedicine, every remote worker, every remote education, every autonomous vehicle, every aspect of humanity is becoming more digital.

"And when it becomes digital, it runs on semiconductors.

"This is the heart of every aspect of human existence going forward. And the world needs a more balanced supply chain to accomplish that. We're stepping in."

Intel Ireland
Intel says the expansion of its facility in Leixlip, County Kildare, will create 1,600 permanent jobs

He added that Intel also intended to build a further chip-making foundry in a different European nation, but would not be drawn about exactly where.

Missed target

While these moves will be too late to tackle an existing shortage of chips which is causing problems for car-makers and others, they could help the West avert a future crisis.

Politicians in the US and the EU have called for more chip-producing factories to be built locally.

This is partly driven by concerns that Beijing aims to reunify mainland China with Taiwan, while North Korea poses a threat to its southern neighbour.

However, Intel has repeatedly missed manufacturing targets over recent years.

As a consequence, its latest desktop processors use older transistor technology than rival silicon from AMD and Apple, putting the components at a disadvantage.

Mr Gelsinger must now prove his company has put these problems behind it if the new business is to thrive.

Past glory

The 60-year-old only returned to Intel last month after his predecessor was ousted over concerns about falling market share, among other problems.

But earlier in his career, Mr Gelsinger spent three decades at Intel, including a role as its first chief technical officer.

One activist investor had pressed him to go "fab-less", and spin off Intel's plants to concentrate on chip designs.

Intel still leads the pack. CPU chips (Oct-to-Dec 2020). .
Intel still leads the pack. CPU chips (Oct-to-Dec 2020). .

But Mr Gelsinger has instead chosen what looks like a tougher challenge in order to restore the company to its past glories.

And that includes letting clients order chips that mix together their own technologies with some of Intel's own architectures for an extra fee.

"We're putting it all on the table," he said.

The following interview has been edited for clarity and brevity:

Let's start with the new Intel Foundry Services business. It sounds like you're going all out to make chips for other companies who lack the facilities to do so themselves. But why help the competition?

Manufacturing is a capacity game. And if you're not leading in terms of total capacity, you will fall behind. So to some degree it's a necessity. If we're going to be in the manufacturing business, we have to be a foundry for ourselves and for others.

Simply put, the world needs more semiconductors.

We're in an environment where digitisation was at a strong pace of growth. And then Covid kicked us into a dramatically different gear.

The world needs more semiconductors, and we're one of the few companies that have leading-edge technologies to be able to step into that void. And to keep it for our own products simply is not the right thing for the planet, for the industry, and for a globally distributed supply chain.

How disruptive do you think it will be, coming in to take business away from Samsung and TSMC?

Overall I think everybody is groaning to catch up to the overwhelming demand. And we're going to use Samsung and TSMC for some of our products.

So this is about "co-op-petition". We expect to have strong partnerships with them as customers, and in some cases we'll compete a little bit. But overall, this is a rapidly growing $100bn market segment that simply needs more supply.

It also needs more geographically balanced supply.

Today there's a heavy bias to Asia. And as we've seen, coming out of some of the disruptions and challenges, the world needs US and European supply in a more balanced way. It's the right thing for the global supply chain requirements, for both commercial as well as for government and defence use as well.

You also have a large chip plant in Dalian, China. Are there any plans to build new ones in China?

At this point, we have no expansion plans for what we have there.

The announcement yesterday was for two new fabs in Arizona. I already have construction projects going on in Oregon, Ireland and in Israel.

And we announced that we expect to open our next sites, in both Europe and the US, within the next year. So at this point, four major sites under construction, and I hope to add two more within the next year.

When you say you want to build more in Europe, is that going to just be more in Ireland or Israel? Or are you looking at other countries, the UK perhaps?

I fully expect that we'll open up a site in another country in Europe.

Could that be the UK?

I'm not going to speculate any further right now.

But just to put this in context: these are extraordinary capital investments. They're also extraordinary job generators.

