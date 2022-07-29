Intel’s Gelsinger Says Stock Deserves the Beating It’s Getting

Ian King
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger said his company’s stock deserves the drubbing it’s currently getting from investors after earnings disappointed shareholders and the chipmaker itself.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We deserve to be down today,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “With the earnings we’ve reported and the guidance we gave, it is a bit of a reset. We’ve disappointed ourselves and our shareholders.”

Gelsinger stuck to his assertion that the current quarter will be the low point for Intel, a long-dominant chipmaker that lost its technological edge in recent years. Customers have been cutting orders as they cope with a stockpile of inventory, he said, but they’ll soon return to buying during the typically stronger second half of the year.

Intel shares suffered their worst rout Friday since October 2021, falling as much as 11%. The decline followed the company slashing its annual forecast Thursday and reporting steep drops in personal-computer and server chip revenue.

“We have laid out a multiyear path to the future and we are confident that it will be realized,” Gelsinger said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Intel earnings slammed on Wall Street: ‘Such a disconnect’ between company’s optimism and reality

    Intel Corp. drew sharp criticism from analysts after the company reported results that were disappointing on many fronts, indicating a storm of macroeconomic, competitive, and execution challenges.

  • Intel Stock Will Plunge Further, Analyst Says, After ‘Worst’ Quarter He Has Ever Seen

    Bernstein said Intel's second-quarter revenue fell 17% compared with its first quarter, making it the worst sequential performance for the company going back at least to the year 2000.

  • China Property Shares Gain as Investors Bet on State Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese developers closed higher after a report said banks may provide as much as 1 trillion yuan ($148 billion) of loans to help builders complete stalled projects, with traders weighing whether this will be enough to rescue a crisis-hit industry starved of cash.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is Pos

  • P&G Falls After Inflation-Battered Outlook Trails Peers’

    (Bloomberg) -- Procter & Gamble Co. shares fell after its forecast for earnings and sales growth lagged Wall Street estimates and it warned about another year of elevated costs, showing that the consumer-products giant is struggling more than some peers amid high inflation.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and

  • Intel slashes annual forecasts on PC demand slump, shares drop 10%

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp slashed its annual sales and profit forecasts on Thursday after missing estimates for second-quarter results as demand for its chips used in personal computers cools, sending shares down 10%. TSMC projected current quarter sales if achieved could be its highest in the 10 quarters, and raised its full year sales forecast.

  • Intel Shows Limits of Chips Act

    U.S. lawmakers rescued a giant subsidy package for the semiconductor industry just as the country’s largest chip maker proved the limits of such measures.

  • Vodafone Agrees to Sell Stake in Ghana Operations to Telecel

    (Bloomberg) -- Vodafone Plc has agreed a sale of its operations in Ghana to Telecel Group, as the British telecommunications giant looks to refocus on key markets. Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second

  • US, Taliban Discuss Unlocking $3.5 Billion in Afghan Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- A US delegation met with senior Taliban officials in Uzbekistan to discuss efforts to unfreeze some $3.5 billion in central bank reserves as the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan deteriorates. Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tens

  • Five Things for Friday, including Intel earnings and Nike's DEI data

    Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) got what it wanted Thursday with the House passage of the CHIPS Act, authorizing billions in federal support for domestic semiconductor production. CEO Pat Gelsinger's comments on the quarter even lacked much spin: "Not our finest hour," he said, and "We deserve tough questions." Shut out from the banking system, the cannabis industry's cash-only transactions make it a target of robberies, but the firm's payment system aims to remake its "cash is king" situation.

  • Let's Review These Earnings from A to Z

    Shares of Action Alerts PLUS holding Amazon are moving higher Friday after the company reported earnings Thursday evening. The company topped its operating income guidance for the quarter with revenue at its North America and International Segment rising in the low-double digits while Amazon Web Service (AWS) revenue soared 33% year over year with several basis points of margin improvement vs. the year-earlier quarter. The company's Advertising Services segment revenue increased 18%, year over year, to $8.8 billion.

  • Intel's Market Value Falls Behind AMD's After Results Stumble

    Intel’s share slide on poor second-quarter results have put America’s iconic semiconductor company behind in market valuation that of perennial also-ran Advanced Micro Devices. Intel shares slumped more than 10% in Friday trading after the company [posted a surprise second-quarter loss](https://www.wsj.com/articles/intel-intc-q2-earnings-report-2022-11658967262), lowered its full-year sales outlook, and said it had suffered a setback in introducing a key new chip for the booming datacenter marke

  • This Industrial Dividend Stock Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

    Industrial stocks are cyclical. For long-term investors, that's good news, since this Dividend King stock is trading at a discount.

  • 'This was not our finest hour': Intel CEO on Q2 execution

    Intel expects the second and third quarter of this year to be the financial bottom of a turnaround meant to propel it back into the lead position in the semiconductor industry. Intel reported a surprise loss and a 22% decline in Q2 revenue year-over-year. It cited its own execution on certain programs as well as changing macroeconomic conditions for consumers and businesses as contributing to the disappointing results.

  • Summers Says Powell’s Call on Neutral Fed Rate ‘Indefensible’

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said he was concerned the Federal Reserve is still engaging in “wishful thinking” about how much it will take to bring inflation down from four-decade highs.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwa

  • Retailers Struggle Through Excess Inventories, Weak Demand and Supply Chain Delays

    Retailers are facing a perfect storm of problems this earnings season.

  • Texas school principal disputes findings on school shooting

    The principal of the Texas school where the nation’s deadliest classroom shooting in a decade happened on Wednesday disputed some key findings of a legislative report on the attack, including that doors were left unlocked and there was lax enforcement of rules. In a statement issued by her attorney, Mandy Gutierrez rejected a legislative committee’s finding that a “culture of complacency” over safety at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde allowed a gunman to enter the school and kill 19 children and two teachers.

  • U.S. rocket system enables Ukraine to pummel key supply bridge

    Ukraine used U.S.-supplied HIMARS multiple rocket launchers to take out a bridge in the occupied Kherson region, a supply route for Russian forces.

  • Intel's (INTC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Intel (INTC) misses second-quarter revenue and earnings estimates due to a decline in revenues of Client Computing Group and Datacenter and AI Group.

  • Why Meta Stock Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) continued to fall Friday morning as investors continued to digest the poor second-quarter results the company delivered after the close of trading Wednesday. Its sales and earnings both missed analysts' consensus estimates, which spurred one analyst to downgrade the tech stock from a hold rating to a sell rating on Friday. As of 12:23 p.m. ET, Meta's shares were down by 3.1%.

  • N'Keal Harry 'jumped out of bed' when he was traded

    N'Keal Harry literally 'jumped out of bed' when his manager told him he was being traded to Chicago.