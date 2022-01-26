Intel Gives Weak Profit Forecast as CEO Invests in Factories

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ian King
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pat Gelsinger
    American businessperson, CEO of Intel.

(Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. gave a disappointing forecast for profit in the current quarter, fueling concern that the cost of Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger’s turnaround plan will weigh heavily on the chipmaker’s financial performance.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Excluding some items, earnings will be 80 cents a share in the first quarter, Intel said in a statement Wednesday. Analysts projected 86 cents a share on average. Revenue will be about $18.3 billion, compared with an average estimate of $17.7 billion.

Though demand for server chips is helping bolster sales, the forecast adds evidence that profit is suffering from an Intel spending spree. Gelsinger, who took the helm last year, has embarked on an ambitious plan to overhaul Intel’s manufacturing. That includes a new factory hub in Ohio announced last week that could cost $20 billion. The hope is to restore Intel’s technological edge and head off a growing challenge from Asian rivals.

Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company fell 1.8% in extended trading following the release of the forecast. Before the report, Intel shares had been outperforming those of its chip peers this year.

Intel was one of only two stocks on the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index to post gains in 2022, along with the American depositary receipts of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

Intel’s leader has only been in place a year -- meaning he’s still dealing with products and strategy shaped by his predecessors -- but investors want to see evidence that his initiatives will help reverse market-share losses and slowing sales. Gelsinger, 60, has argued that products launched in January have already restored Intel’s edge over rival Advanced Micro Devices Inc. But analysts are still projecting that his company’s revenue will be flat in 2022, while AMD’s sales will grow 20%.

Gelsinger has made it clear that the company is in “investment mode,” rather than prioritizing short-term financial metrics. Its gross margin, the percentage of revenue remaining after deducting costs of production, will be 51% to 53% in the next two years -- before it begins to rise to the company’s more traditional 60%-to-65% range, Intel has said. Capital expenses will be as much as $28 billion this year, while revenue will be at least $74 billion, Intel said three months ago.

Fourth-quarter sales rose 2.6% to $20.5 billion, beating estimates, fueled by demand for data-center chips. But Intel’s gross margin narrowed from last year, coming in at 55.4%, excluding some items. Analysts estimated 53.6%. Earnings were $1.09 a share, topping the estimate of 90 cents.

Intel’s margins have typically shrunk to these levels in the past only when it’s faced heightened levels of competition and been forced to price aggressively.

Another troubling sign: The company’s biggest data-center customers are pulling back. Even with Intel’s overall data-center processors sales growing, the top buyers of such chips -- a group that includes Amazon.com Inc.’s AWS and Microsoft Corp. -- shrank 5% in the quarter.

Companies like Amazon and Microsoft have been developing their own chips, aiming to decrease their reliance on outside suppliers. Intel, only a few short years ago, had more than 99% market share in server chips.

In Intel’s client business, which supplies processors to PC makers, revenue was down by about $800 million in the fourth quarter. Notebook sales decreased 16%, while the desktop segment grew 19%.

Intel blamed some of the shortfall in notebooks on “ecosystem constraints” -- in other words, manufacturers can’t get enough other parts so they’re ordering fewer processors. As the pandemic winds down, there are concerns that the overall PC market will drop back down to previous levels. The work-from-home push had fueled demand for computers and other technology.

On a more positive note for Intel, it continues to do well in the relatively new area of communications. Phone and internet service providers are increasingly using its computer chips instead of more specialized gear in their networking. Revenue was up 22% in the quarter.

(Updates with fourth-quarter results in eighth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Intel Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Sliding.

    Intel reported fourth-quarter revenue of $19.5 billion, easily beating estimates. But the company's outlook was a bit disappointing.

  • Intel stock sinks on earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Intel's latest quarterly earnings.

  • Chipmaker Intel Beats Fourth-Quarter Goals, Gives Mixed Outlook

    Chipmaker Intel late Wednesday beat Wall Street's sales and earnings targets for the fourth quarter. But Intel stock fell in late trading.

