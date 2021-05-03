Intel: $3.5B investment is critical to microchip future

  • Intel Senior Vice President for Manufacturing and Operations Keyvan Esfarjani announces the company's plans to invest $3.5 billion in its New Mexico operations during a news conference Monday, May 3, 2021 in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company will modernize its Rio Rancho plant so can begin producing an advanced packaging system that will allow for stacking tiles to make better performing and more capable microchips. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
  • Intel Senior Vice President for Manufacturing and Operations Keyvan Esfarjani details plans to invest $3.5 billion in the company's New Mexico operations during a news conference Monday, May 3, 2021 in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company will modernize its Rio Rancho plant so can begin producing an advanced packaging system that will allow for better performance and capabilities. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
  • New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, foreground, and state Economic Development Secretary Alicia J. Keyes listen as an Intel executive details a planned $3.5 billion investment in the company's New Mexico operations during a news conference Monday, May 3, 2021 in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company will modernize its Rio Rancho plant so can begin producing an advanced packaging system that will allow for stacking tiles for better microchip performance. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
  • New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham discusses a planned $3.5 billion investment by Intel in the company's New Mexico operations during a news conference Monday, May 3, 2021 in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company will modernize its Rio Rancho plant so can begin producing an advanced packaging system that will allow for stacking tiles for better microchip performance. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
1 / 4

Intel New Mexico

Intel Senior Vice President for Manufacturing and Operations Keyvan Esfarjani announces the company's plans to invest $3.5 billion in its New Mexico operations during a news conference Monday, May 3, 2021 in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company will modernize its Rio Rancho plant so can begin producing an advanced packaging system that will allow for stacking tiles to make better performing and more capable microchips. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Intel will be investing $3.5 billion in its New Mexico plant to manufacture what executives said Monday will fuel “a new era of innovation” and advanced computing as demands increase for the tiny microchips used in nearly all modern devices.

Intel executives were joined by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other politicians at the plant in the Albuquerque suburb of Rio Rancho as they shared details of Intel's global strategy as it looks to reclaim the top spot in the semiconductor sector.

Multibillion-dollar expansions also are underway at the company’s sites in Arizona, Oregon, Ireland and Israel.

Almost every aspect of life today depends on technology, and the demand for more manufacturing and advanced packaging systems for microchips is more critical than ever as more people are working from home and as many parts of education and communication have gone virtual, said Keyvan Esfarjani, the company's senior vice president for manufacturing and operations.

“The world is continuing to count more and more on advanced semiconductor technologies," he said, “and Intel is absolutely the enabler.”

The Santa Clara, California, company recently reported first-quarter earnings of $3.36 billion, topping expectations. Since the beginning of the year, Intel shares have increased by about 26% following a downturn last year as it reported a delay in development of its next-generation manufacturing process for building faster and more powerful chips.

Most of the world's chip manufacturing happens in Asia. Intel is the only company currently producing in the U.S.

President Joe Biden's infrastructure package proposed spending $50 billion to boost the semiconductor industry in the U.S., but New Mexico's elected leaders said nearly $20 million in homegrown tax incentives and economic development funding were key to landing Intel's latest investment.

The incentives include a recently approved program for using a percentage of gross-receipts tax and compensating revenue from the construction phase of projects to help businesses with land, building and infrastructure costs. The governor touted the bipartisan measure as a tool that will make New Mexico more competitive.

“This notion that we don’t ever do it right and that the other states around us are doing it better are not true,” Lujan Grisham said. “Here’s an example where we’re absolutely competitive at the right time and in the right ways without having to move too far in terms of an incentive.”

Intel's plan in New Mexico marks one of the largest single investments by a private company in the state. The governor said the incentives amount to a fraction of what Intel will be investing overall and of indirect jobs and revenue that will come from the project. Intel already employs about 1,800 workers at the site and has an annual economic impact of about $1.2 billion.

The Rio Rancho plant will be modernized to focus on what the company bills as an advanced packaging system for stacking its chips that will allow for better performance and more capabilities for artificial intelligence, graphics or whatever applications customers are working on, Esfarjani said.

The project will result in 700 plant jobs, 1,000 construction jobs and an estimated 3,500 related jobs in the surrounding community. Local officials said the investment will serve as a shot in the arm as they look to rebound from the economic sting of the pandemic.

Intel first came to New Mexico in 1980. The plant has seen several revisions over the years as the company has invested more than $16 billion in its manufacturing capabilities.

“This is going to become a very integral parts of our production. It’s going to become an enabler for advanced packaging," Esfarjani said. “So in my estimation we’re all in, there’s no looking back. We’re absolutely committed to making this a huge success and will be counting on this operation for decades to come.”

Recommended Stories

  • TSMC says can 'catch up' with chip demand by June

    The world's largest maker of microchips says it expects to make enough of them for cars to catch up with soaring demand by the end of next month.That's according to the chairman of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, or TSMC, on Sunday.Stay-at-home orders around the world has fueled a big hunger for electronics, but the global health crisis also shut down the factories that make microchips.Some auto assembly lines around the globe also ground to a halt without the chips that go in cars.Mark Liu spoke to CBS' 60 Minutes and said TSMC been behind on fulfilling orders since the end of last year."We heard about this shortage in December timeframe. And in January, we tried to squeeze as many chips as possible to the car company. Today, we think we are two months ahead, so that we can catch up to the minimum requirement of our customers, before the end of June."In some cases, auto factories were also hampered by policies under former U.S. President Donald Trump whose administration took action against chip factories in mainland China.The self-ruled island of Taiwan has a booming industry for chips and is now front and center in efforts to solve the problem.Its chipmakers, including TSMC, have vowed to ramp up capacity to make more.

