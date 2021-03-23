Intel doubles down on chip manufacturing with $20 billion investment

Intel's new CEO Pat Gelsinger is doubling down on chip manufacturing.

The company — which has been pressured to outsource more of its chipmaking — announced Tuesday during a business update its plan to invest $20 billion to build two new factories in Arizona.

“We are setting a course for a new era of innovation and product leadership at Intel,” said Gelsinger in a statement. “Intel is the only company with the depth and breadth of software, silicon and platforms, packaging, and process with at-scale manufacturing customers can depend on for their next-generation innovations. IDM 2.0 is an elegant strategy that only Intel can deliver – and it’s a winning formula. We will use it to design the best products and manufacture them in the best way possible for every category we compete in.”

Gelsinger said during a conference call that he views Intel's internal chipmaking as a key strategic advantage. The comments on production echo those made by Gelsinger to investors soon after he started at Intel as CEO in late February.

To bring home the point, Gelsinger was joined on the digital stage by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and IBM CEO Arvind Krishna. Both expressed confidence in Gelsinger's plans to keep chip-making in house.

Intel shares (INTC) rose about 3% in after-hours trading.

Gelsinger has arrived at Intel at a pivotal time.

Disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic compounded with Intel's own delays in producing its next generation of smaller, more powerful 7-nanometer chips. In mid-2020, Intel said initial production shipments of these chips would begin in late 2022 or early 2023, a year behind the company’s previous schedule. Competitor AMD has already begun selling its 7-nanometer processors.

The delays prompted the arrival of activist investor Dan Loeb of Third Point to Intel in late December. Loeb — armed with a reported $1 billion investment in Intel — implored the company to consider outsourcing most of its chip production.

Loeb's arrival ultimately helped spur the exit of Bob Swan as CEO, a decision announced on January 13, 2020. Gelsinger was appointed, and officially took over the top job on Feb. 15.

He brings extensive institutional knowledge of Intel and a keen eye on tech processes. Gelsinger started at Intel at the age of 18, and was its first chief technology officer. He left after 30s at Intel in 2009 to assume the CEO position at VMWare.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

