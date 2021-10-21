Intel shares sink as sales third-quarter sales miss estimates

Visitors are seen at the Intel booth during the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, in Shanghai
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stephen Nellis and Tiyashi Datta
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Stephen Nellis and Tiyashi Datta

(Reuters) -Shares of Intel Corp sank on Thursday as the company reported third-quarter sales that missed expectations, with Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger telling Reuters that shortages of ancillary chips needed to make full computers are holding back sales of the company's flagship processor chips.

The company's leaders also said that margins will be lower for several years and that it will spend heavily to revamp its chip factories. Shares of Santa Clara, California-based Intel, the world's biggest maker of central processors at the heart of PCs and data center servers, fell 9% in extending trading.

Gelsinger said Intel has resolved shortages facing its own internal manufacturing operations, but that shortages of other chips such as power management chips and WiFi chips were stopping its customers from shipping PCs and servers, reducing the need for Intel's chips.

"That's a direct result of the overall supply challenges of the semiconductor industry," Gelsinger told Reuters in an interview.

Gelsinger's plan to remake the company by fixing its internal manufacturing issues while opening its doors to outside customers has largely gone over well with investors, with shares rising about 11% this year before Thursday's results.

Giving an unexpected long-range forecast on an investor call Thursday, Intel said that it expects at least $74 billion in revenue in 2022, higher than analyst estimates of $73 billion. But the company also plans to spend heavily, saying that capital expenditures could be $25 billion to $28 billion in 2022 and higher in subsequent years.

On an operational level, Intel said gross margins are likely to be between 51% and 53% in the next two to three years, below the 56.2% that analysts expect for 2021, according to Refinitiv data.

Meanwhile, rivals like Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices who make faster chips by leveraging outside contract manufacturers are continuing to eat into Intel's market share.

Intel missed estimates for its data center segment, with sales of $6.5 billion compared with estimates of $6.6 billion, according to Refinitiv data. Gelsinger told Reuters some of the data center results were because of Chinese cloud computing vendors - major customers of Intel - adjusting to new rules from the Chinese government.

Atlantic Equities analyst Ianjit Bhatti said the lower sales to cloud computing groups reflected market share gains by AMD. Shares of AMD and Nvidia were up slightly after Intel's results.

Intel reported adjusted sales for the third-quarter ended Sept. 25 of $18.1 billion, missing estimates of $18.24 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Intel reported adjusted profits of $1.71 per share, compared with Wall Street estimates of $1.11 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Intel Chief Financial Officer George Davis, who Intel said on Thursday will retire in May 2022, said about 14 cents of the outperformance came from demand for higher-margin products and operational gains, while the rest came from one-time items like tax restructuring.

Intel forecast fourth-quarter revenue slightly above Wall Street expectations. The company expects fourth-quarter revenue of about $18.3 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $18.25 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Tesla looks to pave the way for Chinese battery makers to come to U.S

    Tesla Inc wants to shift to a less expensive battery for its electric vehicles but first needs to figure out how to overcome political tensions to get a Chinese partner to build the iron-based batteries near its U.S. factories. China adopted the technology early and makes 95% of the world's Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries, but key patents expire soon and Tesla said it plans to adopt LFP batteries in its fleet of standard-range vehicles globally and move battery production closer to its factories. "Our goal is to localize all key parts of the vehicles on the continent," Drew Baglino, senior vice president of powertrain and energy engineering at Tesla, said on an earnings call on Wednesday.

  • Cathie Wood says this tailwind will push the bull market to 2038

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Cannabis Producers Could Be Making a Colossal Mistake in Dismissing This Threat

    It has now been three full years since Canada legalized the recreational marijuana market on Oct. 17, 2018. In the early stages, marijuana producers in the country were generating strong growth numbers due to the new segment of the market opening up (previously, only medical marijuana had been legal). When cannabis producer Hexo reported its third-quarter earnings (for the period ending April 30) in June, its revenue of 22.7 million Canadian dollars was down 31% from the second quarter, in which sales were CA$32.9 million.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    Inflation worries seem to be at the forefront of investors’ concerns right now. However, Mark Smith, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Advisors, has a solution to put investors at ease: “One of the best ways to combat inflation is through buying equities.” The reopening is “on strong,” people have more money than they ever had, and the banks have kicked off the latest earnings season in style - all are reasons to be “extremely bullish," according to Smith. With this in m

  • Verizon ‘Excited’ as It Discloses Sign-Ups for Wireless Home Internet Service

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. has spent three years developing wireless technology to beam high-speed internet connections into homes and now it’s finally ready to talk about the new growth area.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 306% to 658% by 2024

    If there's been one standout group of stocks since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, it's growth stocks. The combination of historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative-easing measures have made cheap capital abundant for borrowing purposes. According to Wall Street's consensus estimate, the following four growth stocks are expected to see their sales climb by 306% to as much as 658% by 2024.

  • First Bitcoin ETF Is Already in Danger of Breaching a Limit on Futures Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- Just days after launch, the first U.S. Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund risks becoming too popular for its own good. Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightThe Proshares Bitcoin Strategy

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for AT&T (T) This Earnings Season?

    AT&T (T) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • 28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Jim Cramer advised against falling into the trap of “thinking that the whole market will get wrecked by persistent inflation.” He said there were “vast swathes of the market” that could benefit from inflation, including some banking, tech and large pharma stocks. “That’s a huge chunk of this market, unlike any combination I’ve ever seen. Plenty of winners out there if you just stop freaking out and start looking at the opportunities,” Cramer commented. See Also: Are Stock

  • Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to Post Q3 Earnings: What to Expect?

    Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) third-quarter 2021 performance is likely to have benefited from the momentum in adoption of semi-custom and EPYC server processors.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    One method is to identify smaller companies that are innovators in promising growth industries, but that haven't yet reached their potential. Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) creates data science and machine learning products for businesses across numerous industries. With the help of its automation software, data analysts can produce much more powerful insights.

  • It's Time to Buy These Lagging Dividend Giants

    Take advantage of Wall Street's current obsession with growth to grab some high-quality income stocks.

  • Micron announces big changes, expansive plans. What we know about the impact on Boise

    The company hinted that its Boise campus could benefit from proposed federal subsidies aimed at supporting semiconductor research and development.

  • Trading app Public lists shiba inu coin on its trading platform as the Robinhood rival broadens crypto offerings

    Public, a retail-trading app, added cryptocurrency trading to its platform earlier this month.

  • Shares of Portillo's begin trading publicly

    Shares of Portillo's begin trading publicly Thursday.

  • 2 Stocks That Can Turn $500 Into $7,500 (Or More)

    The long-term average return for the S&P 500 has been about 11% per year, and that's through depressions and recessions, war and civil unrest. The beauty of stock investing is that you don't actually need to have a lot of money to get started and turn a small grubstake into a retirement nest egg. The gig economy is here to stay, and Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) has become a key driver of its acceptance as an alternative income generating channel.