You've said you hope Apple might be one of your clients, despite its decision to stop using Intel's own chips. Is that realistic?

Everybody wants multiple suppliers. So we think there's very real potential. But I have to earn that business. I have to be able to go to my competitors and be able to say: "I want you to become my customer."

That also includes Nvidia, Qualcomm and Broadcom, in addition to Microsoft and IBM. I want all of them to say: "I need more technology... and I trust that Intel is going to become one of my key suppliers."

And that includes Apple as one of the biggest users of advanced semiconductor capabilities.

Apple can be a little thin-skinned at times. So is it wise to be running a high-profile ad campaign mocking its computers at the same time as saying we'd like to be your partner again?

We have great respect for Apple as a company. They're an innovator. They've done incredible things in the industry. Tim Cook is a great leader.

At the same time, we're going to be aggressive competitors and we're out to reinvigorate the PC ecosystem.

So we're going to enjoy ourselves. We're going to compete aggressively. And I'm also going to take care of my customers.

Regarding your own chips, you say you've now mastered your seven nanometre process, which roughly equates to what TSMC and Samsung market as 5nm. But we've heard promises from Intel before, and then things have slipped. What's different this time?

We've understood the core issues. What really happened was problems with our 10nm effort caused a domino delay to 7nm.

There's an advanced manufacturing technique called extreme ultraviolet lithography. It was immature, and we bet against it. As we shifted in time, it became more mature. Now we've embraced it fully.

It's the same thing that TSMC is doing, and leveraging it aggressively.

So we feel that we're now in a very predictable pace.

I have confidence that we're back on track. But not just for 7nm. Our programmes that go for several nodes beyond that are showing very good success.

We've also announced a research partnership with IBM. So, we have a rich portfolio of tricks and ideas and innovations to choose from to put us on a course for the long-term leadership of Intel.

When you say leadership, just to be clear, do you think you could overtake TSMC and Samsung in chip-making capabilities?

Intel led the semiconductor industry for 20-plus years in innovation.

We hit a pothole. We're now digging our way out of that pothole. And I'm looking forward to decades of continued leadership in this area.

Parity. Parity-plus. And then sustained leadership. That's the path that we're on.

Recommended Stories

  • How to Get Hair Dye Off Your Skin, According to a Master Colorist

    Hint: You may want to keep dish soap handy.

  • CanSinoBIO offered tens of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX: exec

    China's CanSino Biologics Inc (CanSinoBIO) has proposed supplying "tens of million of doses" of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX, a senior company executive said. China has four locally developed COVID-19 vaccines approved for public use and pledged earlier to supply 10 million doses to COVAX without specifying the time frame of delivery. CanSinoBIO, Sinovac Biotech Ltd and China National Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd (Sinopharm) have applied to join the initiative.

  • Brighter outlook for US as vaccinations rise and deaths fall

    More than three months into the U.S. vaccination drive, many of the numbers paint an increasingly encouraging picture, with 70% of Americans 65 and older receiving at least one dose of the vaccine and COVID-19 deaths dipping below 1,000 a day on average for the first time since November. Also, dozens of states have thrown open vaccinations to all adults or are planning to do so in a matter of weeks. “I'm often asked, are we turning the corner?” Fauci said at a White House briefing.

  • Taiwan to help allies buy vaccines, but not from China

    Taiwan will help its handful of remaining diplomatic allies buy COVID-19 vaccines but on the condition that Taiwanese money is not used to obtain Chinese vaccines, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Wednesday. Chinese-claimed Taiwan has formal ties with only 15 countries, mostly poor and developing states in Latin America, the Caribbean and the Pacific, and Beijing has stepped up efforts to coax them away from Taipei. Taiwan said last week it was helping its sole diplomatic ally in South America, Paraguay, buy COVID-19 vaccines, after protests in the country over the Paraguayan government's handling of the health crisis.

