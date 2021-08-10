Intel fails to overturn $2.18 billion patent verdict

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge has rejected Intel Corp's request to set aside a jury verdict ordering the chipmaker to pay VLSI Technology LLC $2.18 billion for patent infringement.

U.S. District Judge Alan Albright in Waco, Texas, denied Intel's motion for a new trial in a sealed order issued late Monday.

Jurors had on March 2 awarded VLSI $1.5 billion and $675 million for Intel's respective infringements of two patents that were once owned by Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors NV.

Intel did not immediately respond on Tuesday to requests for comment.

In seeking a new trial, Intel said the verdict was tainted by erroneous jury instructions and evidentiary rulings, and appeared to be based on earlier Intel settlements that VLSI's own damages expert admitted were not comparable.

The Santa Clara, California-based company also said the verdict was the second largest by a jury in a patent case, and that the three other largest verdicts had been vacated.

A different Waco jury ruled in Intel's favor on April 21 in a separate patent infringement lawsuit where VLSI had sought $3.1 billion.

(Reporting by Blake Brittain and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Next Olympics Are Sooner Than You Think: Beijing Winter Games Expected to Start in February

    The Winter Games are scheduled to kick off in Beijing, which will become the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics

  • Facebook bans firm behind Pfizer, AstraZeneca smear campaign

    Facebook said Tuesday that it has removed hundreds of accounts linked to a mysterious advertising agency operating out of Russia that sought to pay social media influencers to smear COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and AstraZeneca. A network of 65 Facebook accounts and 243 Instagram accounts was traced back to Fazze, an advertising and marketing firm registered in the United Kingdom. Facebook said Fazze's work was primarily done from Russia on behalf of an unknown client.

  • Lebanon's Aoun shields patriarch after he urged halt to rockets

    President Michel Aoun on Tuesday condemned criticism of Lebanon's Christian Maronite patriarch after he expressed opposition to the Iran-backed Shi'ite group Hezbollah, warning that insults must be avoided to safeguard national unity. Following a cross-border salvo between Israel and Hezbollah, Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai was sharply critical of Hezbollah on Sunday, saying no group should decide on war and peace and urging the army to halt rocket fire from the south. The border flare-up on Friday drew criticism from Hezbollah's opponents in Lebanon, where hardship is mounting due to a crippling financial meltdown.

  • How covid has changed the way students view the world

    Yahoo Finance’s Reggie Wade sat down with juniors and seniors from White Plains High School in New York to reflect on how the pandemic has brought to light the inequalities between countries, as well as how hopeful they are for the future.

  • Democrats jumpstart efforts to bypass Republicans on follow-up $3.5 trillion spending plan poised to raise taxes on wealthy Americans

    Senate Democrats are turning their attention onto a new spending package that will expand healthcare and education.

  • U.S. says it is up to Afghans to defend country as Taliban take more territory

    KABUL (Reuters) -The United States said it was up to Afghan security forces to defend the country after Taliban militants captured a sixth provincial capital on Monday, along with border towns and trade routes. President Joe Biden has said the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will end on Aug. 31, arguing that the Afghan people must decide their own future and that he would not consign another generation of Americans to the 20-year war. U.S. envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has left for Qatar where he will "press the Taliban to stop their military offensive and to negotiate a political settlement," the State Department said on Monday.

  • Google’s One Plan VPN is now available outside the US

    Safer browsing for Android users rolls out to more people.

  • Warren Buffett Says to Do This One Thing if You Want to Build Wealth

    Warren Buffett, arguably the greatest investor of all time, has amassed a fortune exceeding $100 billion. The business he runs, Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the world's largest corporations today.

  • A pizza restaurant owner says he poached staff from rivals thanks to his earlier closing time, and says 'everything is fair game' during the labor shortage

    A Your Pie pizza franchisee in Iowa told Bloomberg that he's instructed his general managers to poach workers from rival restaurants.

  • Pay cut: Google employees who work from home could lose money

    Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters. Alphabet Inc's Google stands out in offering employees a calculator that allows them to see the effects of a move. "Our compensation packages have always been determined by location, and we always pay at the top of the local market based on where an employee works from," a Google spokesperson said, adding that pay will differ from city to city and state to state.

  • Appeals court rules Louisiana oil-and-gas lawsuits must be heard in federal court

    A federal appeals court has dealt a blow to proponents of dozens of environmental lawsuits aimed at oil and gas companies that have operated in Louisiana.

  • Ex-Tesla Employee Gets $1 Million Settlement After Company Failed to Stop Supervisors From Calling Him the N-Word

    A Black man who formerly worked at a Tesla plant in Northern California was paid a $1 million settlement after an arbitrator ruled that the company failed to stop his supervisors for calling him the N-word and creating a racially hostile work environment.

  • Record labels sue Charter over copyright infringement claims

    Charter Communications has been sued by a group of major record labels who claim it has failed to address "flagrant and serial" music copyright infringement.

  • Exclusive: Exxon launches U.S. shale gas sale to kick-start stalled divestitures

    Exxon Mobil Corp has begun marketing U.S. shale gas properties as it ramps up a long-stalled program that aims to raise billions of dollars to shed unwanted assets and reduce debt taken on last year. The company's XTO Energy shale unit is seeking buyers for almost 5,000 natural gas wells in the Fayetteville Shale in Arkansas, spokeswoman Julie King confirmed. Exxon is marketing the properties itself and aims to receive bids this month, people familiar with the matter said.

  • Dominion Voting Systems sues Newsmax, One America News Network, Patrick Byrne

    Dominion Voting Systems on Tuesday sued conservative media networks Newsmax and One America News Network, as well as businessman Patrick Byrne, alleging they defamed the company.Driving the news: Dominion, one of the largest voting-machine companies in the U.S., accused the media networks of propagating false statements that the voting machines switched votes from former President Trump to President Biden during the 2020 election.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe

  • Israel’s Mossad seeks crypto and fintech experts

    Israel’s national intelligence agency, Mossad, is seeking a cryptocurrency expert with at least three years of experience in the fintech industry.

  • Commodity prices in retreat, with lower China imports likely here to stay, says forecaster

    Previously surging commodity prices are setting back, with the blame being placed partly on a slowdown in China's voracious appetite for imports that's likely here to stay, according to one forecaster.

  • Nearly 4 in 10 US workers say they may quit if their employer doesn’t mandate vaccines

    A large survey shows the majority of workers support vaccine mandates and nearly 40% would even consider leaving their jobs if mandates were not put in place. Still, a larger share would quit if they faced an ultimatum.

  • In a world first, South Africa grants a patent to an artificial intelligence system

    DABUS is an AI system created by Stephen Thaler, a pioneer in the field of AI and programming. The system simulates human brainstorming and creates new inventions.

  • Bayer loses third appeals case over glyphosate weedkiller

    Bayer lost a third appeal against U.S. court verdicts that awarded damages to customers blaming their cancers on use of its glyphosate-based weedkillers, leaving the German drugs and pesticides group to pin hopes for legal relief on the U.S. Supreme Court. A California appeals court late on Monday upheld an $86 million verdict that found Bayer responsible for a couple's cancer after using Bayer's glyphosate-based Roundup against weeds. Bayer in February 2020 filed an appeal, saying the verdict could not be reconciled with sound science or with product clearance from the federal environment regulator.