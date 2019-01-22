Intel (INTC) Q4 Earnings Preview: Client Computing, Data Centers, IoT & More

Shares of Intel INTC have surged 11% since Christmas along with giants like Amazon AMZN, Facebook FB, and much of the market. Despite this climb, INTC stock rests roughly 17% below its 52-week high and fell over 1.9% Tuesday on the back of global growth concerns.

Now, let’s see what investors should expect from Intel’s fourth-quarter financial results, including data centers and Internet of Things, ahead of the firm’s Q4 earnings release Thursday.

Quick Economic Overview

Intel is the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer, which means Wall Street will likely use its quarterly results to help gauge the global economy. As the trade war between the world’s two largest economies marches on, many fear that a slowdown in China will lead to slower global growth. Apple’s AAPL lowered quarterly guidance helped kick these fears into overdrive to start the year.

Reports in the coming weeks from the likes of IBM IBM, Microsoft MSFT, Texas Instruments TXN, Nvidia NVDA, and many more giants might help clarify the global economic conditions.

Outlook

Moving onto Intel specifically, investors should look for any updates on its next-generation chips, which have been delayed to the delight of rivals like Advanced Micro Devices AMD. Last we heard, interim CEO Robert Swan said Intel is on track launch its 10-nanometer-based systems by the 2019 holiday season.

At the moment, our Zacks Consensus Estimate calls for Intel’s Q4 revenues to jump 11.5% to reach $19.01 billion. Investors should note that this would mark a slowdown from Q3’s 19% growth, but would top the prior-year quarter’s 4% top-line expansion.

Meanwhile, Intel’s adjusted Q4 earnings are projected to surge nearly 13% to reach $1.22 per share. This bottom-line estimate would also represent a significant slowdown from Q3’s 39% top-line growth and Q4 2017’s 37% climb.

With that said, investors need to know what to expect from Intel’s three largest business units as they could determine how INTC stock trades following its earnings release, especially in the near-term. Luckily, we can turn to our exclusive non-financial metrics consensus estimate file to help.

The Zacks Consensus NFM file contains detailed estimate data for business segment metrics and non-financial metrics reported by companies. The data is acquired from digest and contributing broker models and includes the independent research of expert stock market analysts.