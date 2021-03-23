Intel doubles down on chip manufacturing with $20 billion investment

Brian Sozzi
·Editor-at-Large
·2 min read

Intel's new CEO Pat Gelsinger is doubling down on chip manufacturing.

The company — which has been pressured to outsource more of its chipmaking — announced Tuesday during a business update its plan to invest $20 billion to build two new factories in Arizona.

“We are setting a course for a new era of innovation and product leadership at Intel,” said Gelsinger in a statement. “Intel is the only company with the depth and breadth of software, silicon and platforms, packaging, and process with at-scale manufacturing customers can depend on for their next-generation innovations. IDM 2.0 is an elegant strategy that only Intel can deliver – and it’s a winning formula. We will use it to design the best products and manufacture them in the best way possible for every category we compete in.”

Gelsinger said during a conference call that he views Intel's internal chipmaking as a key strategic advantage. The comments on production echo those made by Gelsinger to investors soon after he started at Intel as CEO in late February.

To bring home the point, Gelsinger was joined on the digital stage by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and IBM CEO Arvind Krishna. Both expressed confidence in Gelsinger's plans to keep chip-making in house. 

Intel shares (INTC) rose about 3% in after-hours trading.

Gelsinger has arrived at Intel at a pivotal time.

Disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic compounded with Intel's own delays in producing its next generation of smaller, more powerful 7-nanometer chips. In mid-2020, Intel said initial production shipments of these chips would begin in late 2022 or early 2023, a year behind the company’s previous schedule. Competitor AMD has already begun selling its 7-nanometer processors.

The delays prompted the arrival of activist investor Dan Loeb of Third Point to Intel in late December. Loeb — armed with a reported $1 billion investment in Intel — implored the company to consider outsourcing most of its chip production. 

Loeb's arrival ultimately helped spur the exit of Bob Swan as CEO, a decision announced on January 13, 2020. Gelsinger was appointed, and officially took over the top job on Feb. 15. 

He brings extensive institutional knowledge of Intel and a keen eye on tech processes. Gelsinger started at Intel at the age of 18, and was its first chief technology officer. He left after 30s at Intel in 2009 to assume the CEO position at VMWare. 

This is breaking news and will be updated.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

What’s hot from Sozzi:

Watch Yahoo Finance’s live programming on Verizon FIOS channel 604, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, Pluto TV, and YouTube. Online catch Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, and LinkedIn.

Recommended Stories

  • Intel doubles down on chip manufacturing, plans $20 billion for new Arizona sites

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp will greatly expand its advanced chip manufacturing capacity as the new chief executive announced plans to spend as much as $20 billion to build two factories in Arizona and to open up its factories to outside customers. The move by CEO Pat Gelsinger on Tuesday aims to restore Intel's reputation after manufacturing delays sent shares plunging last year. The strategy will directly challenge the two other companies in the world that can make the most advanced chips, Taiwan's Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) and Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

  • Fed’s Kaplan Estimates First U.S. Rate Increase Will Be in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said he is among policy makers estimating that the central bank will have to raise interest rates next year.“There were some dots starting increases in 2022. And, you know, I’m one of those dots. Yes, absolutely,” Kaplan said in an interview on CNBC television Tuesday, referring to the Fed’s dot plot, which it uses to signal its outlook for the path of interest rates.The dot plot from the March 17 meeting shows that officials expect no change in policy this year and borrowing costs near zero through 2023, based on median estimates, but four voters see an increase next year. The Fed kept its benchmark rate on hold for an eighth straight meeting after sweeping into emergency action amid the Covid-19 pandemic just over a year ago with a full percentage-point cut.Kaplan forecasts economic growth of 6% growth for this year and sees the unemployment rate declining to 4%.As the Fed makes makes progress in meeting its dual-mandate employment and inflation goals, Kaplan said he will be “an advocate of beginning the process of removing some extraordinary monetary measures, and doing it sooner rather than later. But I need to see outcomes, not just not just a strong forecast.”The Fed has committed to continuing to purchase $120 billion in assets monthly until there’s substantial further improvement on the mandate goals.Kaplan said he expects price increases this year as companies work through supply and demand mismatches, but that inflation will settle down in 2022. “The jury is very much out” as to whether the U.S. economy will see sustained outsize inflation, he said.The rise in Treasury yields over the past month is a healthy signal and not alarming, Kaplan said, adding that the Fed shouldn’t come into the market to try and curb the sell off. He expects 10-year yields to continue to increase, to as high as 2%.The Fed has tools to blunt rising yields if it chooses to use them, including buying more longer-dated Treasuries, shifting asset purchases to government bonds from mortgage-backed securities, or targeting specific numerical benchmarks for yields, known as yield-curve control.Kaplan said he wouldn’t support using monetary policies to control the curve “unless there are some extraordinary circumstances.”Kaplan is not a voter on this year’s Federal Open Market Committee. He votes again in 2023.(Updates with comments on inflation in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Intel’s New CEO Is Doubling Down on Chip Manufacturing, for $20 Billion

    CEO Pat Gelsinger said the company will build two new plants and open a business offering manufacturing capacity to other chip firms.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy After Steep Decline, Tech Sell-Off?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?