  • Intel will 'focus' less on buying back company stock -CEO

    The chief executive of the biggest U.S. chip-maker, Intel Corp, said the company is going to curb its focus on buying back its own stock. "We will not be anywhere near as focused on buybacks going forward as we have in the past," Intel Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger said in an interview on the CBS news magazine "60 Minutes" to air on Sunday night. Gelsinger's comments were in response to a question comparing how much Intel has spent buying its own stock compared to its investment in research and development.

  • Intel Earmarks $3.5B For Mexico Site Upgrade

    Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) plans to spend $3.5 billion for the up-gradation of a chip manufacturing plant in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, CNET reports. The Mexico spending and $20 billion earmarked for two new facilities in Arizona marked Intel’s U.S. chip manufacturing drive to regain manufacturing technology leadership position. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has been requesting chip building subsidies from U.S. and Europe, Bloomberg reports. Gelsinger emphasized the concentration of manufacturing of advanced chips in Asia as being a security and economic risk. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) usurped Intel’s dominant chip building position lately. Gelsinger remains focused on investment in new chipmaking plants or fabs to recover its lost position. Intel also plans to initiate third-party chip manufacturing and outsource some of its production to other foundries. Price action: INTC shares traded lower by 0.50% at $57.24 on the last check Monday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIntel Confirms B Spending On Israeli Chip Plant, Announces Additional 0M R&D Investment: ReutersIntel, TSM Anticipate Semiconductor Crisis To Extend Beyond 2021: Bloomberg© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Forget Intel, Buy These 2 Semiconductor Stocks Instead

    Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) stock recently slumped after the chipmaker posted its first-quarter earnings report. Intel's manufacturing plans, which include investments in new plants and the launch of a new foundry unit for third-party chipmakers, also defied calls for the company to become a fabless chipmaker like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). Intel also postponed the launch of its long-delayed 7nm chips to 2023, which indicates it will fall further behind Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and Samsung in the "process race" to manufacture smaller and more advanced chips.

  • How global chip shortage is disrupting car prices

    Matt DeLorenzo, Kelley Blue Book Senior Managing Editor joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss how the global chip shortage is disrupting the market for used cars.

  • Four-year-old mauled to death by dog

    Animal control euthanise animal as police investigate the attack

  • Disneyland’s new Snow White ride draws consent backlash over ‘problematic’ sleeping kiss

    ‘Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue?’ says review of new Disney ride

  • Armed intruder who tried to drive into CIA headquarters shot after standoff

    FBI agents gunned down man outside compound after he got out of car brandishing weapon

  • Proud Boys Canada dissolves, with leaders claiming it was ‘never a white supremacist group’

    Proud Boys groups says ‘we were never terrorists’ in statement

  • Good Samaritan saves child thrown out of car into bay in horror crash

    The cause of the car wreck is still under investigation

  • Canada backing vaccine passports, health minister says

    ‘Canadians will want to make sure they have the right credentials’ to travel

  • Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’

    Roger Marshall, who alleged ‘serious voter fraud’ before insurrection, says ‘it’s time for this country to heal’

  • Black man enslaved by white boss for 5 years should be paid $500,000, court rules

    John Christopher Smith, who has a learning disability, forced to work as a cook for 100 hours a week without pay

  • Biden’s press freedom day statement was a little different from Trump’s

    Biden celebrates ‘courage of truth-tellers who refuse to be intimidated’ while Trump pushes 2020 election conspiracy theory on World Press Freedom Day

  • US has thrown away 180,000 doses of the Covid vaccine

    Pharmacies wasted more doses than states, US territories, and federal agencies combined

  • Texas city votes to ban abortion

    ‘Our doors are open and we will continue to advocate for our patients, no matter what,’ Planned Parenthood says

  • Mother of 2, transgender community leader identified as victims of Dorchester double stabbing

    Authorities say the suspect stabbed his wife in front of their two children, as well as another woman they were living with.

  • Wait no more: New Sea-Tac program lets travelers reserve a time at airport checkpoint

    SEA Spot Saver seeks to reduce wait times at TSA airport checkpoints by offering digital reservations, or "virtual queuing."

  • ‘Imagine if we gave them a full chance’: Biden pitches childcare, education and tax plan in Virginia

    Without any Republican endorsements for his administration’s expansive agenda to support childcare and education through increased taxes on the nation’s wealthiest, Joe Biden is appealing directly to Americans over a series of stops across the US, which could see one of the largest boosts to federal safety nets in decades. Following a tour of Virginia schools on Monday, the president spoke from Tidewater Community College to renew his pitch for the American Families Plan, a $1.8 trillion proposal to bring the US in line with other wealthy nations by providing up to 12 weeks of paid family and sick leave, free preschool and community college, and childcare support for low- and middle-income families. The plan would be paid through a series of tax proposals that would return the top marginal income tax rate to 39.6 per cent from 37 per cent, and raise the capital gains tax rate to 39.6 per cent for households than earn more than $1m on investments, among other changes that would impact the nation’s wealthiest.

  • US faces growing pressure over ‘moral responsibility’ to waive intellectual property rights on Covid vaccines

    WHO and White House mull whether to lift patent constraints on vaccine production