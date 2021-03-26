Intel’s Foundry Ambitions Hand the Advantage Over to AMD, Says Analyst

TipRanks
·2 min read

For several years now, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has eaten away at Intel’s market dominance in the CPU segment. Intel, however, with a new CEO at the helm, has been devising its comeback program.

Recently, the chip giant announced its new IDM (integrated device manufacturer) 2.0 strategy, which includes the launch of Intel Foundry Services (IFS), a new foundry business, and a $20 billion investment in two new fabs in Arizona. The news was generally well-received and indicated that the struggling semiconductor company was not about to lay down and allow its rivals to grab more market share.

However, Northland analyst Gus Richard calls Intel’s latest move a “strategic faux pas” that plays right into its CPU rival’s hands.

“We do not believe TSMC will relinquish its manufacturing lead to INTC any time soon and process technology leadership drives product leadership and GM higher,” said the 5-star analyst. “INTC expansion into the foundry market will increase AMD as a priority for TSMC and INTC will be persona non grata. For this reason, we expect AMD's market share momentum to continue.”

Richard calls TSMC the “undisputed leader in volume and process technology,” and while Intel has said it will keep on manufacturing its chips in-house, it also intends to outsource chip manufacturing to third-party foundries – TSMC included. But the analyst says its decision to re-enter the foundry market and “maintain leading-edge manufacturing capacity” means that catering to its needs will become “low priority” at TSMC once again.

In contrast, as all AMD’s and Xilinx’ – soon to be part of AMD - leading-edge volume is produced at TSMC, more wins for them means more business for TSMC.

“This will likely result in AMD getting earlier access to technology and better capacity allocation, cementing the Company's x86 process technology leadership for the foreseeable future,” Richard opined.

As such, Richard reiterated an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on AMD shares along with a $96 price target. The analyst, therefore, anticipates gains of 24% over the coming months. (To watch Richard’s track record, click here)

Turning now to the rest of the Street, where AMD has plenty of support. The stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on 16 Buys, 4 Holds and 2 Sells. Going by the $105.55 average price target, shares are expected to be changing hands for ~36% premium a year from now. (See AMD stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • Intel's 'Strategic Faux Pas' Could Be AMD's Gain Says Northland Capital Analyst

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) could benefit from Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ: INTC) “strategic faux pas” to try to reenter the foundry business, according to Northland Capital Markets. The Advanced Micro Devices Analyst: Gus Richard upgraded the rating for Advanced Micro Devices from Market Perform to Outperform, while raising the price target to $96. The Advanced Micro Devices Thesis: Taiwan Semiconductor is unlikely to relinquish its manufacturing lead to Intel “any time soon,” Richard said in the upgrade note. “We believe that Intel's commitment to re-entry into the foundry market and maintain leading-edge manufacturing capacity makes it a low priority at TSMC,” the analyst wrote. On the other hand, Advanced Micro Devices is a preferred customer for Taiwan Semiconductor as all its leading-edge volume is produced at Taiwan Semiconductor, he noted. “INTC expansion into the foundry market will increase AMD as a priority for TSMC and INTC will be persona non grata,” Richard said. “For this reason, we expect AMD's market share momentum to continue,” he added. AMD Price Action: Shares of Advanced Micro Devices are up 0.039% to $76.51 at the time of publication Thursday. (Photo: Paul Sakuma Photography via AMD) Latest Ratings for AMD DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021Northland Capital MarketsUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform Jan 2021MizuhoMaintainsBuy Jan 2021Loop CapitalMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for AMD View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Advanced Micro Devices's EPYC3 Server Launch Impressed This Analyst© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • AMD could benefit from Intel ‘faux pas,’ analyst says in upgrade

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc. could continue to see strong momentum, in part owing to recent strategic choices made by rival Intel Corp., according to an analyst.

  • Minimum corporate taxes, offshoring penalties, or bonds – how will Democrats pay for infrastructure ?

    As Democrats mull how big to go with a second big legislative package this year, they face not only questions on what to include but how to, and even whether, to pay for it.

  • Intel must execute its new strategy perfectly to win back investors

    Intel’s most recent strategy has been to focus on expanding its market opportunity. The larger TAM patched over a number of issues, but investors have remained wary about Intel’s broad execution woes. During this period, market sentiment toward Intel (INTC) became  noticeably more negative.

  • Dow Inc. (DOW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Dow Inc. (DOW) closed the most recent trading day at $63.99, moving +1.19% from the previous trading session.

  • China announces retailiatory U.K. sanctions over Xingjiang move

    A statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the move by the Western bloc was based on “nothing but lies and disinformation, flagrantly breaches international law and basic norms governing international relations, grossly interferes in China’s internal affairs, and severely undermines China-U.K. relations.”

  • Stocks close higher and Nasdaq retakes 13,000 as investors aim to push past messy rotation

    U.S. stock benchmarks closed sharply higher Friday, with the Dow and S&P 500 avoiding a second straight weekly loss, even as rising bond yields and concerns about the global recovery keep investors on edge.