  • Taco Bell imagines post-COVID 'restaurant of the future' prioritizing digital, drive-in

    Taco Bell envisions a future of takeout featuring bellhops, drive-thrus, and cellphones.

  • Yellen says no plans to lengthen maturity of U.S. Treasury issuance

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said at a hearing on Tuesday that there are no current plans to lengthen the maturity of Treasury debt issued. The average maturity of the Treasury's public debt portfolio dropped significantly last year as the Trump administration relied extensively on short-term Treasury bill issuance to finance emergency measures to support the economy. In response to a question from Representative Andy Barr, who asked whether the Federal Reserve or Treasury intended "to lengthen the maturity of government debt before interest rates rise," Yellen said: "Treasury has been looking at this question and has no current plans to do that."

  • Robinhood Is Said to Have Filed Confidentially for U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc., the popular trading app, has filed confidentially for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to people familiar with the matter.The company could go public as soon as late in the second quarter but the timing could change, said one of the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public.Bloomberg News previously reported that Robinhood was planning to file for an IPO this month. The company has selected Nasdaq as the venue for its listing, people familiar with the matter have said.A representative for Robinhood, based in Menlo Park, California, declined to comment.Robinhood became immensely popular during the coronavirus pandemic, particularly as homebound young people turned to online trading to pass the time and make money.That increased popularity has led to scrutiny from politicians and regulators, who are focused on the so-called gamification of trading and the company’s role at the center of the meme-stock frenzy. Robinhood also had to raise billions of dollars from its backers to comply with a request from the industry’s clearinghouse.(Updates with possible IPO timing in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Prince Harry named chief impact officer at mental health company

    The move comes about a month after Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, and his American wife Meghan made a final split and said they would not return as working members of the royal family. Harry has spoken publicly about his struggles with grief following the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in a car crash in 1997. Earlier this month, Meghan told TV interviewer Oprah Winfrey that living in the royal family had pushed her to the brink of suicide.

  • Bitcoin Mining Adds to Existing Shortage in Semiconductor Market, Chip Prices Surge

    Bitcoin has seen an impressive rally that propelled the price to a fresh ATH at over $61,000, resulting in higher demand for mining equipment. Some industries are suffering because of the inflated price of chips.

  • Pensions Giant Says Treasury Yields at 3% Will Change Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- If there’s one core view at the heart of the investment strategy at Australia’s biggest pension fund, it’s that yields still have a long way to rise.The exodus from Treasuries will continue until 10-year yields top out at 3% or so, which would be high enough to imperil economic growth and force the Federal Reserve to respond, according to Carl Astorri, head of asset allocation at AustralianSuper Pty., which manages A$210 billion ($161 billion). He has been further trimming government bonds and shifting equities toward so-called value stocks.“Bond yields rise until they break something, until they cause pain for borrowers,” he said. “At the moment, we’re assuming that we’re entering, at the very least, a standard expansion phase of the cycle and quite possibly a kind of overheat or a boom.”Yields on 10-year Treasuries surged more than 100 basis points in six months to hit 1.75% in the current rout, a level last seen more than a year ago, on fears a stronger recovery could fuel inflation and a pullback in central bank support. With governments around the globe still adding to trillions of dollars of stimulus to ride out the pandemic, one of the biggest questions for markets is when do yields climb to levels too tempting for investors to resist switching back toward bonds.Astorri, who worked at the Bank of England early in his career before joining the financial-services industry, reckons another 100 basis points or so may be needed before that tipping point is reached.He shifted AustralianSuper’s bond portfolio to an underweight position in late 2020, almost a year after he had boosted his holdings in a successful bet that the Reserve Bank of Australia would cut rates and buy bonds. The fund sold more bonds earlier this year, and they won’t look attractive again until 10-year Treasuries are above 2.5%, he said.Until then, the fund’s A$120 billion strong equities portfolio has been shifted toward value plays such as banks which are seen benefiting from reopening economies and booming housing markets. Astorri is riding the global rotation out of frothy tech names like Netflix Inc. that had surged as economies shuttered to control the pandemic.“It’s not the sweet spot of the cycle for equities, that’s earlier on and we’ve gone through that,” he said. “They can make further but volatile progress through earnings delivery.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Offices will play a role in the future, but I 'believe that there will be more hybrid working': KPMG CEO

    KPMG U.S. Chair and CEO Paul Knopp joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down KPMG's latest outlook poll as the U.S. continues to take steps towards recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Venezuela's Maduro is biggest obstacle to implementing Colombia peace deal: official

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is the biggest obstacle to implementing Colombia's peace deal because of the protection afforded to rebels residing in his country, a Colombian official said on Tuesday. The government of Colombian President Ivan Duque has repeatedly accused Venezuela of sheltering former members of the now-demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) who reject a 2016 peace deal.

