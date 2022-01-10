Intel Gains After Recruiting Micron’s David Zinsner as Its Next CFO

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ian King
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. rallied Monday after tapping Micron Technology Inc. Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner to fill the CFO role vacated by the retirement of George Davis.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Zinsner starts the job on Jan. 17, the chipmaker said in a statement. Intel had already announced the retirement of Davis, who will stay on in an advisory role until May. The 53-year-old Zinsner will report to Intel Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger and oversee the company’s finances as it tries to regain its once-dominant hold on the semiconductor industry.

Zinsner’s appointment is the latest shake-up of Intel’s senior leadership undertaken by Gelsinger, who rejoined the company last year. Intel’s new CFO was at Micron for almost four years following a career in financial positions at other technology companies. In naming him to the role, Gelsinger cited Zinsner’s “deep knowledge of semiconductors and manufacturing, capital allocation discipline, and a track record of value creation.”

The shares gained as much as 5.7% to $58.38 in late trading following the announcement. Micron, meanwhile, slipped as much as 3.1% to $91.

“Given Mr. Zinsner’s track record and investor perception, we think this news is justifiably being taken as an Intel positive,” Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers said in a note to clients.

Gelsinger’s appointee will shoulder the burden of explaining to Wall Street how his boss’s turnaround plans will affect Intel’s finances. The CEO has said that the company is in an “investment phase” as it tries regain leadership in manufacturing and expand into new markets. That will act as a drag on the company’s profitability, Gelsinger has said.

Separately, Intel said Michelle Johnston Holthaus will take over leadership of its biggest business unit, the Client Computing Group. Holthaus, who has spent 25 years at Intel, replaces Greg Bryant, who’s leaving at the end of January “for a new opportunity,” the company said.

Holthaus will transition to her new role over the coming months. The chipmaker is looking for a replacement for her as head of sales, marketing and communications.

(Updates with other management change in seventh paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Intel Names Micron Exec as New Chief Financial Officer

    Chip giant Intel named David Zinsner its new chief financial officer. Zinsner is currently CFO of Micron Tech, which has already named an interim CFO.

  • Chinese education firm lays off 60,000, Intel removes Xinjiang reference, Djokovic to stay in Australia, 2022 Golden Globes winners

    Chinese ed-tech company New Oriental Education fires 60,000 employees, Intel deletes memo references to Xinjiang after backlash, a judge rules that tennis star Novak Djokovic can remain in Australia, and the Golden Globes announces its 2022 winners. Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down leading headlines.

  • Intel names new CFO and lead PC executive, stock gains in late trading

    Intel Corp. shares rallied in the extended session Monday after the chip maker poached Micron Technology Inc.'s chief financial officer and named a new executive to lead its core personal-computer group.

  • Dip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rebounded as dip buyers emerged to blunt a five-day selloff -- the longest losing streak since September. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronT Cells Triggered by Common Cold Fend Off Covid in StudyAfter sinking 2% earlier Monday, the S&P 500

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronT Cells Triggered by Common Cold Fend Off Covid in Study

  • Chipmaker Intel hires David Zinsner as CFO from Micron

    (Reuters) -Chipmaker Intel Corp on Monday appointed Micron Technology Inc finance head David Zinsner as its chief financial officer and executive vice president. Zinsner, who will assume the role on Jan. 17, joined Micron in 2018 and has more than 20 years of financial and operational experience in semiconductors and manufacturing. Micron, meanwhile, named Chief Business Officer Sumit Sadana as interim CFO and said it is searching for a permanent finance head.

  • Is Penn Stock A Buy After Bid To Launch Barstool In NY Fails?

    Penn's Barstool is not among the nine sports betting apps chosen to operate in mega market New York. Is PENN stock a buy?

  • Top Tech Stocks for January 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • KKR to Invite Saudi Wealth Fund to Back Telecom Italia Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. has reached out to Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund as it seeks co-investors to join its proposed acquisition of Telecom Italia SpA, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronT Cells Triggered by Comm

  • Djokovic’s Serb fans on edge as Australia hearing begins

    Novak Djokovic’s parents joined a protest rally in downtown Belgrade with their tennis-great son still in an Australian immigration detention hotel as fans of Djokovic in Serbia nervously awaited a crucial court hearing which could decide whether he can play at the Australian Open. The virtual hearing began Monday in Melbourne, with Djokovic appealing his visa cancellation amid a growing public debate over his positive coronavirus test that his lawyers used as grounds in applying for a medical exemption to Australia’s strict vaccination rules.

  • Nasdaq 100 Rebounds to Snap Rout Even With Big Tech Divided

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of technology and internet stocks staged a comeback on Monday, with the Nasdaq 100 Index closing up 0.1% after dropping as much as 2.7% earlier as investors continue to monitor rising Treasury yields.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronT Cells

  • Tesla signs deal for first U.S. nickel supply with Talon Metals

    Tesla Inc has signed its first U.S. nickel supply deal, choosing Talon Metals Corp's Tamarack mine project in Minnesota due to plans to make the electric vehicle battery metal in a way it considers more environmentally friendly. Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk in 2020 pleaded with the mining industry to produce more nickel "in an environmentally sensitive way." Musk also derided U.S. nickel production as "objectively very lame".

  • Here's Why I Think Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Giants GM Dave Gettleman announces retirement after four losing seasons

    Giants general manager and senior vice president Dave Gettleman announced his retirement on Monday following another forgettable season in New York.

  • CI Financial Corp. (CIXX) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why

    CI Financial Corp. (CIXX) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • Tennis star Novak Djokovic set to play in Australian Open after visa cancellation overturned

    Novak Djokovic's Australian visa cancellation was overturned Monday by a judge on the country's federal circuit court, who ordered the Serbian tennis star's release from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the ruling.Why it matters: It enables the men's tennis world No. 1 to possibly stay in the country and defend his Australian Open title, after border officials last week canceled his visa over his COVID-19 vaccination status.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights

  • Novak Djokovic still facing prospect of deportation despite winning visa appeal

    Judge Anthony Kelly quashed the visa cancellation and ordered the Australian Government to pay legal costs and release Djokovic from detention.

  • Fire tears through Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh

    The blaze hit Camp 16 in Cox's Bazar, a border district where than a million Rohingya refugees live, with most having fled a military-led crackdown in Myanmar in 2017.Mohammed Shamsud Douza, a Bangladesh government official in charge of refugees, said emergency workers had brought the fire under control. The cause of the blaze has not been established, he added.

  • Federal Reserve No. 2 official Clarida to resign after stock controversy

    Richard Clarida, the vice chairman of the Federal Reserve, said Monday he will resign on Jan. 14, two weeks before his term was set to end on Jan. 31. Clarida, who was tapped for the Fed by President Donald Trump, was not going to be renominated by the Biden administration. Clarida has become embroiled in a controversy involving a stock transaction in 2020 shortly before the central bank took action to prop up the economy. His announcement comes one day before Chairman Jerome Powell testifies to

  • Tesla Strikes Battery-Metal Deal in Push to Ensure Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. agreed to purchase nickel supplies from miner Talon Metals Corp. as an expected surge in demand spurs automakers to secure access to battery metals and other electric-car parts.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronT Cells Triggered by Commo