Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed the most recent trading day at $57.12, moving -1.06% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had lost 0.94% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.97% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.41% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from INTC as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, INTC is projected to report earnings of $1.06 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.82%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.97 billion, down 8.9% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.62 per share and revenue of $73.67 billion, which would represent changes of -12.83% and -5.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for INTC should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.66% higher. INTC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, INTC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.5. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.69.

It is also worth noting that INTC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. INTC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 124, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