  • 4 suspects charged in murder of Arlington man forcibly tattooed with girlfriend’s name

    Four suspects have been arrested in the shooting of a 22-year-old man whose body was found Feb. 4 in a drainage creek near Texas 360 in Euless.

  • A health expert says you can travel after the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine, but you should still avoid crowds

    People who've gotten the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can travel, but the safer option is to wait until you're fully vaccinated.

  • What we know about 21-year-old Ahmad Alissa, who police say killed 10 in Boulder, Colorado

    Ahmad Alissa, of Arvada, Colorado, was charged with killing 10 people at King Soopers market in Boulder. His brother said he had been bullied.

  • The US Navy's giving a stealth Zumwalt destroyer control of drone ships and aircraft for a future naval combat experiment

    The Navy will give the stealth destroyer control of the unmanned assets in an exercise looking at possibilities for future naval warfare.

  • Disney has 12 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.

    Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced a "Fantastic 4" reboot.

  • Biden urges stricter gun laws after Colo. shooting

    The day after a gunman opened fire in a Colorado supermarket, President Joe Biden called on Congress to move quickly to toughen the country's gun laws. He also called Officer Eric Talley, who died in the line of duty, "an American hero." (March 23)

  • Tucker Carlson’s Biggest Advertiser Unloads on Fox News

    Stephen MaturenTrump-boosting pillow salesman Mike Lindell took a swing at Fox News this week, complaining that the conservative network—which essentially plays his MyPillow commercials on a loop—isn’t giving him a platform to peddle his baseless voting machine conspiracies. Fox might be “in” on a conspiracy against MAGA heads, Lindell ultimately suggested.The pillow mogul, who has become the face of a dead-end MAGA coalition still trying to overturn President Joe Biden’s election victory, appeared on far-right pundit Eric Metaxas’ radio show on Monday to discuss his continued efforts to prove the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from Donald Trump. Lindell also discussed his fraught attempts to create a new social-media site (he was booted from Twitter and other platforms earlier this year for repeatedly pushing voting disinformation).After boasting that his new platform would automatically give so-called influencers “millions” of followers when they join—especially if they’ve been kicked off YouTube for making false claims—Lindell then grumbled about Fox News supposedly kowtowing to voting-software firms Dominion and Smartmatic in the wake of billion-dollar legal complaints.“Lawsuits can be used as a way to silence people,” Metaxas noted in a moment first flagged by Salon staff writer Zachary Petrizzo. “They can be legitimate. But they can also be used as a way to silence people. And I’ve noticed that Fox and other people, rather than face the thing, they just say, We’re not gonna talk about that, we don’t want to get sued. That’s what’s happening in America.”MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell goes all in on attacking Fox News. “What’s the matter with you...what, are you in on it” Lindell said. pic.twitter.com/pXjMrTFekR— Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 23, 2021 Last month, Smartmatic filed a $2.7-billion libel lawsuit against Fox News, three hosts (including recently canceled Lou Dobbs), and former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, saying they all spread false information that the company rigged the 2020 election. Dominion, another voting machine at the center of debunked election conspiracies, has sued Lindell himself for $1.3 billion.“I want to say one thing here—here’s things that don’t make sense,” an animated Lindell replied. “Let’s just talk about Fox! You’re already sued! It’s too late to close the gate, the cows are already out of the barn!”The MAGA maven continued: “Why can’t people go on there and say their free speech then?! You’re already sued, Fox. What do you have—are you going to get double sued? What’s the matter with you?”Growing increasingly agitated, Lindell expressed anger and frustration with the network before finally asking: “What are they, in on it? I don’t get it. Is it a fake lawsuit?”A Treasure Hunter, a Satanism Expert, and Mike Lindell Fight to Overturn Biden Win in ArizonaNotably, Lindell’s pillow commercials are by far the biggest advertiser on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Fox’s most-watched show. As host Tucker Carlson has courted controversy over the past couple of years, the vast majority of the network’s blue-chip advertisers have ditched the primetime show, leaving mostly MyPillow ads, Fox News promos, and direct marketers.While it remains to be seen if Fox News reacts in any way to one of its largest sponsors directly calling the network out, Lindell has been able to force one right-wing outlet to come groveling back for not letting him spout crazed conspiracies on-air.After Newsmax anchor Bob Sellers repeatedly interrupted Lindell during an interview before literally walking off the set when the MyPillow founder wouldn’t stop talking about voting machines, Sellers begged “friend of the network” Lindell for forgiveness while assuring viewers that the pillow tycoon would “continue to be an important guest on Newsmax.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Amazon names Adam Selipsky the incoming CEO of its $40 billion cloud business

    Amazon named Adam Selipsky, a former executive and CEO of Tableau Software, as the incoming head of its cloud business.