  • Here's Why I Think Gartner (NYSE:IT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks...

  • Block-Trade Bevy Wipes $35 Billion From Stock Values in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- An extraordinary spree of block trades on Friday erased $35 billion from the values of bellwether stocks ranging from Chinese technology giants to U.S. media companies.The unregistered stock offerings were said to be managed by banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley, according to people familiar with the matter, on behalf of one or more undisclosed shareholders. Some of the trades exceeded $1 billion in individual companies, calculations based on Bloomberg data show.The liquidation triggered price swings for every stock involved in the high-volume transactions, while rattling some of their industry counterparts. It also spurred speculation among some traders of forced selling by a fund being liquidated.A spokesperson for Morgan Stanley declined to comment. Goldman Sachs did not respond to a requests seeking comment.Among the affected stocks were Chinese giants such as Baidu Inc., Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. Two North American media companies, ViacomCBS Inc. and Discovery Inc. were also hit particularly hard.The Chinese ADRs whipsawed throughout the day as more blocks were said to be offered in Iqiyi Inc. and GSX Techedu Inc. The morning selloff dragged peers including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and NetEase Inc. lower. The peers later recovered after traders said word of the offerings lessened fears that a broader trade was unfolding throughout the sector.That late rebound pushed up an index of companies engaged in internet-related businesses in China and the U.S. on Friday, with the measure halting a three-day selloff while still notching a slide of about 6.5% for the week.Chinese stocks have been under pressure after a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission that it’s taking steps to force accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies -- the penalty for non-compliance being ejection from exchanges. In addition to that, Bloomberg News reported that China’s government has proposed forming a joint venture with local technology giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect.Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley also managed block trades that included ViacomCBS, Discovery, Farfetch Ltd and Shopify Inc., people familiar with the matter said. Some of those shares were stung multiple times, with Discovery being the subject of at least three block trades. ViacomCBS and Discovery, which were already under pressure from a slew of analyst downgrades, posted their biggest one-day drops ever.Read more: ViacomCBS, Discovery Plunge on New Downgrade, Block TradesFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Looking for a Chinese Electric Vehicle Stock? Just Ask Warren Buffett

    Even after more than 400% gains in 2020, this Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker remains somewhat under the radar.

  • Boeing resumes 787 deliveries as widespread inspections loom

    Boeing Co has resumed deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jets, handing over one plane to United Airlines on Friday, an initial step as the U.S. planemaker works through production defects that sidelined dozens of aircraft. Reuters reported last week that Boeing remained on course to resume deliveries of a few 787s this month, which a Boeing spokeswoman said remained the goal. The delivery from its South Carolina factory comes as Boeing undertakes painstaking repairs and forensic inspections to fix structural integrity flaws embedded deep inside dozens of 787s, issues which halted deliveries since October, cutting off a key source of cash.

  • Gene Simmons clarifies that he's still leaving California, despite reports tying him to a new $5.8 million property in Malibu

    Gene Simmons told Architectural Digest in October that he planned to move to the "much more welcoming" Washington state.

  • This TikTok meme imagines getting 'snapped' by Thanos when the Avengers lost in 'Infinity War'

    As "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" on Disney+ explores the implications of the MCU's "blip," TikTok users joke about being caught in Thanos' snap.

  • Where the elusive G-spot is and exactly how to find yours, according to sex experts

    Here's a step-by-step guide on how to find your own G-spot and three sex positions that are the best for getting that coveted G-spot stimulation.

  • Asian man speaks out after he’s brutally attacked while waiting for bus in San Francisco

    Surveillance footage shows Rong Xin Liao, 84, getting kicked by a stranger

  • Twin 9-year-old girls received a Pfizer shot, becoming the first participants in a COVID-19 vaccine trial for children under 12

    Pfizer joins Moderna and AstraZeneca in testing the COVID-19 shot in kids. The company will test 144 children, as young as six months, then 4,500.

  • Raffensperger: Baseless stolen election claims don't justify federal takeover with H.R. 1

    A federal takeover would make future elections dysfunctional and fuel baseless claims of stolen elections from people like Stacey Abrams.

  • Cavs buy out Drummond, center eyes signing with contender

    Center Andre Drummond is now a free agent and can sign with a contending team after reaching a buyout with the Cavaliers. Drummond, who hasn't played since mid-February, began negotiating terms of the buyout with the Cavs on Thursday after the club didn't trade the 27-year-old before the deadline. The agreement ends a partnership that became awkward when the Cavs benched Drummond to give young center Jarrett Allen more playing time.

  • Who are the Uighurs and why is China being accused of genocide?

    China has been accused by the US of genocide and crimes against humanity against the Muslim minority group.

  • Laura Ingraham cut Trump off when he tried to repeat false claims that the election was stolen, as Fox News faces defamation lawsuits

    Ingraham said she was reluctant to "relitigate" Trump's election-fraud claims and tried to usher the former president to discuss other topics.