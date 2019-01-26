Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC): Should The Future Outlook Worry You?

After Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ:INTC) earnings announcement on 29 December 2018, analyst forecasts appear to be pessimistic, with earnings expected to decline by -6.9% in the upcoming year relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of 8.3%. Currently with a trailing-twelve-month profit of US$21b, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will drop to US$20b by 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Intel. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

Can we expect Intel to keep growing?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 31 analysts covering INTC is skewed towards the negative sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To understand the overall trajectory of INTC’s earnings growth over these next fews years, I’ve fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

NASDAQGS:INTC Future Profit January 26th 19 More

This results in an annual growth rate of -1.1% based on the most recent earnings level of US$21b to the final forecast of US$21b by 2022. However, if we exclude extraordinary items from earnings, we see that the profits is predicted to rise over time, resulting in an EPS of $4.95 in the final year of forecast compared to the current $4.57 EPS today. Earnings decline appears to be a result of cost outpacing top line growth of 2.4% over the next few years. Furthermore, the current 30% margin is expected to contract to 27% by the end of 2022.

