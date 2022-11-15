Intel hit with $948.8 million U.S. verdict in VLSI computer chip patent trial

FILE PHOTO: Visitors are seen at the Intel booth during the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, in Shanghai
Blake Brittain
·1 min read

By Blake Brittain

(Reuters) -A federal jury in Texas on Tuesday said Intel Corp must pay VLSI Technology LLC $948.8 million for infringing a VLSI patent for computer chips.

VLSI, a patent-holding company affiliated with the SoftBank Group Corp-owned private equity firm Fortress Investment Group, argued during the six-day trial that Intel's Cascade Lake and Skylake microprocessors violated its patent covering improvements to data processing.

An Intel spokesperson said the company "strongly disagrees" with the verdict ands plans to appeal, and that the case is "one example of many that shows the U.S. patent system is in urgent need of reform."

Representatives for VLSI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Last March VLSI won a nearly $2.2 billion verdict from Intel in a separate Texas trial over different chip patents, which Intel has appealed. VLSI lost another related patent trial against Intel the following month.

VLSI bought the patent in the latest trial from Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors NV.

An attorney for VLSI said at trial that Intel's chips cause "millions and millions of infringements per second." The jury awarded the company the full amount of damages it requested.

A lawyer for Mountain View, California-based Intel said during the trial that the company's engineers developed its innovations independently, and that its modern microprocessors would not work with VLSI's outdated technology.

Two other patent cases brought by VLSI against Intel are still pending in Northern California and Delaware. A trial in the California case is set to begin in 2024.

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington; Editing by David Bario and Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Aaron Patrick sues NFL, ESPN, Rams, Chargers over ACL tear suffered during game

    Last month, linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a torn ACL as he tried to avoid colliding with an individual on the sidelines of a Monday night game between the Broncos and the Chargers. Patrick has now sued various entities for the harm caused by the injury. Patrick has sued the NFL, ESPN, the Rams, the Chargers, [more]

  • Court told Musk's $56 billion pay wasn't for punching a clock

    A Tesla Inc director and a former executive took the stand on Monday and defended Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package against a shareholder's claims that the entrepreneur dictated terms of the deal to finance his dream of traveling to Mars. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over the electric vehicle maker's board to craft the 2018 package and then duped investors into approving it. The first day of a week-long trial in Wilmington, Delaware, featured testimony from Ira Ehrenpreis, a Tesla director since 2007, who was pressed to explain why the board did not demand that Musk dedicate himself to the company full-time.

  • Are layoff packages offered by Meta, Twitter, Stripe and others generous — or stingy?

    There is a rationale for being generous: Given the boom-and-bust cycles of tech, they may want these employees back someday.

  • Rock Hill, Tepper tentatively agree to $20 million settlement in failed Panthers project

    The city of Rock Hill would drop its lawsuit against Tepper companies as part of the settlement if approved by a judge, court records show.

  • After a priest assaulted a woman, the Knoxville diocese tried to discredit her, lawsuit says

    The Diocese of Knoxville tried to discredit and intimidate a woman who says a priest assaulted her, according to a new federal lawsuit.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects StarKist's tuna price-fixing class action appeal

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by StarKist Co, owned by South Korea's Dongwon Industries, to avoid a lawsuit by tuna buyers accusing it of fixing prices. The justices turned away StarKist's appeal of a lower court's decision that let three groups of tuna purchasers receive class action status to jointly sue the canned tuna company even though a large number of buyers may not have been overcharged and injured by the price fixing. The case could have given the justices, had they decided to hear it, a chance to make it harder for consumers and other plaintiffs to receive class action status.

  • Kentucky bankers: Daniel Cameron trying to create 'state surveillance system'

    The lawsuit is a response to Cameron's push to target banks' ESG investment practices, which incorporate environmental factors into asset decisions.

  • Google will pay $391.5 million to a settle a lawsuit on accusations of misleading users on its location-tracking practices

    The $391.5 million settlement marks an end to a four-year investigation into allegations of misleading data collection practices.

  • The Great Russian Oil Switch Is Gathering Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- Diversion of Russia’s crude exports to Asia is gathering pace, with record volumes heading on tankers to the region’s ports. The need to switch is becoming more acute as a ban looms on seaborne imports into Europe, which was previously Moscow’s core export market.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes:

  • Chinese American scientist accused of spying for China wins $1.8 million settlement

    Chinese American hydrologist Sherry Chen, who was wrongfully arrested and fired after being accused of spying for China, won a $1.8 million settlement in two lawsuits filed against the U.S. government. Chen, a hydrologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration under the National Weather Service, was arrested in 2014 and charged with espionage by the FBI. Further investigation showed that Chen only intended to use an office-wide password to gain access to a database for work.

  • Oil Majors Are Betting Big On Suriname

    The Guyana-Suriname Basin is quickly becoming one of the most exciting oil regions on the planet, and energy majors are making big bets on its future

  • Twitter-Musk Legal Fight Officially Ends as Judge Dismisses Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s four-month court battle with new owner Elon Musk is officially over, after one of the most contentious merger fights in US history.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Poland Cites an Explosion Without Naming RussiaMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimRussian Missiles Crossed Into Poland, Killing Two, US Official SaysFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadStocks, Bonds Rally With Inflation Data in Focus: Markets WrapDelaware Chancery Court Judge Kathalee

  • The dilemma of Chinese startups going global

    One day in 2020, I published an article about a Chinese hardware maker which would have otherwise been a typical funding story. Instead, I got a complaint from its PR asking me to remove all mentions of "China" from the piece. The startup wanted to be called "American" on the basis of its having a small office in California.

  • ‘I’m going to die in this factory’: Tesla Texas gigafactory construction workers are suing over wage theft and dangerous conditions

    Workers claimed the company committed wage theft, and that subcontractors falsified credentials for health and safety training.

  • You know it’s time to retire. How much notice should you give?

    A long transition into retirement can give you time to plan the next phase of your life and give your company time to hire and train someone new.

  • Kentucky will receive $7.2M settlement from Google, Cameron announces. Here’s why

    Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the payout Monday as part of a wider settlement with 40 states.

  • Fallen FTX Reveals Top Creditors on Friday

    Insolvent cryptocurrency exchange FTX could have as many as one million investors who are seeking to recoup their losses. The Bahamian-based brokerage filed for bankruptcy after facing massive liquidity issues when its acquirer, Binance, backed out of a merger. The bankruptcy attorneys for FTX, Landis Rath & Cobb and Sullivan and Cromwell, said on Nov. 15 that the number of creditors could exceed one million, according to a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

  • 8 Purchases Everyone Approaching Retirement Should Make

    Certain retirement purchases, like big houses and expensive boats, are often regretted by retirees. However, there are other purchases that act more as investments. Here are eight purchases every...

  • Why a federal court blocked Biden's student-debt cancellation even after a major loan company undermined a key argument in the GOP-led lawsuit

    Student-loan company MOHELA said it was not involved in the GOP lawsuit that blocked debt relief, but the court did not acknowledge that statement.

  • Why it may not matter whether Elon Musk broke US labor laws with his mass firings at Twitter

    Elon Musk brought a sink to work on his first day as Twitter's CEO, to let his new role 'sink in.' Twitter account of Elon Musk/AFP via Getty ImagesAbout a week after Elon Musk assumed control of Twitter on Oct. 28, 2022, the social media platform stirred up a storm of controversy by abruptly firing about half of its 7,500 employees. Within a few days, according to media reports, the company had asked some of those recently departed staffers to resume working – reinforcing a general impression o