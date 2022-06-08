Intel freezes hiring in PC chip division for at least two weeks

The Intel Corporation logo is seen in Davos
Stephen Nellis
·2 min read

By Stephen Nellis

(Reuters) -Intel Corp has frozen hiring in the division responsible for PC desktop and laptop chips, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters, as part of a series of cost-cutting measures.

Intel is "pausing all hiring and placing all job requisitions on hold" in its client computing group, according to the memo sent on Wednesday. The memo said that some hiring could resume in as little as two weeks after the division re-evaluates priorities and that all current job offers in its systems will be honored.

"We believe we are at the beginning of a long-term growth cycle across the semiconductor industry and we have the right strategy in place," Intel said in a statement. "Increased focus and prioritization in our spending will help us weather macroeconomic uncertainty, execute on our strategy and meet our commitments to customers, shareholders, and employees."

Intel shares are down nearly 28% over the past year and the company has told investors to brace for lower gross margins than it has historically earned as it spends heavily to catch up to rivals like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co whose manufacturing technology has overtaken Intel's.

The company's client computing group is its largest by sales, generating $9.3 billion if its $18.4 billion in revenue in its most recent quarter. Once dominant, Intel's desktop and laptop chips face increased competition from Advanced Micro Devices Inc, and the division lost Apple Inc as a customer after Apple start using it own custom-designed chips.

The memo sent Wednesday also outlined other cost-cutting measures such as cancelling some travel for the group immediately, limiting participation in industry conferences and instructions to hold group meetings virtually when possible.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fertilizers Piling Up at Brazil Ports Signal Further Price Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- A glut of fertilizers at the biggest Brazilian ports signals that the price of the nutrients may have to drop further before farmers start buying.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsIn Paranagua, private ware

  • Electric scooter startup Bird is laying off almost a quarter of its workforce

    Bird told TechCrunch that "macro economic trends" had forced it to focus on becoming profitable more quickly than planned.

  • Microsoft is One of Six Stocks on Wells Fargo's Software List

    "Following a year of underperformance in 2021, the software sector has gotten off to a rocky start in 2022, as questions around rising rates and valuation levels have morphed into concerns around impacts of a potential recession," Wells Fargo analysts wrote in a commentary. "The drag on performance from a series of macro-related headwinds has presented [something] beyond what we were expecting," they said.

  • California utility PG&E pledges net-zero emissions by 2040, but will keep using natural gas

    The nation’s largest utility on Wednesday outlined a multi-decade plan that aims to more rapidly reduce to zero its net greenhouse gas emissions while still using natural gas to produce power.

  • Apple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- All smartphones and tablets would have to use a common charger under a provisional European Union agreement clinched on Tuesday. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsThe plan would force all companies -- most

  • Spotify expects $100 billion annual revenue within 10 years

    STORY: Spotify said on Wednesday it expects to reach $100 billion in revenue annually in the next 10 years – an ambitious goal announced during its first investor day since going public in 2018.The audio streaming company also promised high-margin returns from its costly expansion into podcasts and audiobooks, all in the hopes of stoking Wall Street’s enthusiasm despite the slowing global economy. To make it happen, Spotify would need to make its revenue grow nearly 10-fold from its 2021 figures. Shares of the company rose 6.5% on Wednesday after losing 53% of its market value so far in 2022, worse than the 24% drop in the S&P 500 communication services sector index, which includes Spotify and other media companies. However, CEO Daniel Ek told investors that the company is performing “better than you probably expect” with gross margins of 28.5%, well on its way to reaching the company’s 30-35% long-term goal. One of the reasons for not reaching its long-term goals was its aggressive spending – more than $1 billion – to build up its podcast and audiobooks platforms. Ek expects the podcast and audiobooks businesses have the potential to generate margins over 40%, though he did not specify how long it would take to hit that target. While it has so far been a rough year for streaming companies like Spotify and Netflix, the Swedish company recently faced controversy over hosting the popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, though the service continued to add users and paying subscribers in the first quarter.