  • Teachers union questions CDC's new 3-foot distancing recommendation in classrooms

    The president of a major teacher's union, the American Federation of Teachers' Randi Weingarten, is raising concerns about recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that loosens social distancing requirements in classrooms. The CDC released updated guidance last week, which now recommends students be 3 feet apart, instead of 6 feet. "We are not convinced that the evidence supports changing physical distancing requirements at this time," Weingarten said in a letter Tuesday to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.

  • U.S. says promoting chip cooperation with Taiwan is a priority

    The United States and Taiwan are natural partners when it comes to semiconductors and promoting this cooperation is a U.S. priority, the de facto U.S. ambassador in Taiwan said on Thursday. Washington has increasingly viewed tech-powerhouse and democratically ruled Taiwan as a key part of its strategy to shift global supply chains away from China, especially when it comes to technology and chip companies.

  • Intel invests $20 billion in two Arizona factories, 7nm chips coming in 2023

    Intel is pushing to make itself more of a chip fabricator with a $20 billion investment in two Arizona plants.

  • Major Teachers’ Union ‘Not Convinced’ New CDC Distancing Guidelines Effective

    The American Federation of Teachers is pushing back on new social-distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which state that students may be distanced by three to six feet apart while in a classroom. The AFT still has concerns about returning teachers to in-person learning with the updated guidelines, AFT president Randi Weingarten wrote in a letter to CDC head Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Tuesday. With over 1.7 million members, the AFT is the second-largest teachers’ labor union in the U.S. Weingarten and AFT members “trust the CDC…to provide them with accurate information,” but they “are not convinced that the evidence supports changing physical distancing requirements at this time,” the letter states. “Our concern is that the cited studies do not identify the baseline mitigation strategies needed to support 3 feet of physical distancing.” Studies in school districts in Massachusetts and Wisconsin have indicated that students can return to in-person learning with social distancing of between three and six feet, as long as other coronavirus mitigation strategies are in place such as masking and good ventilation. Weingarten claimed that the studies “were not conducted in our nation’s highest-density and least-resourced schools, which have poor ventilation, crowding and other structural challenges.” The letter comes amid a nationwide push to return students to the classroom following coronavirus-related disruptions. New York City high schools reopened on Monday after being closed since November amid high coronavirus spread in the city, while the city of San Francisco is suing its own school district to reopen following an entire year without in-person learning. Meanwhile, a CDC report found that in schools in Florida, many of which opened with mitigation guidelines in August, less than 1 percent of students contracted coronavirus at schools from August through December 2020. Among students who contracted coronavirus at school, none died and 101 were hospitalized. Those hospitalized amounted to about 0.000036 percent of the 2,809,553 students followed in the study.

  • Tight Israeli vote means Arab Islamist could choose next PM

    After a hard-fought election, an Arab Islamist could choose Israel's next prime minister. Tuesday's elections have left a razor-thin margin between a right-wing coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a diverse array of parties bent on ousting him. To prevail, each side may need the support of an Arab Islamist party that appears to have clinched just five seats in the 120-member Knesset but is not committed to either, according to near-final results.

  • U.S. Treasury to issue new guidance on state tax provision in stimulus act

    The provision has drawn criticism from 21 Republican state attorneys general, with Ohio's top lawyer suing the Biden administration last week, arguing that broad language in the American Rescue Plan Act violated the state's constitutional right to determine its own tax policies. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a written response to those concerns: "It is well established that Congress may place such reasonable conditions on how states may use federal funding." "Nothing in the act prevents states from enacting a broad variety of tax cuts," Yellen said, refuting the attorneys general arguments that the stimulus measure denies states the ability to cut taxes in any manner whatsoever.

  • Intel’s New CEO Is Spending $20 Billion to Double Down on Chip Manufacturing

    Amid a global shortage of semiconductors that has hit the output of consumer goods ranging from autos to videogame consoles, (INTC) CEO committed the chip maker to spending billions to expand its manufacturing footprint. Despite recent issues with perfecting techniques for fabricating the most advanced chips, Gelsinger said Tuesday that Intel (ticker: INTC) planned to spend $20 billion to build two manufacturing plants in Arizona, committing the largest U.S. chip maker by sales to improving and growing its manufacturing capabilities for years to come. The decision to do so comes only weeks into Gelsinger’s tenure as CEO, and amid increased U.S. government interest in securing domestic semiconductor manufacturing supply.