  • Intel earnings outlook misses Street view following beat on quarter

    Intel Corp. forecast earnings late Wednesday that fell short of Wall Street expectations as profit margins slipped after the chip maker topped estimates for the quarter.

  • Fast-Money Traders Unwind Stock Shorts in Manic Week for Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Evidence is piling up that professional speculators are now betting that the historic new-year stock rout has reached a tentative peak.Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Drop, Yields Jump on Hawkish Powell Signals: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksTake

  • At the new Intel factory complex in Ohio, the average salary will be $135,000

    Intel's new Ohio project will bring an estimated 3,000 jobs to the state and pay an average salary of $135,000

  • Kimberly-Clark Sees Challenging Year on Persistent Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Kimberly-Clark Corp. shares slid after its outlook for 2022 fell short of Wall Street estimates and the company cautioned about a tough year ahead.Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Drop, Yields Jump on Hawkish Powell Signals: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sa

  • Semiconductor shortage has reached 'crisis' levels, Commerce Secretary says

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo shares an alarming assessment of the country's semiconductor industry.

  • Bentley CEO details $3.4 billion 'transformation' for electric vehicle era

    Bentley Motors CEO&nbsp;Adrian Hallmark joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Bentley's push to make electric vehicles.

  • Credit Risk Gauge Surges to 14-Month High on Powell Comments

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of credit risk rose on Wednesday to the highest level since November 2020 after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank was ready to raise interest rates in March and may continue to hike to tackle inflation. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Drop, Yields Jump on Hawkish Powell Signals: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingAstronomers Spot Never-Before See

  • Fed Board Unable to Disclose Details on Kaplan Trades, Powell Says

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that he was unable to disclose further details on the trading activity of Robert Kaplan, former president of the Dallas Fed who resigned last year, and that the matter is in the hands of the board’s inspector general. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Drop, Yields Jump on Hawkish Powell Signals: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingAstronome

  • Stocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks erased gains and bond yields spiked after Jerome Powell signaled the Federal Reserve will steadily unwind its pandemic-era stimulus as it fights elevated inflation. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Drop, Yields Jump on Hawkish Powell Signals: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambit

  • Why General Electric Stock Is Down By 7% Today

    The stock is trying to settle below the $90 level.

  • Intel on a Slow Boat to Nowhere

    The chipmaker is trading at the same level as February 2018, yielding four years of zero returns before dividends.

  • Chip Gear Maker Lam Research Posts Mixed Quarterly Results

    Semiconductor equipment maker Lam Research reported December-quarter results that edged views on earnings but missed on sales.

  • Is Rivian Stock A Buy As Production Reportedly Ramps Up?

    Should you buy Rivian stock after shares fall 58% from its 52-week high and below its IPO Price? RIVN stock is slumping.

  • Tesla notches record Q4 profit but cites supply chain challenges as ‘main limiting factor’

    Tesla reported fourth quarter results that beat analyst estimates after the bell on Wednesday despite supply chain headwinds that have plagued the global auto industry at an unprecedented scale. Still, shares were weighed down after the electric vehicle giant indicated supply constraints are likely to persist.

  • The CEO Who Turned NextEra Into a Clean-Energy Giant Is Stepping Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Jim Robo, who transformed NextEra Energy Inc. from a sleepy Florida utility into a clean-energy juggernaut, is stepping down as the company’s top executive.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will N

  • New England Braces for Powerful Nor’Easter With High Winds and Snow

    (Bloomberg) -- Boston and New England will take the brunt of a powerful snowstorm set to sweep the U.S. East Coast starting Friday, but New York City, Washington and the New Jersey coast will likely be digging out as well as the storm winds up.Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Drop, Yields Jump on Hawkish Powell Signals: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at

  • Inflationary sentiment spikes to record high among Yelp reviewers: report

    Customer reviews on Yelp reporting higher prices on goods and services surged to a record, pointing to an elevated number of consumers that feel the strain of rising inflation in their interactions with local businesses.