  • Oil prices are nowhere near their peak as Chinese demand hasn't fully returned yet, says top OPEC member

    "With the pace of consumption we have, we are nowhere near the peak because China is not back yet," a top UAE minister said.

  • Raytheon's HQ move cements Greater Washington as home to country's top defense titans

    With Raytheon Technologies Corp. shifting its headquarters to Rossyln later this year, Greater Washington will officially, at long last, become home to all five of the country’s top aerospace and defense giants. Many will see the addition as a coup, at least in terms of regional branding, if not perhaps for any major, direct influx of new jobs or tax base — which seems less likely from Raytheon's planned move from the Boston suburbs. Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) of Bethesda, Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX) soon to be of Rosslyn, General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD) of Reston, Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) soon to be of Crystal City, and Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC) of Falls Church, in that order, had the most “prime, unclassified contracts awarded across all government agencies in the United States” in 2020, according to Bloomberg Government’s most recently available BGOV200 report, an annual ranking.

  • University of Missouri grad Juana Summers named co-host of NPR's 'All Things Considered'

    Summers will join the show June 27, replacing Audie Cornish.

  • Hazing victim left blind and unable to communicate months after frat party, lawyer says

    After months in rehab, triggered by an intense instance of hazing at the University of Missouri, a former fraternity pledge is finally back home — though he is still unable to communicate, walk or even see. Danny Santulli was a freshman and aspiring member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, commonly known as “Fiji,” when the incident unfolded during an October 2021 party. The 19-year-old ...

  • Microsoft says it will not enforce non-compete clauses in U.S. employee agreements

    The Redmond, Washington-based software firm said changes to the enforcement of non-compete clauses would not apply to the company's most senior leadership. Microsoft added the civil rights audit of its workforce policies and practices would be conducted by a third party and a report would be published. The software firm also aims to have salary ranges in all of the company's internal and external job postings across the U.S. by at least January 2023.

  • Veterinarians share 9 things they always do for their own pets

    From the best ways to trim nails to tips for preventing fleas, here's how animal medical professionals look after their cats, dogs, and other pets.

  • Dividends, Buybacks, and Profits Growth: What More Could Exxon Investors Ask For?

    From $60 at the end of last year, to more than $104 at Wednesday's close, shares of oil giant Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) have surged 75% in less than six months as Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson sat on the sidelines -- but no longer. Shouting "put me in, coach!" (one imagines), Richardson leapt off the bench and, lamenting (a bit hyperbolically) that he had already "missed the First $50/shr" in Exxon's run-up, Richardson declared that he has no intention of missing out on the next $5

  • 2 Roswell preschool teachers arrested after parents watch alleged abuse in live video from classroom

    Several other victims at the school have come forward since the arrests.

  • Costco wants to limit gas station fill ups to members, but is it allowed in New Jersey?

    Costco recently posted signs warning motorists that membership will be required to buy gas, but it's unclear if state law allows it.

  • 37 Horrible Employers And Bosses That Should Honestly Just Fire Themselves At This Point

    *After telling boss you have a life-threatening illness.* Boss: "You need to snap out of this and give yourself a good kick up the a**."View Entire Post ›

  • Gas prices: 'Demand destruction' has already started, says strategist

    Gasoline prices at all-time highs may be starting to put a dent in demand at the pump. Yahoo Finance spoke to several strategists to get their take on when consumers start buying less gas amid rising energy costs.

  • Easterday ‘ghost cattle’ prison term delayed 4th time. How close is $250+ million settlement?

    Cody Easterday is facing up to 20 years in federal prison.

  • ‘I’m very outspoken about my desire to never work in an office again’: CEOs and employees are locked in a battle of wills over when they return to the office

    ‘The quality of life is so much better when you can cut out that commute or spend your lunch break with your family,’ one such worker tells MarketWatch.

  • Jackson County woman says she caught STD in car. Auto insurance to pay out $5.2 million

    An arbitrator found that a man was liable because his romantic partner contracted HPV after he had been diagnosed and they had sex in his car.