  • Samsung Unveils Next-Gen Memory for Data-Hungry AI and Computers

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. will release a new generation of memory chips in late 2021, its first in seven years, that promises to double speeds and offer the biggest capacity yet to keep pace with the growth of data centers and artificial intelligence demands.The world’s largest memory chipmaker said it developed 512GB DDR5 (Double Data Rate 5) memory modules based on a High-K Metal Gate (HKMG) fabrication process that’s traditionally been used in logic chips. DDR5 memory will be twice as fast as the current DDR4 while reducing leakage and using about 13% less power, the company wrote in its announcement.Samsung expects the transition to DDR5 to begin in the second half of this year. The chip industry has been anticipating the adoption of the new memory standard and support for it will arrive with Intel Corp.’s upcoming Xeon Scalable processors, codenamed Sapphire Rapids. In addition to partnering with the two major CPU suppliers, Intel and Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Samsung has sent samples of its new memory out to developers of data center platforms, the company told Bloomberg News.Read more: Amazon Is Designing Its Own Chips in Yet Another Blow to IntelWhat Bloomberg Intelligence says“We will have a new DRAM generation in late 2021 or 2022 for the first time in 6-7 years. Higher speed, lower power consumption and higher reliability should enable advanced high-performance computing in the coming AI era.”- Masahiro Wakasugi, analystAnalysts estimate DDR5 chips will be about 20% larger than DDR4 parts, leading to increased pressure on semiconductor supply chains. Samsung intends to begin shipments this year and gradually evolve both its fabrication processes -- expanding the use of extreme ultraviolet lithography -- and pricing, which will include a premium for the early period. The crossover between DDR4 and DDR5 is expected to happen as early as the second half of 2023, the Suwon-based company said.“As the penetration rate of DDR5 gradually rises, the shortage of DRAM is expected to persist in 2022,” said Avril Wu, Vice President at TrendForce Research. “We also expect a 30-40% price hike to take place initially.”(Updates with Bloomberg Intelligence data and comment)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chinese social-media users burn their Nikes after the company says it's 'concerned' about forced labor of Uyghurs in Xinjiang

    A mass boycott against Nike is unfolding in China, after the brand said it was concerned about labor practice in the contested Uyghur Autonomous Region.

  • A mesmerizing photo shows powerful magnetic fields swirling around a black hole

    The image illustrates that magnetic fields are strong enough to prevent some matter from getting sucked into the event horizon.

  • AP Photos: Bangladesh celebrates 50 years of independence

    It was 50 years ago on the night of March 25, 1971, that Pakistan's military launched a violent crackdown on the city of Dhaka, then part of East Pakistan, to quell a rising nationalist movement seeking independence for what is today known as Bangladesh. Just hours later amid the violence and chaos — early on March 26 — the Bengali nationalist politician Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared independence for Bangladesh, sparking a nine-month war.

  • The Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall gave birth to a baby boy on her bathroom floor

    Zara's husband Mike Tindall revealed that their new son was born at home on Sunday in his podcast "The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby."

  • Myanmar coup: Seven-year-old shot 'as she ran into father's arms'

    Khin Myo Chit was killed by security forces in her home, becoming the crackdown's youngest victim.

  • North Korea missiles: Biden says launch 'not provocation'

    The short-range missile test is the first to be conducted since the US president took office.

  • Syrian-born alleged Boulder shooter shows anyone can ‘assimilate into American culture,’ says Michael Moore

    Reports say alleged shooter’s family had emigrated to the US from Syria in 2002

  • Ted Cruz refuses reporter’s request that he wear a mask during press conference

    CDC guidelines recommend vaccinated people continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of the disease